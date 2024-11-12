The Tweet

⬆️ This is exactly what Dr. Chris Rake said, and he has sued UCLA and the entire University of California system for it.

No exemption needed.

If you don't remember Bill 2098, this was the “disinformation” and “misinformation” bill that basically made it a crime for a doctor to advise against the jab. The Medical Board was poised to send spies in to “bust” doctors and make them surrender their licenses.

On the last day the bill had to either be signed, voided, or revoked, I arranged a press release on the steps of Newsom's Sacramento capital building.

10 days later, I received my first letter from the Board to surrender my license. They demanded charts on 3 patients, without their permission. Yes, they wanted me to violate their HIPPA rights.

What would your doctor have done?

I put my license back in the mail to them.

And such was the new era of our ecclesiastical ministry.

