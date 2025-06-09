Here is the Transcript of today’s case trial ; my summary from earlier today is HERE . Thank you for your prayers! The bots have been active, but in Jesus’ Name, we call them out and get to the business of the trial!

Andrea: Good morning. I didnt realize this had already started.

Jami Johnson : Same. I thought it started at 8:15?

CHD.TV: Updates from the livestream tech team, answering your questions. The judge has allowed media access to the trial only in the case that they are in an overflow room, recording the Zoom via a projector. They moved locations this morning, they did not allow for proper time to set up audio and visual. The team on the ground will be working on it throughout the day as they are allowed.

Andrea: Thought the same. Not sure how this woman relates to this case….

mads : yeah who even is this

mads : rambling about herself

mads : is she for the plaintiff side or defense side

Twink: Just tuned in. Anyone know if this is an honest nurse or another evil Nurse Ratchet like Hollee McIness last week?

Heidi Bond: My best friend Lupe Espinoza was killed in Clovis Community Hospital in California. She died with Covid on her death certificate too. Lupe was given high levels of toxic drugs that ended her life. The damage to her body was so extreme she bled from her eyes. These death protocols need to end. These protocols are still being used today across the USA. People are still dying.

Ruth: She's the nurse expert for the Schara's

Gena: Is there a way we can hear the attorneys too?

Gena: Suzi is an ethical RN with over 30 years experience.

Deanna Adams: You will lose a lot of people shooting the event via a projector. The video of Dr. Berdine was clear and image workable. It is painful to listen to such poor quality of a trial so important.

KGriff: If this is to prove her expertise...it's failing, and she's obvioulsly for the defendants

Andrea: So sorry Heidi. Could never have imagined this evil here.

Andrea: Thank you Ruth and Gena

KGriff: Hoping I'm wrong and Gena is right

Deanna Adams: In this culture the medical narrative can alter by will independent of integrity . The Obama policy altered the mindset of the medical establishment that set the stage for who can live and die!

Gena: The audio quality is not so good here. Can someone address that? This is important information. Thank you.

Gena: Getting better but still needs work. Thank you.

CHD.TV: CHD.TV: Updates from the livestream tech team, answering your questions. The judge has allowed media access to the trial only in the case that they are in an overflow room, recording the Zoom via a projector. They moved locations this morning, they did not allow for proper time to set up audio and visual. The team on the ground will be working on it throughout the day as they are allowed.

Ruth: Thank you CHD for livestreaming this!

Gena: Thank you CHD, we appreciate the work you do.

KGriff: Gena, Suzi is for the Scharas (the Plantives?)

KGriff: Ok, now it makes sense she was explaining the normal nursing protocols to expose the failures or breaches in care for Grace

Coco: I thought all hospitals were so inundated with patients. Hmmmm.

Jeff: Unfortunately, we can’t hear the attorneys questions in this important testimony. The reason the nurses testimony is more important than the doctors is because the the nurses represent the hospitals in most cases. The doctors are typically contracted by the hospitals. This is why the Nurse’s attorney is also representing Ascension and you will notice there have been a few times he has thrown the doctor under the bus. The doctor’s attorney works for the same law firm but are representing him separately.

KGriff: Ty Jeff, so she is a defense witness for the hospital then.

AB: I believe this witness if for the plaintiff side. It was stated that Mr Schara sought out this witness.

KGriff: It seems her testimony is playing heavily for the Schara's now the were past her nursing histroy.

Jeff: I’m pretty sure she is a witness for the Schara’s.

Patty: If you can't hear turn on closed captions "cc"

Jeff: My guess is the Schara attorneys are going to spend a significant amount of time countering Nurse McGinniss as it pertains to Standard of Care, Informed Consent, administration of meds, and definitely the DNI/DNR questions.

KGriff: CC is having a hard time picking up attorneys voices too apparently

Jeff: The Defense attorney for McGinnis and Ascension is going to spend most the day preventing most of the questions related to the issues I mentioned above. Vital for the hospital defense.

KGriff: My first visit so I missed McGinnis testimony. Glad the Judge is not shutting down any of her testimony so far

AB: Just for clarity purposes the nurse's name Hollee McInnis -not McGinnis

AB: The judges last name is McGinnis

Jeff: Also, I would assume the Schara attorney will discuss all the issues regarding Mr Schara and the alarms, etc since the Nurse attorney was very much implying Mr Schara interfered with Grace’s care which is nonsense. I can explain alarms and monitoring of a patient for those not familiar with hospital room setups.

KGriff: No conflict of interest then :) Sadly missed vital testimony on the care plan

AB: you can rewatch the entire day by going to the website afterwards. I missed a half a day last week and was able to watch it over the weekend

Jennifer K: I am hoping that they get into the reimbursement motivation for the 'standard of care' More money for everything covid.

whistleblower: roger that Jennifer K.

Deanna Adams: The doctors contracted are called, "hospitalist," and hold licenses in numerus states roaming from one hospital to another picking up the chart and proceed. I noticed hospitalist and ask if he/she is licensed in California only. The response that most hospitalist have secured medical licensure from different states and are contracted by hospitals throughout . This gives the hospital an edge for any lawsuit knowing that the doctor floats and assume little responsibility. This is also a culture change to roam and rumble about from hospital floating a host of states.

KGriff: Thanks AB I see the videos below the chat

AB: You're welcome KGriff

Jeff: The point is that they didn’t even try to resuscitate Grace when the Family was demanding that they do. Nothing else matters because a responsible party can give verbal change of a DNR of which they should respond immediately. Plus, they could see that Grace was crashing from the Nursing monitoring station outside the room. Unforgivable!

KGriff: Thanks to all the explanations in the chat experts too!

AB: I agree with you Jeff! Someone should have responded and helped her.

AB: I still think the nurses should have provided an update to her parents via phone well before she crashed (they saw it coming). As the nurse expert stated, part of a nurses duty is educate, inform, and keep constant communication with the family. Had the nurses and doctors explained the fact to the parents that it is likely Grace would die without intubation the family likely would have given consent for intubation. The communication was non-existent in this case.

Mic Meow: Jeff 100% when the family screamed for help that was the time for all healthcare workers to respond ( docs, nurses, RT)

Jeff: The Judge just said as much!😁

Jeff: Hi Mic!

KGriff: Thank you Judge for disagreeing!

Jeff: AB: Agree, but there are significant problems before that. Mr Schara explicitly demanded that he be made aware of all meds and therapies upon her submission into the hospital. The hospital never made him aware of the Precedex, the overdoses on the 7th or 8th, or the actual Care Plan when he was bedside with Grace. Therefore, how is he supposed to understand anything that is happening, why his daughter was worsening in the hospital and have any idea of all pertinent information to make any type of DNI/DNR decision. That is the case against the hospital right there in my opinion because the hospital failed everything the caretaker requested to be informed of or should have been informed of.

Andrea: Absolutely Jeff!! They left her to die! Agree-unforgiveable!! It never ever should never gotten to that point anyway

Jeff: 💯%

AB: Agree Jeff and Andrea. So many gaps in standard of care and complete neglect.

Andrea: How is it possible on day one they already OD her on drugs. What? She diminished more and more each day and they label this “care”?

Jeff: Andrea: And on Day 2 with her Father at bedside having no idea?

Andrea: Yes!!

Andrea: Looks like intent to kill and get paid for it too

AB: I find it somewhat comical that the first nurse documented that Mr Schara was upset that 4 hour vitals were taken. Well clearly the nurse did NOT educate him on the care plan and process of an ICU stay. How hard is it to explain that they will be performing vitals every 4 hours among other things? Lack of education for sure.

Harold: you're all forgetting that the family did not want to ventilate grace, it doesn't make sense to do resuscitation if someone can't breath or there is no oxygen going in the body

Jeff: I said it multiple times last week. Grace was admitted to the hospital on a precautionary basis. She had an oxygen level in the high 80s and low 90s on room air. As soon as they put her on a cannula at 3L/minute she was over 95%! How does one deteriorate in a US Hospital with 24/7 care so quickly? The same way they did all over the Country, they pushed sesatives(Precedex) unknowingly which inhibits lung function and overdose oxygen to move every patient through the stages required to get patients on the vent. Add additional harmful meds like Remdesivir and/or Baricitinib and you are quickly on BiPAP and soon after a vent. It happened 100s of thousands of times!

