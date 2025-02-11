mRNA in our food supply is an issue that has been discussed for years.

(WHOLE COWS) – The United States Cattlemen's Association issued a statement this week acknowledging and supporting newly proposed legislation out of Missouri that would require all animal meat derived from animals given mRNA "vaccines" to be properly labeled so consumers know what they are eating. Missouri House Bill 1169 would regulate all products sold, distributed, or administered to a person that are designed to alter their genome, which is exactly what RNA vaccines do. "It attempts to implement a regulatory framework for labeling products that could act as 'gene therapy' or potentially impact, alter, or introduce genetic material or a genetic change in the user," reports RFD TV about the matter. In its statement, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association affirmed that HB 1169 runs parallel to the group’s goals in support of truth in labeling on consumer goods and full transparency throughout the supply chain. “A viral tweet issued earlier this month called our attention to House Bill 1169, sponsored by Missouri state representative Holly Jones,” the statement reads. “Similar legislation is also being introduced in Tennessee, Arizona, and other states, with plans underway to attempt to implement a state-by-state regulatory framework for labeling of products that could act as a ‘gene therapy or that could possibly impact, alter or introduce genetic material or a genetic change into the user.’” (Related: Check out our earlier report covering data from MIT showing that RNA vaccines absorb directly into the body through the stomach and intestines.) Beef cattle in the U.S. are not yet being given mRNA jabs, but that could soon change The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association says it “strongly supports” legislation like HB 1169 objectively based on its underlying intent, which is to provide more information to consumers so they can make informed decisions about which foods to eat and feed their families. According to the group, beef cattle in the U.S. are not yet being given mRNA jabs – though we have received word that pigs are getting the jabs and have been for several years now. “Currently, there are no mRNA vaccines licensed for beef cattle in the U.S.,” is how the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association put it – though we cannot say for sure whether or not some beef cattle are being given mRNA jabs off-label without proper licensing. “Since little is known about the technology, our organization will be forming a task force to develop a fact- and science-based assessment of the issue. We invite all members of the beef supply chain to participate in these discussions and look forward to identifying ways through legislation, regulation, or voluntary measures to increase transparency in the development and application of livestock vaccines and other gene therapies.” Much like the rBST debate in milk from ages ago, which ultimately led to a reverse form of labeling in which rBST-free dairy products must claim on the label that rBST is “safe,” the mRNA injection debate will hopefully lead to some kind of indicator on meat products showing whether or not the animal(s) received an mRNA jab. “Consumers deserve to know how their food is produced. USCA will continue to prioritize the safety and transparency of the beef supply chain and advocate for the health and wellbeing of its consumers, as it always has,” the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association says. In the comments, someone pointed out that all Americans, regardless of political persuasion, need to get educated and do their due diligence in learning about the impact of mRNA injections on life forms, whether they be cattle or humans. “Using the mRNA, those pushing it are hoping the masses are stupid and think it is for their own good, not knowing it is part of depopulation worldwide,” this person warned. In the age of mRNA injections, is conventional meat still safe to eat? Learn more at CleanFoodWatch.com. Source: https://www.wnd.com/2023/04/cattle-group-forms-special-task-force-consider-mrna-vaccination-food-animals/

WND.com’s most recent articles:

Here is where the conversation hit Tennessee.

Testimony from the Health Committee, by Tennessee Representative Scott Cepicky

The Tweet

The Video

Note that the tweet was one year ago; how many of us saw this video?

The Thread

We reviewed this FDA ruling that quietly amended informed consent such that it is no longer needed for human experimentation having what is deemed to be of “minimal risk”. You can see the article HERE.

The Link: https://www.stopmandatoryvaccination.com/vaccine-dangers/. It’s a sideline, so I won’t include images.

Link: https://www.genengnews.com/news/plants-as-mrna-factories-for-edible-vaccines/

Note the date on the article below. This has been going on for some time, and it makes me wonder how much better they are at it.

University of California-Riverside (UCR) researchers say they are studying whether they can turn edible plants like lettuce into mRNA vaccine factories. Chloroplasts (magenta) in leaves expressing a green fluorescent protein. The DNA encoding for the protein was delivered by targeted nanomaterials without mechanical aid by applying a droplet of the nano-formulation to the leaf surface. [Israel Santana/UCR] One of the challenges with this new technology is that it must be kept cold to maintain stability during transport and storage. If this new project is successful, plant-based mRNA vaccines, which can be eaten, could overcome this challenge with the ability to be stored at room temperature. The project’s goals, made possible by a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, are threefold: showing that DNA containing the mRNA vaccines can be successfully delivered into the part of plant cells where it will replicate, demonstrating the plants can produce enough mRNA to rival a traditional shot, and finally, determining the right dosage. “Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person,” said Juan Pablo Giraldo, PhD, an associate professor in UCR’s department of botany and plant sciences. He is leading the research, done in collaboration with scientists from UC San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University. “We are testing this approach with spinach and lettuce and have long-term goals of people growing it in their own gardens,” Giraldo explained. “Farmers could also eventually grow entire fields of it.” Key to making this work are chloroplasts. “They’re tiny, solar-powered factories that produce sugar and other molecules which allow the plant to grow,” he continued. “They’re also an untapped source for making desirable molecules.” In the past, Giraldo has shown that it is possible for chloroplasts to express genes that aren’t naturally part of the plant. He and his colleagues did this by sending foreign genetic material into plant cells inside a protective casing. Determining the optimal properties of these casings for delivery into plant cells is a specialty of Giraldo’s laboratory. For this project Giraldo teamed up with Nicole Steinmetz, PhD, a UC San Diego professor of nanoengineering, to utilize nanotechnologies engineered by her team that will deliver genetic material to the chloroplasts. “Our idea is to repurpose naturally occurring nanoparticles, namely plant viruses, for gene delivery to the plants,” noted Steinmetz. “Some engineering goes into this to make the nanoparticles go to the chloroplasts and also to render them non-infectious toward the plants.” “One of the reasons I started working in nanotechnology was so I could apply it to plants and create new technology solutions. Not just for food, but for high-value products as well, like pharmaceuticals,” said Giraldo, who is also co-leading a related project using nanomaterials to deliver nitrogen, a fertilizer, directly to chloroplasts, where plants need it most. The National Science Foundation has granted Giraldo and his colleagues $1.6 million to develop the targeted nitrogen delivery technology. Source: https://www.genengnews.com/news/plants-as-mrna-factories-for-edible-vaccines/

My article on Apeel:

My Article on Gene Editing in the Meat Industry:

SPOILER: As long as meat is butchered in America, it can be labeled, “Product of USA”, i.e., it can be shipped here, cut up and packaged, and then sold as a Product of the USA.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We moved to an area where we can have hens and grow our own produce. There are ranch farmers all around, and we LOVE that we have been able to do this.

Especially with Ed having bladder cancer recurrence, it makes it doubly important to watch everything we do.

Last summer, we grew tomatoes, peppers, green onions, watermelon, squash, cucumbers, and many herbs like rosemary and basil. I watched YouTube videos and learned how to “water bath” can, i.e., can without a pressure cooker. I canned tomatoes, beef stew, chicken legs with rice and vegetables, and also learned how to make my own jam.

I made strawberry jam, peach jam from peaches purchased at a peach farm, and elderberry jam from wild trees on our property. I also made pepper jam from each of the above fruit jams - but this year, I will make them all sugar-free. We use them as gifts.

And we pray before we eat.

We add a prayer for God to purify our food and drinks, rendering them holy unto Him.

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Bless our food. Bless it and make it holy unto Your creation, we pray.

Only You know what we are up against, and we cannot do this life on our own. We are not alone, Lord, because You are with us and Your power is within and amongst us.

In Your most powerful ways, help us to get closer to You, to trust You in all things, and to commit ourselves to you daily. Restore us to Your presence, Your perfection.

We die to ourselves and live for You. Lead us, guide us, and keep us in Your Ways.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment