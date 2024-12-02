The Video

Click on the Image to go to the article and view the video, which is not downloadable:

The number one issue facing the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina is housing, President and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, Rev. Franklin Graham, told Newsmax on Monday. "Housing is still the number one issue," Graham told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "That's gonna be the number one issue for a long time. People's homes not only were damaged — in many cases were washed away or washed off their foundation, and can't be built back because the land's unstable or now it's in the floodplain or the floodway, and the county's not gonna let you build back in that area again. So, there's a lot of issues." Graham added that he is currently providing people with gift cards to get turkeys for Thanksgiving. He also noted that his organization plans to build and furnish 500 homes and 500 mobile homes for the victims. Source: https://www.newsmax.com/newsmax-tv/franklin-graham-homes-families/2024/11/25/id/1189376/

Samaritan’s Purse Landing Page for Hurricane Helene Response in NC

Two monstrous hurricanes in as many weeks have left residents in the Southeast reeling. Samaritan’s Purse is responding to deadly Hurricane Helene across a broad expanse from Florida to Georgia and into the rugged mountains of western North Carolina and far eastern Tennessee. Many communities were decimated by flooding and landslides. Milton unleashed torrential rain and ferocious winds across Florida after making landfall Oct. 9, near Siesta Key, south of Sarasota. The deadly and powerful storm, which entered the state as a Category 3 hurricane and left as a Category 1, spawned tornadoes and caused severe flooding. In the greater Tampa area, we are responding to damage cause by both Helene and Milton. We are also responding in Charlotte County (Punta Gorda area). So many of our neighbors are hurting. We're thankful that we can respond and help in Jesus' Name. Franklin Graham Volunteers are needed in all of our locations. Please continue to pray for all those affected by the storm and for our teams as they serve as the hands and feet of Jesus. Source: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-helene/

We are providing relief throughout Watauga County—home to Samaritan’s Purse international headquarters in the town of Boone—and in neighboring counties around North Carolina’s high country and into Tennessee. Southwest of Boone, rivers raged outside their banks causing widespread destruction in and around Asheville, North Carolina. Our relief response there extends around Buncombe County, which includes Asheville, Black Mountain, Montreat, and Swannanoa. More recently, we opened a third base in the hard-hit town of Burnsville, to include Mitchell and Yancey counties, also in western North Carolina. At our sites across North Carolina, we are doing tree work, mudding out homes, removing debris, and tarping roofs. Heavy equipment is being used to clear private driveways and private roads. In some areas, we are also offering water and potable water to the community. Source: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/disaster/hurricane-helene/

DONATIONS TO SAMARITAN’S PURSE

There appears to be no “destination” specific to WNC.

People ask me if they can donate to Samaritan’s Purse. This is what I say:

Yes, you can, but I don't know if it's specifically going to North Carolina. On their donation page for Hurricane Helene, there is no method to “choose” exactly where your money goes, as in “Western North Carolina”.

On the above Hurricane Helene page, this is the link:

https://checkout.samaritanspurse.org/2b4a3ebb-1c65-4beb-bdcf-b036bd6004de,

which may “Tag” your donation specifically for WNC. There is otherwise no dropdown menu or statement that clarifies the donation destination.

Samaritan’s Purse works all over the world. Especially now, they have the Children’s Shoebox Ministry that sends Bibles and shoe box gifts to children in other nations.

Your church probably has these geared up for mailing!

Donate Directly to Western North Carolina

My Top 3 Organizations for Donating to WNC

These people are on the ground.

Emergency RV: https://emergencyrv.org. 501(c) nonprofit. Operation Shelter: https://linktr.ee/theshawnhendrix Able to get you a nonprofit receipt. Patriot Survival Tactical Team: https://patriotsurvivaltacticalteam.org 501(c) nonprofit.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I will be completely transparent and tell you that Ralph Avallone at Patriot Survival Tactical Team has received a lot of heat. Death threats, personal vendettas, and accusations are still raging against him for reporting on the 18-month old who died in the snow a week ago Friday night /Saturday morning.

I cannot personally attest to his character or personality, but I find it concerning that on the one hand, the people of WNC absolutely NEED outside help, yet some are biting off the hands that feed them.

There's so much tragedy and suffering that the pain seems to overwhelm emotions. The rage against our government is so outrageous that some want to lash out at the nearest perceived enemy.

I pray no one gets hurt, and I hope no one goes after him.

Nevertheless, the story is true and I await my own independent confirmation today. Thank you for bearing with me and for supporting my efforts.

Later today, I will share some of the flack I've taken on my support of this story.

And I will add that you don't have to like the messenger to believe the Truth.

LET US PRAY

We Come To You, Lord God,

We ask for continued prayers and support for those devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Bless them, help us be Your Hands, Your Strength, Your Safety, and Your Love for those who are hurting and suffering, OH LORD!

Let us never be distracted from The Truth and let us bear one another's burdens in all good intentions and actions, WE PRAY!

Protect those who are trying to help! And bring the real monsters to justice!

We thank You and PRAISE YOU for Your Everlasting Goodness!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment