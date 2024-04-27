Thank you for praying for Rebecca to find a lawyer. Northwell lawyers have 17 days to ask the Judge to drop the case.

My Article summarizing Rebecca’s case is HERE .

Here are a few snippets:

In the case of Scott Schara v Ascension Healthcare WI, just filing the complaint on April 11, 2023 cost the family a handsome $80,000. Per Scott, the total case estimate is about $800,000 since the medical battery claim is now added to the malpractice case. Just the fees for a 3-week Jury Trial, which starts November 4, 2024, are $240,000. - Google Play APP Expose more doctors and tell your loved one’s story on Rebecca’s website HERE : www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com The Death by Hospital Protocol APP can be downloaded from Goggle Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=death%20by%20hospital%20protocol&c=apps - Why Danielle Went to the Hospital: For a Dry Cough Danielle’s condition started with a dry cough. Danielle had previously accompanied an acupuncturist who later turned positive for COVID, who without permission from Rebecca, took Danielle to the appointment with her. On Day 7 after exposure to Covid, Danielle was coughing. That was her only complaint: a dry cough. - At home, Danielle’s home pulse oximeter went down to 87% - that scared Rebecca, who thinks this was a setup to get people to take their loved ones to the hospital. Rebecca’s husband is in the medical field and was familiar with a pulse oximeter, but they did not know that “87%” may not have been an absolute reason to go to the ER. This was the same regret that Scott Schara had, taking Grace Schara to the hospital based on the pulse oximeter number being below 90%.

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo, requesting $300,000, is HERE .

Our last article showed current donations were $3,565. Today’s total is $4,395.

There were 26 Donations, 9 Shares, and 20 Prayers.

Today, there are 41 Donations, 11 Shares, and 29 Prayers! YaY! Can you stop by to PRAY HERE or GIVE HERE?

Keep Sharing and Re-Stacking any of these articles - or BETTER YET - use them to write your own!

Thank you for spreading the word!

Like, Re-stack with a Note, Re-stack, Tweet, or Share. Get the App and join in the conversation. And thank you for your prayers!

Rebecca Charles’ Website: DeathByHospitalProtocol.com

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

Hospital Killing Protocol - Google App

If you have an Android, please download and install The Death by Hospital Protocol APP from the Goggle Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=death%20by%20hospital%20protocol&c=apps