AB: BUT at the time, when it gets close to death, many patients and families change their decision about intubation. I have seen it many times in my career. The point is there was a lack of communication and explanations provided.

Del: Intentional neglect, neglect, neglect!!

Jeff: Harold: They didn’t know what was actually taking place with her overdoses on Precedex or understand why she was deteriorating in the hospital. The hospital never made Mr Schara aware of anything! Plus, even if you believe there was a proper DMI or DNR given(there wasn’t), it can be revoked immediately if the Family says to.

Linda B: There are thousands of resuscitations that do not require use of a ventilator. Part of resesctation is rescue breathing.

Harold: but there was nothing mentioned about them changing their mind on intubation

Jeff: Harold:they were screaming at the Nurses who were standing outside the room to save their daughter! That is all that is needed!

AB: Yes-there is nothing mentioned about them changing their decision because they were never given the chance other than screaming via phone that she is not DNR. That was their decision chnage.

Jeff: The hospital never told the Schara’s anything that was really happening! That is not Informed Consent!

AB: The expert just said is again - "communication breakdown"

Jeff: It wasn’t a breakdown. It never happened from the start of Grace’s admittance.

AB: True-they dismissed his involvement from day one and planted preconceived misperceptions of him to all staff that took care of Grace/.

Jeff: 💯%

Jeff: A Caretaker can not give legal Consent if the hospital is intentionally withholding pertinent information!

AB: agree, lack of information does not equal informed consent. It's just mind-boggling to me how this can and did occur.

AB: why not bring in the hospital SW to assist?

Ruth: Agree AB.

AB: they should have brought in the hospital chaplain

Jeff: Willful Blindness

Ruth: He made their job harder so easier to get rid of him

AB: Good point Ruth...and that is so wrong on their part. I wish we would know how long the other nurses who cared for him have been nurses. I have witnessed in the past few years through family members stays in hospitals that the newer nurses are so "task oriented" and do not have the critical/emotional thinking skills that nurses "of the past" were so skilled in.

becky kasper - chgo: Pre-Meditated Disposal of 2 human beings, first Scott then Grace.

Jeff: Unfortunately, the Covid Hospital Death Protocol was the the Care Plan and is why we all received the same Death Plan!

Vanessa T.: I was locked out of the hospital the whole time my husband was there and couldn't advocate and was never communicated a care plan. They just did what they wanted and call me occassionally. Then called me in the last day to turn the vent off when there was no more hope.

Vanessa T.: Jeff, absolutely!

Lauren: So sorry, Vanessa T.

Jeff: Medical record fraud?

Andrea: Very sorry Vanessa T

Jeff: They don’t dare give me access to my audited records

AB: The experts testimony is spot on! Validation for the Schara family.

Dr Margaret Aranda : Praying for the Schara’s and the Mendenhall firm to open the eyes of the jury!

Andrea: A family would never agree to their evil plan so it is hidden intentionally

Lionel Waldo DeCuir: Praying for Schara family

Jodi O'Malley, MSN RN: Cant wait to interview Nurse Suzi!! She is an excellent expert witness

MOLLY: 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️👍

Missing My Megan : My daughter had an illegal dnr for the entire 20 day intubation. One of our family members was with her almost 24/7 and a dnr was NEVER mentioned. I didn’t know inter months later when I got enough courage to start looking at records. The cvd protocols were purely evil. So many hurting families left feeling completely betrayed by the healthcare system.😢💔

Vanessa T.: If a patient is legitimately a DNR, wouldn't it be written on the whiteboard in their room or not?

Missing My Megan : ^until

Andrea: Very sorry Missing My Megan

Jeff: A legal DNR could never have been given if they never informed the Family about anything! What information would they even give consent based on the hospital never providing pertinent information? The question still stands.

Missing My Megan : Thank you Andrea 🫂

Jeff: The Schara’s were purposefully kept in the dark about the actual care Grace was receiving and her body’s response to the treatments!

Jeff: Therefore, there could have never been a legal DNR anyway even if the Schara’s supposedly approved one which they obviously didn’t!

Dr Margaret Aranda : It appears that there was one set of rules going on in front of the family, yet another was present on the medical record.

Missing My Megan : You sound like an evil, cold hearted demon mr defense attorney

Jodi O’Malley, MSN RN: A wristband is usually placed on the wrist next to their hospital wrist band and also on the white board in the room. In the beginning of shift change the charge nurse also tells all of the staff which patients are DNR as well

Dr Margaret Aranda : You can avoid wondering what they are doing to your loved one by watching a 4-minute video at OurPatientRights.com , downloading the documents, then getting them notarized and delivered to the hospital CEO. This process follows the same Supreme Court standing that makes Jehovah Witnesses free to say NO to blood transfusions. Please visit the website and call Laura Bartlett if you have a Hospital Hostage situation: 888-219-3637. Please Share!

Jeff: Harold: I said everyday I was in the hospital I didn’t want to be vented. It doesn’t mean don’t save my life if it got to that point! I never signed a DNR. Also, I refused Remdesivir 3x and my wife 1x but received it anyway. I never knew about the Precedex I was receiving until months after when I received my records. Even then, I had to try to figure out what is was and why I had received it. Also, I was vaxxed while sedated and in the ICU. This protocol was done everywhere!

Dr Margaret Aranda : The documents above include Medical Directives, Power of Attorney, and provide you access to the electronic medical record.

Vanessa T.: ty Jodi.

becky kasper - chgo: and you do not have a soul Defense atty "Correct"....

Senny: Doesn’t sound like there was anything legitimate about the DNR that was ordered

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Harold: You can resuscitate someone without intubating them. The two terms are not mutually exclusive.

Senny: There were conditions that could be treated they failed to address. Irrespective of intubation.

Jeff: Senny:Absolutely nothing! Even if they had actually signed or were given a DNR, they would be arguing if it was a legal DNR because they kept all information about Grace’s treatments and conditions.

Jeff: Hidden

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Jeff: Had Grace not been given Precedex, Lorazapam, and Morphine, she could have been breathing well enough to avoid death.

Jeff: Definitely! Those drugs were used by hospitals to restrict patients lung function purposefully!

Mic Meow: Dr. Ferrante 🙌Hammer meet Nail!

Jeff: Do you see anywhere in the records that anyone at the hospital contacted Cindy was told about Precedex and the overdoses? No, have you seen anything in the records that show the hospital contacted Cindy about a DNR because of her condition and the treatments that led to her deterioration?

Missing My Megan : Hospital nurses and doctors who were fully vaccinated by October of 2021 could still get and spread covid throughout the hospital too mr defense attorney.

Missing My Megan : So not allowing family members to be there to advocate for their loved ones was CRUEL

Coco: I think I am heading right to my attorney to make sure that on my and my husbands PIA H is covered. Every nurse and doctor are to discuss with me Consent of my family members. .

Emily: Unfortunately, Downs patients have underdeveloped pulmonary systems which make them more likely to develop pneumonia. Then she was treated with H2O2 nebulizer treatments which damages lung tissue (not recommended by COPD foundation, NHS, or NIH). Though well intentioned, her family likely lethally harmed Grace.

AB: This is a great document to have to relay end of life care decisions. View the sample for your state. It allows one to specify how they would like to be cared for at the end.https://www.fivewishes.org/for-myself/

Sara: Get a Wisconsin Life Protecting Healthcare Power of Attorney at https://www.cwag.org/resources.html

Ruth: HIs questioning on POA and trying to imply Jessica couldn't be the POA because Cindy wasn't removed/unable. Cindy was not informed of anything they were doing!! Praying the jury asks a question about this today!

AB: I don

AB: I don't think Cindy had to be "removed". Doesn't the POA documents just state if someone is unable to perform the POA duties, the alternates listed step in at that time. I feel like the attorney is using semantics here with no basis.

mads : did plaintiff attorneys question witness already?

Jeff: Emily:How much was it diluted and was it to the proper level? Did a doctor give them suggestion? Why was Grace in the high 80s and low 90s on room air if she was harmed by the Family? Why did Grace deteriorate so quickly while in the hospital under 24/7 professional care? Would the overdoses on Precedex on her first 2 days in the hospital contribute to the stress on her lungs and her ability for her lungs to function? Have you even read the Precedex insert about what could happen when used over 24 hours? What about if you overdose the patient twice and then double the dosage after determining a safe level? What does multiple doses of Ativan do to someone who was just on twice the level deemed safe? What happens when you also add morphine on top of the max dose of Precedex and double dose of Ativan? Emily, I think you are focused on the wrong details here!!

Vanessa A: Just joining on livestream .Who is on the stand?

mads : @vanessa a nursing expert for the schara’s

Emily: No, the detail is that she was on fire. Then the family threw an accelerant on the fire. Then they said don’t use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

Vanessa A: @ mads,thank you

Jeff: Emily: What is considered a safe dilution level of hydrogen peroxide that can be diluted into the lungs?

Ruth: Are you a nurse Emily?

Jeff: Sorry, nebulized into the lungs?

Jennifer K: It seems as if no one on this chat realizes that the hospital made more money on covid DEATHS than on saving anyone's life

mads : @jennifer k - AMEN

Jennifer K: Grace was worth more dead than alive to this place called a hospital

mads : and let’s hope they pay for their wrong doing!!!

Vanessa A: jennifer k,yes,as the word if God tells us,the Love of money is the root of all evil

Jeff: Please show me the details about hydrogen peroxide provided by the COPD Foundation, NIH, etc. I would like to see the exact language.

Briana: Emily you are a moron

Emily: Yes, i am an RN. I unfortunately lost COVID patients (though i never received my bonus for that). Protocol, here it is. Steroids to reduce inflammation in the lungs. Treat symptoms.

Emily: Ah, there’s the psuedo-Christian. I cannot judge your heart, but your actions are illuminating.

Jeff: Emily:Why am I interested? Because I am currently in a FDA trial of a nebulized therapy extremely supported by the COPD Foundation. Therefore, show me what you have because I am interested to know since I have studied this topic for 8 years!

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Im

Brianna: Emily, what was the survival rate of Covid patients in your unit who required supplemental oxygen?

Andrea: Agree Jennifer K.

Wisconsin advocate for people with Disabilities: Wisconsin did a survey on which hospitals did allow or didn't allow ADA support person with patients. Read more on this report.https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/gcpd/gcpd-annual-report-2020.pdf

Beth Morton: trolls

Emily: EVERYONE with COVID required supplemental O2, otherwise they didn’t require admission. And yes most were not vaccinated. The delivery system varied based on severity. NC, oxymask, vapotherm, and BiPap.

Andrea: Thank you Jeff and Brianna. Why was ivermectin saving the lives of people around the world but the hospital systems preventing the use? Saving lives wasn’t the goal. Money and vaccines being released was the goal

Briana: I think Emily is one who will be on trial very soon herself. Another killer nurse who has zero common sense or remorse.

Jeff: Emily:Did you Covid vaccinate anyone in the hospital without their consent?

Briana: The truth is coming out Emily, and we are not stopping prosecuting you murderers.

Dr Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Coco: You can download updated, legal documents at OurPatientRights.com. Laura Bartlett has a Hospital Hostage Hotline, also, at 888-219-3637!

Emily: No, 1st vaccinations REQUIRE a consent. 2nd, it takes a couple of weeks for a vaccine to provide immunity. What would be the value if vaccinating someone who is already infected. No sense. Lk 23:34

Briana: Even the devil knew Bible scripture

Jeff: I was Covid vaxxed in the hospital without consent and only figured it once a doctor at the hospital told me they were vaccinating all the unvaxxed there.

EKI: Hospitals are modern day concentration camps, and employees who participate in killing people for money and power, are sick demented sad pathetic subhumans who will rot in hot h*ll.

Briana: Here you go Emily: Matthew 7:13-14 and Revelation 18:23

Briana: YES EKI!!!

Andrea: What is the definition niw of a vaccine? Was the covid vaccine safe? No. Was it effective to stop transmission and prevent illness? No. Did it earn billions? Yes

Emily: Are all police officers racist murders? That’s what the left would have you believe. On the right, all people who go into healthcare are the murders. Neither of those statements are true. Get out of your echo chambers, and the truth shall set you free.

Brianna: treated over 2000 covid patients as outpatient. en required until the big sysome care suppliers stopped accepting my orders for home oxyg was not within their system (but they still accepted orders for any other DME, such as a walker, wheelchair, nebulizer, etc.). Death rate for those I cared for: 0%. Argue back with your “science”, I was already canceled by Ascension (supported a patient in not masking). I stand with TRUTH.

Briana Ross: No need for echo chambers, genius, MOST THE PEOPLE IN THIS CHAT LIVED THROUGH THE SAME EXACT EXPERIENCE!!! I don't listen ti

EKI: Very sick if you are a medical doctor or pathetic nurse who thinks you can take people’s lives. It’s a gross profession and they dont even teach nutrition. I avoid the medical industry and have been healthier because of it.

Brianna: *using home oxygen until big system…

Briana Ross: I don't listen to others for my opinion. I WAS IN THE HOSPITAL WITH MY HUSBAND HIS LAST THREE DAYS AND WATCHED WHAT THEY DID. You are a gaslighting nurse who should get ready for your trial.

Jeff: Emily: you are trying to blame the Schara Family for Grace’s death on a subject you know very little about. You don’t care they overdosed Grace on 3 separate occassions and never informed the Family about it. No Care Plan ever provided discussing the use of Precedex and the overdoses of it. Nothing about the Ativan and only told about the Morphine but not on all the other drugs they killed her with. Obviously, where is the DNR which they refused to care for the patient about? It never existed. You, as a nurse, should know better!

Briana Ross: Awesome Brianna - nice name btw.

Emily: That is one opinion. Another is that people who do not recover within 14 days had a poor prognosis, because their inflammatory system was overreacting and scaring the lungs. This made it even more difficult for gas exchange in the lungs.

EKI: RIGHT- WHEN THE HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS PUMP THEM FULL OF DRUGS THAT AFFECT THE BODY’S ABILITY TO DO ANYTHING! Wonder how much this hospital got in federal funds for each person they killed. Doctors are ego maniacs and I used to work at a hospital and the nurses were some of the worst to deal with.

Jeff: What is my opinion? Overdosing on sedatives causes limited lung function for someone who is already dealing with infected/inflammed lungs?

Jennifer K: 'Healthcare' is a FOR PROFIT business. Everyone needs to ALWAYS remember that!

Emily: At a RR in the mid 50s, your lungs do not conduct gas exchange effectively. When she was medicated to get her RR i the low 30s, her SpO2 jumped to 96!

Brianna: Read Mark ch 5. Everyone is familiar with the story of the woman who is healed after touching the hem of Jesus’s garment… the couple of preceding verses are important! She had been sick for 12 years and spent all her money seeing different doctors and no one was able to help her and she actually got worse.

Lori DV: Accountability requires your participation as a citizen. The United States Constitution expects a vigilant citizenry to enforce its doctrine. When the citizenry is distracted or lazy, subversion becomes the norm and rights are lost. We the People need to do better, for ourselves and our posterity.

Emily: Yes, physicians 2000 years ago had minimal knowledge. You have a point?

Andrea: Dr Berdine explained metabolic acidosis caused by precedex

Jennifer K: I have been curious for years - were hospitals paid more to kill unvaccinated 'covid' patients? The pharma ghouls certainly wanted unvaccinated deaths to be high.

Jeff: Emily: How was she in the low 50s when she came into the hospital in the low 90s with no oxygen? When she was in the low 50s, she was on 1.4 Precedex when it had already been determined she stabilized at .7 and overdosed at 1 twice? Also, they added Ativan to the 1.4 of Precedex. Again, why was she in the 50s to begin with?

Emily: The same MD who had those records for years without coming up with metabolic acidosis? The same one that had difficulties reading imaging? The same MD who treated his COVID patients with ventilators?

Jeff: Emily: He wasn’t the doctor at bedside and didn’t have all the records until a few weeks ago either! More importantly, why was the doctor and the hospital overdosing a patient on 3 occasions with no Informed Consents or even basic Standard of Care procedures? Where is the legal DNR? Oh yeah, there wasn’t one and then the hospital did nothing when there was definitely confusion about the subject? They did nothing to help Grace the moment she arrived when she entered the hospital for precautionary reasons to begin with!

Emily: I had multiple patients without co-morbidities in their 40s and 50s (age) who had increasing oxygen demands (to the point of vapotherm and/or BiPap). No sedation was given. Unfortunately due to disease progression.

Jenna Hadley Johnsen, RN: The same MD that did not receive ALL of the medical records until weeks prior to court procedures, like many who never received all of their medical records to this day after multiple requests. The medical providers who were taking care of her did not call out the metabolic acidosis or treat her for it. The same MD who has eyeballs and can see the lungs from the abdominal xray and compare it to the lung x-ray which the providers who were taking care of her misinterpreted. The same MD who used ventilators for people when he had permission to with informed consent when the benefit outweighed the risk. Yep!

Jennifer K: Everyone is behaving as if getting Grace well was the goal. It was not. Her death WAS the goal.

Ida: Wow I can not believe that she is lying under oath. They did not want patients to get better this is bull

Ida: Grace death and every other person was their goal to kill them so that the hospital could get paid

Ida: I have no idea how these people live with themselves every day

Jennifer K: Yes Ida I totally agree. This feels like playing pretend.

Emily: Delusion Jennifer. I never received any inkling that we should harm our patients. Of course, i didn’t check emails too frequently.

Jennifer K: We have lived it Emily.

Jennifer K: Maybe you worked at one of the few decent hospitals

Jeff: Plaintiff should destroy this stupid questioning about alarms!

Ida: This is only one case too. I hope they get justice for grace. But let me tell you if i had the money cause that’s all about the money I would have faught for my daddy and got lawyers from day one. Sadly I did noot have that kind of money otherwise ai would have

EKI: People will kill if they can get away with it especially if there is money attached. Pharma has perfected the mkultra of weak people who go into the medical profession. Useful idiots.

Emily: Me too. 100% honesty here. I would find an empty room to cry in when i lost a patient. The main goal is healing the patient to the highest level of wellness possible.

Ruth: With three elderly parents (over 90) and a couple of special needs children the lack of communication from St. E's is astounding. I will be videotaping every conversation with anyone in a hospital, as well as taking loads of pictures. I cannot believe that the nurses NEVER shared anything with any of the POAs for Grace.

MOLLY: Emily....have any of your patients or their POA ever changed their mind on a DNI/DNR????

ap: I feel the standards they implemented during covid changed after the administrators knew they could bill for covid death, vents, etc. I don't really think the nurses or doctors wanted or intended to kill but they did so because of following the orders of administrator. I know of nurses that left the field due to the new care standards were not going to help but hurt

Ida: My daddy was murdered on the 8th of September in Alaska palmer Mat Su Valley Regional

Ruth: Horrible care. No way to justify not sharing anything with the fammily other than what the judge said earlier--they minimizing and isolating Mr. Schara. They started doing this soon after Grace was admitted and did it all throughout her stay.

EKI: Emily- drugs dont heal anyone. They are chemicals. They might help somoene get the heck out of the death camp but they heal without Poison. You dont heal people as a nurse or doctor in todays world. You drug them, get your money and discharge when your overlords say to. In the case of the scamdemic you were told to drug and kill for money

EKI: You also jabbed yourself probably.

Ida: Back then I would have maybe understood a few weeks but after that then you saw what was going on and they still continued to kill patients for profit nurses and dr did noot care becasue if they did grace, my dad and everyone else would have been here today and noone can tell me different

Ida: I lived through it and experienced it

ap: The addition of the "covid" test, a test that had as many false positives as negatives, changed what care someone was given. I do feel the "covid" term (notice its not called the sars co v 2 virus but covid" was implemented to bring about changes of care and resulting in death. You were treated different if you have a positive test. With no "covid" test many would have survived whatever illness was brought about during those first years

Jennifer K: So sorry Ida. I know how infuriating it is. Nowhere to find justice,

Andrea: Very sorry Ida

Jeff: This line of questioning should backfire if the Plaintiff attorney handles this correctly.

MOLLY: EMILY...Did/Do you advocate for your patients when you see something wrong in the chart?? Do you hate a father because another nurse does and that other nurse puts in the chart that they dislike the father?? Or do you go to the father and see what the issue is and try to help the situation????

Ida: Jennifer, thank you It will be 4 years almost and just like it happened yeterday I will never be the same and how my whole family and life has changed because of their reckless and not giving a f about my dad

Vanessa A: Sorry and Praying for God's Comfort Ida

Leslie : @Emily, can you please explain Oxygen toxicity?

Ida: Thank you Andrea

Andrea: The facts are that successful treatments for covid which didn’t cause harm were not allowed to be used in the hospital.

Lori DV: Agreed Jeff

Emily: I’m sure the cancer survivors would disagree that medications don’t heal.

Ida: If the Dr and nurses cared we still would have had our loved ones here. End of.

Andrea: We know what those treatments are and they were used around the entire world and people got well without harm!

Vanessa A: Praying God gives Jessica strength and courage on the stand♡

Ida: This is how bad it is and no caring. They had my daddy as a 20 year old drug user. I would have to look back but i think cocaine.

Lori DV: The "cancer survivors" that find alternative solutions to avoid radiation would tend to think avoiding the extremely toxic medications use to "kill" cancer may get rid of the cancer, but create much deeper issues

Deanna Adams: I am reading the comments, and the best is to arm a detailed medical directive for each loved one, Power of Attorney notarized, and find a licensed medical doctor who is outside the system for advice and second opinion, learn how to read vitals, and if respiratory the numbers on the machine, ask questions and believe no hospital, doctor, or nurse. Th ethics of medicine has changed with the declined culture that you must secure a licensed doctor that can discern the facts. The method of focus and attention paid off.

Lori DV: The alternative solutions are not profitable, though, at least not to the medikill industrial complex

jj: Well, it's nice to have both hospital professionals , victims or family of victims, and others on this chat and tuning into this landmark case, which is long overdue and resisted heavily by the legal systems stumbling blocks they call legal. The more conversation between all of us, the better. It wasn't that long ago that we were not able to speak with eachother from so many distant areas on earth. Everyone's view counts. Obviously, there is a right and a wrong. Those who side with the wrong, hopefully will see the right, and change their ways. I hope this chat helps in this regard. Much good information and explanations are offered. God bless you all. And, may Grace's, as well as the millions across the earth who have met the same demise, be vindicated for once in this sham of a legal system.

becky kasper - chgo: space suits, Hmm, lets now show the stupid dance videos that went viral mocking and not doing their job with all these alleged patients

Vanessa A: Amen jj

Emily: This was delayed at the plaintiff’s request. I doubt his lawyers objected as they are paid by the hour.

becky kasper - chgo: here we go - bring up the conspiracy theorists Gas Lighting at its finest

EKI: I do. I believe due to large amounts of evidence that hospitals in US euthanize people and that nurses and doctors are useful idiots to US government and Big Pharma

Leslie : @Emily can you please explain Oxygen toxicity?

Lori DV: The jury is going to notice the plaintiff attorney's tone throughout it all - I think they all have to be able to relate to having someone in a hospital. Whether directly or indirectly .. it's going to be hard for them to not look at the lack of moral and ethical care given by the nurse & doctor.

Lori DV: sorry I meant Defendant

EKI: This attorney is a creep

Ruth: I think this questioning is going to backfire with the jury. He spends SO much time questioning on things that the jury may find irrelevant to the case. Remember how a juror asked on the first day of testimony why he was badgering the mother?

Ruth: agree Lori DV. I really feel this is going to backfire

Lori DV: trying to discredit her

Lori DV: based on juror questions last week, I found it encouraging that they're able to think for themselves

becky kasper - chgo: gotta pray these jurors have a soul, have a brain, and see right thru this defense .

Andy: Are you calling Congress "conspiracy theorists"? "covid agent of biowarfare congress" https://www.marshall.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/senator-marshall-demands-answers-on-the-origins-of-covid-19-in-senate-committee-hearing/

Lori DV: this attorney is often condescending ... in tone, if not in words ...

EKI: He wants to paint Scott and Cindy as mentally ill people. He’s a gross excuse for a man and probably would have been a murdering doctor if he’d gone into the medical profession. Really sad pathetic jerk

Andy: Senator Marshall: But is there a possibility that it could have been a dual purpose, that it could have been used as a bioweapon? Dr. Ebright: So the original SARS virus, SARS-CoV-1, is a tier one select agent in the United States. So it is in the group of pathogens and biological toxins that our federal government has identified as having high potential for use as a bioweapon in biowarfare, bioterrorism, or biocrime. It by definition, therefore, according to our federal government, is a bioweapon agent. It is not a bioweapon, but it is an agent that potentially could be used.

Andy: https://www.marshall.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/senator-marshall-demands-answers-on-the-origins-of-covid-19-in-senate-committee-hearing/

MOLLY: JJ...AGREE . AMEN 🙏🏻❤️👍

jj: Good point, Ruth. These negative tactics that uncover no effective or substantial results can only serve put people off, unless they are into that type of thing.

jj: Yes, EKI, slander is top tool of theirs to sway opinion. There is no truth or light in them, nor their ends.

Andy: Senator Marshall: So really, this ORF-8 is a synthetic link sequence, never found in nature…They place this link in here for the purposes of the two cardinal sins – the cardinal sin of asymptomatic virus, and then transmission without that symptom as well, and the inability to make an immune response…What purpose would there be, if you’re wanting to develop a vaccines? Is there any civilian purpose, or is this in fact a bioweapon?” Dr. Quay: I can’t say it’s a bioweapon, because that’s in the mind of the person that made it, but it is highly unusual, highly synthetic. They were doing synthetic biology around it, and its two functions are quite remarkable with respect to what kind of research you would do in the civilian world.

Emily: That is a fair comment about slander and defamation. God knows Scott likes it.

EKI: Very sick Emily. Your definitely a brainwashed subhuman

Andy: Corruption in healthcare isn't new, or abnormal. Help spread the word: What's Wrong With the Healthcare System: Profits Before People, By Design. https://open.substack.com/pub/jamiea811023/p/whats-wrong-with-the-healthcare-system?r=2mxnno&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

jj: Nice job, Andy. Yes, congress is fully comlicit. They are the prinical to the agent. And, they are agent to another higher principal, who stays hidden. Committee 300, Crown, and others that all lead to Rome. "The Elements of Ecclesiastical Law" uncovers this truth. So does Scripture. The latter is a prophetic accusation. The former is a confession.

Leslie : @Emily do you not know what Oxygen toxicity is?

Ruth: Obviously Emily works with/knows Hollee or Shokar or one of the other nurses.

jj: I'm praying for you Emily. The legal system gave you a hypocritical license to kill, but God gave you a conscience to heal. Trust in God, not men. This is the law.

Leslie : @Ruth I suspect at very least she questions the care she provided if she was in fact working as a nurse with Covid patients.

Ruth: Any sane person who hears what happened to Grace and her family is shocked. Literally shocked that this happened. Except people who feel the need to defend doctors/nurses who decided that they were not going to inform the family. I hope St. E's goes under

Vanessa A: Grace was never intubated,why was she given these drugs?

Ruth: He's almost at his 45 minute limit. He told the judge he'd be done in 45 minutes.

ap: You can't die from "covid". What is "covid". The symptoms keeps changing. If they had to put, sars co v 2 confirmed virus delta variant confirmed, on the death cert it would be extremely difficult. They came of with the "covid" work to label many things covid. RNA and DNA can be found in the air and water. So many experimented with the test and there pepsi or apples had "covid". These test were never meant to detect ANY disease. Ask the inventor, he stated so himself.

MOLLY: My thoughts exactly....Emily works with these goons and is 1 of them! I pray, Emily, that you have learned from this and are advocating and treating your patients better than this!!

Emily: The defendants were unable to defend themselves due to HIPAA. What happened when Scott was challenged for the first tine in cross examination? He impeached himself on nearly every question. By his own actions and statements on the stand he has demonstrated that he repeatedly bore false witness. That is a matter of record.

jj: Yes, Leslie. She, as well as all of us, will answer to God. He is judge, not this guy in black dress.

ap: Taking someones answers out of context is not impeaching them.l

Kelly Moore : Emily. My husband was murdered would you like to look at his medical records since you're an expert. You really should repent.

Dr. Margaret Aranda: The reason why we put patients prone (face down) when there is respiratory pneumonia is because it opens up new airways that can improve oxygenation.

jj: Emily, you look at a glass darkly. Do you know what this means? It's in the law.

Ruth: Scott had 16 hours of deposition. The jury will see through this mindless questioning.

Ruth: Emily please leave. Many of us have had lost family members or friends. You are offending many.

Ruth: Big question for you Emily. Is there anything that you feel Hollee or Shokar did wrong? You're a nurse. I've talked to many nurses and shared the meds given the last day and all are shocked.

Leslie : @jj Emily seems to be here simply to cause an emotional response in the chat. There is no good faith on her part to engage in a serious conversation about the clinical facts of the case. Either she is not qualified to have the conversation or she understands the discussion I am trying to initiate will reflect poorly on the treatment Covid patients received.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Let's stay on track and fight this spiritual battle by praying for Scott and the Mendenhall Firm to open the juror's eyes again today!

ap: Ask yourself this question. Why do most drugs often cause "cold and flu like symptoms"? Does colds and flu actually have a virus that mutates every 10 hours? If so no shot ever would be able to stop transmission. If being given a drug causes a cold than do you have a "cold" or is your body dealing with getting rid of the drug. I noticed that I would get a "cold" when I drank or ate red food dyes. Stopped all processed foods and no long get "colds" or "flu". Also stopped the shots that gave me the flu every year.

jj: Amen, Margaret.

Kelly Moore : Amen DrFerrante

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Leaving Grace in the hospital room by herself was a violation of American Disabilities Association (ADA) regulations requiring that an advocate be present for a person who has Special Needs. Grace should have never been left alone.

Vanessa A: Pray for Jessica and that the Jurors will hear and see the Horrific treatment and neglect of Grace

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Amen, Vanessa. Jessica is a sweetheart.

Vanessa A: 🙏💗

jj: Margaret, did they bring this ADA issue up in testimony?

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Genesis 50:20 -- As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today!

Ruth: All the jurors need to do if put themsevles in Scott and Cindy's shoes. Everyone has a loved one. It is incredibly frightening to think about this happening to a loved one.

Andy: Dr. Margaret Aranda do you vaccinate your patients?

Lauren: Dr. MAF Amen!

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Yes, jj. I believe that they already reviewed the time Grace was left alone. It was about 8 hours I believe, from the time that they walked Scott out by armed security guard, and the time that the hospital "allowed" Grace to have her sister, Jessica, present as her advocate.

Vanessa A: Totally Agree Ruth

Andy: I stopped eating junk food and lactose and haven't had a "respiratory infection" in years

Emily: I need to step away (and there was great rejoicing). There is a saying that ‘hurt people, hurt people’. Since we appear to share the same faith (even if we have legitimate disagreements), i will pray that all those who are hurt will find peace and comfort.

Coco: Well, all I know is that we are all waking up from a deep sleep. . We have been overmedicated in our thinking and that is by design. The law firm hired to represent Ascention Hospital and McGinnis and Shokar are as void of compassion as the hospital and staff. Through this testimony my father was mistreated and malpractice was evident. Had this happened right now to my father- well I would here been a different outcome if I was in charge if his care. Im older and more knowledge under my belt. My mom was killed with Plaxlovid. They are killing older people and those with disabilities. It is sick how they have weaponized the most important part of life. Healthcare. That is the one thing people buckle under all the time . They comply out of fear. This attorney is hired to be the aggressive bully

ap: What doctor first ordered the drugs to sedate, through the IV. If they are for venting someone wouldn't that be against standard of care to prescribe in the first place

becky kasper - chgo: when do they get to interrogate the defense the hospital admins that their "health care" is financially incentivized ?!??!

jj: Andy, I have come to know Margaret, and in her support, I can say without doubt, she is one of the good guys, but I defer to her to tell her story, which I believe you will be pleased with.

