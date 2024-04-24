From today until November 4, 2024, there are 206 days until Scott Schara’s jury trial for the tragic death of his daughter Grace. Thank you for praying for Scott and his family, as the case Schara v. Ascension Health Wisconsin and all the doctors and nurses’ Jury Trial starts on November 4, 2024.

https://www.givesendgo.com/theskysthelimit

So many still don’t know - or cannot believe - that hospitals who are supposed to SAVE instead kill patients for the money given to them by the US government.

Scott and his wife had to watch Grace die on FACETIME, with her sister in the hospital room - and the nurses in the hallway with a security officer, NO doctors responding to their SCREAMS to RESUSCITATE HER.

Unbeknowing to the Schara’s, Grace had been put on a DNR, a “Do Not Resuscitate” order that if she stopped breathing, no CPR or artificial breathing was to be performed. But Wait! Scott never gave them that permission! And that wasn’t the only injustice, as bad as it was. Grace, who had special needs, was forced to be alone for 44 hours without a family advocate, and was put in restraints for wanting to use the restroom! And the list goes on…

Like so many others, Grace was given a series of “big gun” anesthetics, sedatives, and opioids that eventually overdosed her and made her stop breathing on her own, a known complication that everyone knows about because of the “opioid crisis”.

Scott even took out a billboard posting that asked about what happened:

Since Grace’s hospital murder, Scott learned so much about HHS, Emanuel Ezekiel, the PREPP Act, and more. He has described the incredible and pervasive evil in his comprehensive, Bible-based, 7-part series, Medical Murder as the #1 Cause of Death in the USA. It covers each of these:

“Who? What? Where? Why? When? How? and Now What?

Please help Scott spread the word on the death of his daughter, Grace. Donate to Grace’s GiveSendGo .

Help donations bounce back after a bit of a lull. No donation is too small, and every bit goes into increasing awareness of Grace’s horrific death so that others can avoid her fate. There are too many unsuspecting people out there even still, who could fall prey to the hospital killing protocols.

Thank you for your help in reaching others who still need to protect their children and families.

LET US PRAY

Father God, thank you for giving Grace Schara such a special place in all of our hearts. Give her family the fight to keep this jury trial prosecuted to the highest degree. Make those accountable have the justice that they earned, for the fight for Grace is the fight we all have for our beloved children.

Help the lawyers prepare for prosecution, and allow witness and whistleblowers step forward and do the right things. Help everything work together for good, so that Your Name is glorified along with that of Your Son Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior. We ask all this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

