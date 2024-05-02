Add your prayers to Scott’s Prayer Chain!

They Messed with the Wrong Girl: Grace Schara

Grace loved dandelions.

She simply gathered these ⬆️ for Scott’s Bride, Cindy. And Scott never mowed them again!

Now I will never look at dandelions the same again! I will always remember you, Grace!

Grace loved dandelions and she also loved Elvis. I bet Grace would have enjoyed this picture of…

“ Elvis Purrseley ”

Source: https://www.etsy.com

Your Daughter Should Not Die Before You

“Death by Hospital Protocol” is so evil that your mind doesn't even want to stop and think about it for very long. I get it.

But after reading this, we both get to walk away and live our lives while Scott and others just like him suffer every minute of every day without their child beside them. They cannot erase it or drown it out with anything. Instead, they fight back by shining God’s light on the darkness.

So thank you so very much for sticking with me and Scott, and his family. These are times when one looks up at the heavens and asks God why this happened, to this girl, to this father.

The only answer is that through Grace's murder, others will be saved!

Saved from hospital killing protocols, saved from benzos and opioids and anesthetics like Precedex - and stop what happened to Grace, as she was given all of them at once! Plus more!

We will continue to be relentless.

Stay in Prayer

This landmark case is like no other, Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin (and all the doctors and nurses), for wrongful death and loss of companionship.

Spread the Word!

Thank you!

… KEEP PEOPLE AWAY FROM HOSPITALS!

Let's stick together on this by praying, showing Scott's family they are not alone, and sharing.

If you have a loved one or a neighbor who may be particularly vulnerable to hospital protocols because of disability, dementia, or being single, thank you for helping them stay out of the hospital and making sure you know their wishes in the form of a Medical Directive.

I am working on adding four items to the Medical Directives:

After death, request the medical records from that department. You can walk into the Medical Records Department of any hospital. After death, get an autopsy even if you have to privately pay for it. I know this is particularly difficult, and it is not always essential, as in Grace's case, where the family had to watch her die on FaceTime because the nurse and doctors refused to reverse her “DNR” that was obtained without consent. After autopsy, get a medical professional to do a chart review and render an opinion on the cause of death. Do this ASAP so you don't run out of time to file a suit. Watch the statute of limitations on your ability to sue for medical malpractice or wrongful death. Many state statutes prohibit such lawsuits after two years, the case that unfortunately occurred in the case of Rebecca Charles v Northwell Health in Nassau County, New York.

If you can think of anything that might be helpful after death, please message me or comment. I may have missed something.

Join our Prayer Chain at the top of this article, and drop a prayer below or on Scott's GiveSendGo.

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