Andy: Emily "thou shalt not bear false witness" you need to stop making untruthful claims

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Coco: They target those who are alone, disabled, or are elderly. I am sorry for what they did. God bless your soul!

ap: Some doctors and nurses care about the patients and family and others think they are the smartest people in the room and ignore you and your questions. It happens with teachers as well.

Andy: Dr. Margaret Aranda : do you vaccinate your patients?

jj: Well put, ap. My experience over a lifetime is usually the latter. Way too much pomp and arrogance, which never heals anyone.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: ap: We know that the hospital protocols use so much lorazapam, opioids, and anesthestic drugs that one doctor even wrote a letter (see it here: https://therebelpatient.substack.com/p/are-death-penalty-lethal-injection) requesting Death Row prisons to donate more drugs because the hospitals were running out of them.

Bonnie: Have only been able to watch occasionally. Has Mr. Scchara's daughter testified yet please?

Ruth: She's up next.

Bonnie: TY Much Ruth!

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Andy: you can Search my name anytime. TheRebelPatient.Substack.com -- My training is anesthesiology and critical care, both trainings completed at Stanford.

Andy: So you are never asked to vaccinate a patient?

ap: The lawyers keep making sure that the witness says there was a "covid" virus that killed people. This is not an accident and the Prep Act was created to shield these people from causing harm. Just like in 1986 when they started protected the vax makers and could care a less about the damage it does

Andy: I hear a lot of patients when hospitalized are administered flu shots as standard

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Andy: anesthesiologists don't ever give vaccines; that's a job relegated to primary care -- but be aware that nurse whistleblowers have absolutely come forward to state that they will vaccinate you while you are under anesthesia. They will vaccinate you when you are alone in the hospital, screaming, "No!"

Andy: Why do you suggest I resarch your name instead of just answering the question:?

Andy: Thank you for finalkly answering

ap: Due to many doctors and nurses not caring about how you think or feel it makes sense that they would vax you when out. They think you are dumb and they are smart and don't care what you want. My question is this taught or personality dependent?

jj: Wow, Margaret, what does this tell us about hospitals?

Andy: They are taught vaccines are 90% + effective and safe, which is untrue.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Stay away from hospitals. If you MUST go, be armed. Watch the 4-minute video and download the documents at OurPatientRights.com. If an emergency, call Laura Bartlett at 888-219-3637, the HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Thank you for your prayers for Scott and the Mendenhall Firm. Scott's Family's Bible Verse is Genesis 50:20 ~ "As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people should be kept alive, as they are today."

jj: Amen.

jj: Emojis would be helpful here.

slamCCRN: Trying to catch up with this trial. I wish the audio was better.

ap: I have a Sears catalog from the 1880's. The list of drugs and metals, like lead, were safe and effective for stomach issues and teething, etc. I was so shocked readying the pages and it showed me the jingle "safe" has not changed. Now thou the manufactors are protected by the government and we are mandated to buy some products. What does that say?

Ruth: Praying for light to be brought to the truth. Praying for strength for Jessica and peace for Scott and Cindy.

sarah: when did they start vaccinating people in hospital. i am retiredRn

ap: The Highwire has awesome information as well as CHD

jj: It's all sorcery/pharmakeia, ap.

ap: A nurse I know was fired from Mayo for not taking the clot shot. The nurses were getting so sick and getting "covid" over and over she was picked up by a different hospital pretty soon after being fired. They than called her back and she said, well, I won't use the words.

slamCCRN: Dr. Aranda-Ferrante to see you in chat - thank you for what you do

sarah: when did they start vaccinating inpatients. i am retired Rn and never once had vaccines a

sarah: as a topic. that is pure money motive

slamCCRN: sarah- I never vaccinated anyone either- I retired before covid, thank God.

jj: Yes, sarah. This is a problem. It's probably the problem. The other problem is the employees buying into it, instead of helping mankind.

slamCCRN: This talk about alarms is way overdone - Grace was on 1:1 care.

slamCCRN: Or perhaps was on 2:1 care when the father was there.

jj: but they acted like there was 20:1 care

slamCCRN: Haha jj - true!

ap: I don't remember why they decided to put her in ICU and sedate when she needed a little oxygen and steriods

ap: Did they go over the ER records and what doctors and nurses treated her

Ruth: She didn't move rooms. The put her on Precedex and that is why her room was considered an ICU room. No POA was informed

jj: I believe it was suggested while they weight for results from the pulminary blockage test.

jj: sorry, "wait"

ap: Was there any notes of why she was given precedex in the first place. I remember the father saying the tubing would fall off her ears so they wanted a mask, or I could be wrong. If so who ordered the precedex

slamCCRN: When they put her on Precedex it changed Grace's she beame an ICU patient.

Jennifer K: ap- I too have not heard that they gave her any steroids, even after they said that was standard

Jennifer K: Like I said before - death was the goal - not healing

ap: What nurse or doctor ordered the precedex in the first place? Will they be in this trial

jj: You can only administer precedex in ICU. So, she was already in ICU when they gave Grace this drug.

slamCCRN: I wonder when they had put in an arterial line, Hannes RN Grace's MAP, so I assume she had an arterial line in, so definitely neededing ICU care.

slamCCRN: Sorry, words keep getting dropped in this chat.

ap: I also wondered why they didn't throw the kitchen sink at this. In the old days bad lung issues got steriods, antibiotics, oxygen but not sedated. I have a friend who's mom goes in often with lung issues and this hospital always seems to get her better. Even taken by ambulance once. The daughter always refuses the CV shot and the covid "testing"

ap: If she was to get steroids and air why the IV?

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: sarah: I don't know when they started vaccinating patients without informed consent in the hospital; a few whistleblowers have come forward since Covid. Here is one video admission (https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1910354915764887899); and Australia has been doing it as a policy (https://x.com/litecoin_bull/status/1741255048766849155); also see how in Canada, they held down patients who were screaming, "No!" (https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1932146202428022855).

jj: The same occurs in their jail system.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: slamCCRN: Grace also needed pressors, dopamine, norepi... which would have made her ICU eligible for the central line + drips.

jj: We are dealing with organized criminals, and wolves dressed in sheep's clothing.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: jj: exactly!!!

ap: My husband did not get an IV for his ribs and my friends mother did not get one for her visits. How do you know they are injecting you with something in your sleep if you give injections through IV. So, even if you are alone in the hospital and asleep you would not know they gave you something

Ida: Now a days thats what they are doing keeping patients in same room

jj: And the longer they keep you in their beds, the more they can bill.

jj: What is an average cost per night stay in a hospital bed?

jj: Compare this to an average motel room. Compare the service, too.

ap: I also recall a very long and informed conversation about my husbands sister, after being bought back by EMT's, and they suggested stopping the care and let it happen. Very long and very informed. He didn't even know they put DNR on the chart . I still can't believe it

Briana Ross: Emily is one of the guilty nurses, she is sick. Saying "Scott likes it" about defamation and slander. Oooh weeeee Emily I would love front row seats to see God's vengeance on YOU.

Andrea: Very sorry ab

Andrea: Exactly Jennifer K.

Andrea: Very sorry ap

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: "Titration" means going up and down on a drug's dose, for a desired effect. For Precedex, you would think they would not give enough to make Grace unconscious. The orders would be written with a "range" of drug doses, from a low to a high range (1.4 is mentioned). THEN the DNR is placed.

Andy: Vaccinating hospital patients started before Covid with flu shots being given to all admits. I dunno when started, Have heard Dr Suzanne Humphries detailing losing the fight with her hospital to get them to stop doing it to her kidney patients before she'd even had a chance to see teh m

Andy: *them

slamCCRN: DNR does not mean do not treat!

jj: Humphries is a good source.

Ruth: Praying for Jessica as she waits to testify

slamCCRN: I am really unclear about this DNI/DNR status.

jj: What bothers me is the choice of word, "miscommunication". This is politically correct. What I see is concealment of communication. They knew what they were doing, and their plan was carried out under the guise of something else, which was concealed from the advocate, not between the hospital employees.ves.

Andy: https://media.patriots.win/post/XKDm7H4pc0wl.jpeg

Andy: Nurse admiting vaccinating newborn aganist parents directions

Vanessa A: Praying too Ruth

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: GREAT QUESTION: Why would you put in a Naso-gastric Tube (NGT) on a patient you just made a DNR? It makes NO SENSE.

jj: I saw that one Andy. And she basically called the patient stupid.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: In other words, you only FEED a patient who is going to LIVE.

jj: As if she is smart???

Ruth: Great question Dr. Ferrante! I hope this comes up.

slamCCRN: I have been memorializing this pandemic since Aug. 2021 by posting articles, news, studies on SARS-CoV-2, mRNA vaccines, informed consent, mandates etc. on GETTR (because of censorship) at https://gettr.com/user/slamrn

Harold: she was labeled DNR she wasn't dead yet

Harold: you still feed a living human being

Ruth: I've been thinking about the defense's line of questioning on the POA. What he implies is that if the first listed POA isn't available, there is no responsiblity for the hospital staff to inform any other POA that may be present. This is frightening. Many families cycle children through with elderly parents staying with them in the hospital.

Harold: @Ruth - the reason for that is so people aren't arguing over what should be done, the hospitals need 1 person to make the decisions at a time

Harold: it is scary but that's why it's important for you yourself to commicate and set aside standards of what you want to happen to you before you end up in a situation where someone else has to make decisions for you

Meghan: Praying for Justice for Grace!!! Thank you Scott, Cindy & Jessica for being so brave and fighting for justice for your sweet Grace!

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: slamCCRN: you can join us on Twitter/X... Scott is @GraceEmilysDad and I am @TheRebelPatient. Sure, they censor us a bit but we keep shouting Grace's death from the rooftops!

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Ruth: I have spoken to many families who say the hospital never tried once to call them, yet claimed to have called. That's why it's best to be inside the hospital, and fight for that right. Anyway, if you have your documents together, they cannot mistreat you any more than they can give a Jehovah's Witness a blood transfusion: Go to OurPatientRights.com and call Laura Bartlett in a Hospital Hostage Emergency: 888-219-3637. She does this for FREE.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Laura is also on Twitter/X @ourptrights -- she is awesome, as is Greta @protocolkills. We could use more support over there!!!

Lori DV: Thank you for the info

Jeff: I had to step away for a bit for a meeting but please someone tell me the plaintiff attorney adequately destroyed the alarm BS from the room?

Ruth: I'm not as worried about me but my special needs kids.

Ruth: many special needs parents trade off time in the hospital

Senny: Everyone still working in healthcare should have to take Ethics training.

slamCCRN: Having loading problems, anyone else?

slamCCRN: Never mind. :-)

Senny: Some seem to have lost their humanity and critical thinking. The public who understands is afraid to seek care for even minor ailments.

The Thompsons: Missed day 5, wouldnt load at all. Gee

slamCCRN: Didn't they have a monitor tech watching the cardiac rhythm, HR, and other parameters outside the room?

Jenny : Praying for light, truth, justice 59

Butterfly : I hope the hell these doctors and nurses they pay on what they did to her as well as as many others

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: It is painful for any patient to have a NG tube put into the nose. Without sedation, a patient will writhe away from it; many get a bloody nose. If a patient is obtunded or oversedated, the pain will wake them up. If they sleep through the whole thing, they have basically received a General Anesthetic with IV drugs.

Butterfly : Pay for what they did

Jenny : Please God of pure light and pure love- may all this courtroom be filled with angels of God, warriors of light.

Vanessa T.: Suzi Eichinger RN expert witness for the plaintiff

Jenna Hadley Johnsen, RN: Prior to covid, medical mistakes were the 3rd leading cause of deaths in the USA. it is not a new thing, unfortunately, it has just been highlighted by covid. As a RN for 25 years, or any other medical provider, if they know their facts and do their research to keep up to date, which is part of their role as a provider, they should be aware of this. ICU care is billed at a much higher rate and should be a higher level of care, being too busy is not an excuse, patient's should have been transferred if the level of care expected could not be accommodated, they were paid for ICU level of care. The expectation was an ICU level of care.

Jeff: What happened? I was kicked out for a couple minutes

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The defense attorney is saying that the nurse Suzi Eichinger, RN, doesn't know if Grace was frequently awakened by alarms. And that Scott was sick with Covid, which is a reason why he was evicted (and escored by armed guard).

Jennifer K: Mcinnis already testified that Grace was her only patient.

slamCCRN: Right now they are gathering jury questions - so no audio now.

Jeff: I assume they are reviewing jury questions now?

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The defense attorney is making a point that Grace was able to be placed in the prone position on multiple days, without her father present in the hospital to help.

Vanessa A: Thank you slamCCRN

Jeff: Dr Ferrante: Did the Plaintiff attorney take care of the BS alarm questions the Defense is trying to state?

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: I didn't hear the Plaintiff attorney on the issue of the alarms.

slamCCRN: This jury has really asked some great questions which helped clarify things. Kudos to the jury!

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: It's great that the jury is medically competent and asking great questions!

sarah: Wow that is unbelievable to me. .

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Question: Repeat the 6th Breach of Nursing Standards: They activated the Power of Attorney for Grace and it would have been appropriate for them to do a Care Plan reflecting this change. They failed to change the Care Plan on the Nursing side.

Andy: Corruption in healthcare isn't new, or abnormal. Help spread the word: What's Wrong With the Healthcare System: Profits Before People, By Design. https://open.substack.com/pub/jamiea811023/p/whats-wrong-with-the-healthcare-system?r=2mxnno&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false All of the posts on this substack are intended to be primers to help make necessary information and comprehension accessible to everyone, and help everyone spread the word to all people. Some are written to be easy to print and distribute, others are collections of documentation to help provide evidence and proof to convince those who doubt the truth. Please print things out and distribute them. Some posts here are fairly print ready, others can be edited. Please make your own print outs, and distribute them, everywhere, until every human is aware. Bulletin boards, bus stop benches, telephone poles, door steps, windshields, fliers, handouts, etc. The local newspapers are shut down. We, The People, have to be the reporters, editors, and distributors. 4th estate = Journalism = By the People, For the People. Participatory government = participatory journalism. We need to mobilize. Tell everyone else to help spread the word. This matter is urgent - we are far behind.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They asked Nurse Eichinger if she knows when the height of Covid deaths was in the USA. She didn't know. Does she know Covid recovery rates depending on a patient's age being young or old? And if different alarms sounded differently, she sang different "dings" for different alarms.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: In the time of Covid, did she know if the rules to obtain a DNR code was different over time? She doesn't know? Were Nursing Standards the same during Covid? Yes. They did not change.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They ask about a "Full Code" reference (in a deporition). She explained what "intubation" is, prior to being put on a ventilator. Then she explained a "Code" could be CPR or medications given.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: She is asked if an alarm could be changed by a patient's family member. She explains that it involves separate windows, then into the alarm setting of each. She's talking about the HP Monitors at the top of the bed. That doesn't include the IV monitors, which are at the bedside.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Do care plan protocols vary drastically from hospital to hospital? Or is this standardized? She says it depends on the Electronic Medical Record (EMR). The self-care notes are from a drop-down menu, and those are standard plans that can look differently for each separate EMR.

AB: These questions from the jury are fantastic. Gives me hope that they will in the end make the render the correct verdict for Grace.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: How quickly can a DNR protocol be revoked and do hospitals have protocols for this? She's seen DNRs being revoked DURING a cardiac arrest. She had patients who were a DNR and when the patient flat-lines, the family changes their mind, and they start CPR (i.e., reverses the DNR). The family can get a sense of peace that they tried one more time, immediately.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Are the 13 criteria for assessments acknowledged in Wisconsin hospitals? She doesn't know.

Ruth: The jurors questions are truly amazing!

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If a patient is marked as a DNR, how many conversations are there about it? 1. Doctor, patient, family. 2. Ongoing discussions immediately when the DNR is put on the chart, and from then on, the DNR is discussed in the Plan of Care.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: They can have pain medications or no pain medications, and as they get sicker, that plan can change again where pain medications aren't needed. "We are dynamic..." It's an ongoing communication between the family and nurses.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Once Dr. Shokar wrote the DNR, the nurse should have -- within 1 hour -- had a family conversation about the DNR.

AB: As I stated before there was a complete lack of communication in this case.

Kurt: ditto on the quality of questions. DNR can be immediately revoked. If family had been there, they could/would have been able to reverse.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Question: Is it required to have multiple DNR conversations with the family? She answers that it is a compassionate issue for family understanding, for clarification that nothing will be done if she continues to decline. It is a Standard of Care to. have these interactions

Jennifer K: Again. Grace

AB: Exactly!! The nurse should have updated Jessica who was in the room and with the parents on the phone that her condition was worsening. No excuses for the lack of communication. Truly unbelieveable.

Jennifer K: Again - Grace's death was the goal.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The DNR is placed in the Plan of Care. Period.

Kurt: So glad judge has allowed questions. It should be a standard of jury cases, but it is at the discretion of the judge.

AB: Kudos to Judge McGinnis

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The DNR isn't kept away from the family. It's actively discussed with them, so they are informed about what will and will not happen, what they want and what they do not want. It prepares them for the manner of death. They clearly deprived the Schara family of ALL OF THAT COMON COURTESY.

Jennifer K: Yes - this judge is amazing so far

jj: Margaret, does not a DNR have to be written and signed as agreement by the advocate?

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: The Judge is absolutely doing a great job.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: I believe Wisconsin requires a written DNR be signed by the family member.

Ruth: And the jury knows that Hollee had plenty of time to discus the DNR with the family as Grace was her only patient.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: What is the difference between CPAP, BiPAP, NGT, Intubation, or other breathing apparatuses?

jj: Thank you. They keep saying conversation must continue, but I didn't hear them saying a signature in agreement was done or needed.

Vanessa A: The Jurors should be given pictures of the s

AB: Exactly Ruth! She acknowledged the order at 11am that day. She had 6 more hours to her shift to be able to bring it up. Clearly she had no compassion or empathy.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: CPAP: mask or nasal mask over the face, harness to back of head. BiPAP is the same mask; different ventilation. C is Continuous; Bi is alternating. Intubation requires sedation, and takes away the ability to speak. The tube goes down the mouth and it's very uncomfortable, requiring sedation. The tube is then connected to the ventilator. The NasoGastric tube goes from the nose to the esophagus, to the stomach.

Vanessa A: Different Apparatuses

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: jj: I believe that last week, they discussed the DNR was never signed by the family, rendering it quite unofficial.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Vanessa, yes, they are asking very basic questions -- but it's good they want the clarification. Nurse Eichinger does a great job simplifying it for them. But they should have. the actual masks, tubes there for everyone to see.

jj: Thanks, Margaret.

Kurt: Yes. They addressed the DNR validity last week. Also kudos to Nurse Eichinger. Doing a great job and not rattled.

jj: This is important.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: jj: Of Course!!

Kurt: Boy. Where is the Argentina link when you need it! Now I'm offf more than on.

jj: Kurt, what is the Argentina link, and what is it for?

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Explain a nurse's followup when one is not planning to be present in a shift change. There's no such thing as "Not being there" for a shift change. The nurse who leaves at 7 pm tells the nurse who arrives at 7 pm what happened during her shift, so there is continuity of care.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Kurt

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Kurt: Try refreshing your page.

Kurt: jj; someone earlier said they had a link thru Argentina and that it was great...

Kurt: I'mtrying

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Perhaps the Argentina broadcast is not through CHD but a different carrier.

Susan Jones: I still remember the day I was listening to Scott when he was first on the podcast "Stand Up for the Truth." I was driving and literally started crying as to how they murdered Grace. I said out loud to my empty car "they murdered her!" I just pray that the family get some justice in this life for Grace. God is sovereign and His will will be done

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Are the vital signs in the ICU usually monitored every 15 minutes, are they recorded with time? She answers: they are recorded every 1 minute. You can set each one for 1 minute or 15 minutes, depending on each separate parameter, like blood pressure, heart rate, etc.

Vanessa A: Agree Susan J

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Susan Jones: All blessings to your sweet heart. Yes, Scott has had to tell this story so many times and I still cry! It is never going to NOT HURT!

Stephanie : Same Susan. Then also listen to her sister tell the story. Both husband and I were crying. Just heartbreaking ❤️‍🩹

jj: Oh, I see. Thank you, Kurt and Margaret

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Whats the difference between a Full Code and a DNR? The family decided they don't want Grace intubated or put on a ventilator, but they want everything else: pressors, CPR, fluids, etc. Continue to do everything but intubate.

The Thompsons: Sorry all, the Argentina Livestream refered to, is not the trial

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: On the alarms: Clarify whether those alarms are going off at different locations. The room, the nurse's station, the break room can all have alarms. On being in the room with the patient, you are always scanning everything on the monitor. To have the alarm NOT being on, that would not make you NOT SEE a significant change -- you

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: If you're right there in the room with the patient, you don't need alarms because you are actually looking at the patient and constantly scanning the monitors.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: In general, a full code includes intubation and ventilation.

Senny: Alarms in the room can be put in and out of sleep mode without silencing alarms outside the room

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: You can revoke a DNR immediately... a doctor is always at the station, in another room, etc.

Vanessa A: How long are they going to run with the Alarm silencing argument?

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Just because you have a DNR doesn't mean you're going to die.

Ruth: The jury is not going to like this line of questioning. He honestly cannot read the jury. The jury asked tons of questions about the DNR.

Kurt: good job, Suzi. Don't let him confuse you.

Senny: Knowing the father’s wishes anyone in the care team should have questioned seeing a dnr order

jj: There comes a point whether you are a nurse or any professional that there are rules, and then there is just basic conscience and decency. Do these people need to have the latter spelled out before they perform something from their heart? This is incredible to me to argue or question.

Vanessa A: True Senny

Andrea: So so sad. As Jennifer K said-the intent was not to heal. Healing remedies were mostly prohibited such as vitamin D among many. No defense.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Exactly!

Vanessa A: Also Truejj

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: He twists her words. The jury can see he's a jerk.

Senny: If something happens to me and I need ICU care I want Nurse Suzi! This attorney has forked tongue syndrome.

jj: It's a big red flagg with the legal system. Things are either legal or illegal, which does not mean right or wrong.

Ruth: He cannot realize from the questioning that what he is doing is backfiring. Really amazing! He should be able to adjust how he questions based on what the jury is asking.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: jj: There are so many rules that are meant to protect -- but they can also be forfeited and lead to death.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Great Job, Nurse Eichinger! Great Job! The questions you received show that the jury considers you an expert!

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: You opt out of their system by getting the documents at ourpatientrights.com notarized and delivered to the hospital CEO;)

jj: The law is of God, which no man can attain to. We are simply to apply His judgments in judgment of one another. This, and all legal court cases, would not exist, nor be needed, if we followed what God set in place for man to follow.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Amen.

jj: The term and profession caled attorney does not exist in the law.

Kurt: Amen, jj

jj: And killing another man is unlawful.

Vanessa A: Will Jessica be testifying today or tomorrow?

jj: It sounds like tomorrow, Vanessa

Vanessa A: Let's keep Jessuca and Jurors in Prayer

jj: I enjoyed listening and learning from both of the plaintiff's expert witnesses. They were worth their wage.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Amen, Vanessa. And let's also keep the Judge in prayer, as he sure seems to be giving Scott's case every benefit of the doubt.

jj: Agreed, and good to see.

Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante: Thank You, God!

Kurt: Well said, everyone.

Grace’s sedatives were discussed: Precedex anesthetic, morphine, and the Versed, an IV lorazepam benzodiazepine. I mentioned in the Chat that because of their overuse in the ICUs, there was such a shortage of these drugs that a doctor wrote Death Row prisons, asking for extra doses. Here is my article, which includes his letter:

God Bless the Schara Team, Jurors, and the Judge Until Tomorrow!

Leave a comment