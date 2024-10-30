Some emphases are mine.

Earlier this month, The Satanic Temple (TST) announced the opening of what it calls “the world’s second Satanic abortion clinic.”

“The term ‘clinic’ is certainly a stretch,” says Anne Reed, Senior Policy Advisor for Operation Rescue. “The ‘Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic’ is a landing page – not a building – where Virginia residents will be redirected to TST Health, The Satanic Temple’s virtual back-alley pill mill.”

TST opened its first “satanic abortion clinic” last year in New Mexico (also just a landing page that redirects to TST Health.) At that time, TST also announced “hopes to expand operations into other states, including those that do not allow clinicians to perform abortions.”

Working under the guise of a “religious” ritual and “religious abortion care,” TST aims to somehow establish these virtual clinics in states that are abortion free, leaning on religious freedom to get around protections for the preborn. Accordingly, only those “interested in performing TST’s abortion ritual” are eligible for medication abortion through TST. Agreeing to do the ritual is how one avoids paying extra costs beyond the $90 prescription for the abortion pills.

“Ending abortion has always been a spiritual battle,” says Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.”If America needs a reminder of that, look no further than these satanists strategizing to kill unborn children in states where those children are most protected, and drawing women into a narcissistic, spiritual ritual that glorifies the choosing of her life at the cost of someone else’s – her own child.”

The first words women are instructed to chant in the Satanic Abortion Ritual are, “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.” The last words, after aborting the child, are, “By my body, my blood. By my will, it is done.”

“There was another Person in history who spoke of His Body and His Blood,” adds Newman. “Only He gave it that others might be saved. He spilled His blood so that His Father’s will – not His own – might be done. The words of this satanic ritual are a clear perversion of the words and work of Christ.

“Abortion isn’t just about destroying babies. The spirit of abortion wants to destroy all humanity, as every human is an image bearer of God, the One Satan hates most.”

When the first virtual clinic opened in 2023, Cosmopolitan magazine, which promotes itself as “the biggest young women’s media brand in the world,” ran a full story praising TST’s efforts. It also posted a collection of edgy images on social media that familiarized readers with each step of the satanic abortion ritual.

“Cosmo’s easy willingness to make satan worship trendy, just so it can bolster further support for abortion, shows how deep the systemic evil of abortion runs through our culture,” says Newman. “We must turn the tide, and our biggest chance to do that is coming up on Election Day. Cosmo, Kamala Harris, the Satanic Temple – influences from every part of our culture – want Americans to believe abortion empowers and protects women, but that is a lie. Abortion only empowers and protects the great evil behind it, and it allows that evil to destroy more and more human lives.

“On November 5, I can guarantee you that members of The Satanic Temple will be voting for candidates who are just as devoted to abortion as they are – Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Both of them will do all they can to force even abortion-free states to permit and fund abortion through all nine months. Donald Trump and JD Vance, on the other hand, have both offered strong assurances that states rights will be protected; and painful, late-term abortions, especially, will not be supported.

“Either we vote with and for babies in the womb, or we find ourselves standing on the same side as the Satanists. This is not a hard choice. Not when you consider the price preborn babies will pay if Harris wins.”

LifeNews Note: “This article was originally published by Operation Rescue, a leading pro-life, Christian activist organization dedicated to exposing abortion abuses, demanding enforcement, saving innocent lives, and building an abortion-free America. The author, Sarah Neely, is Project Coordinator for Operation Rescue.”

Source: https://www.lifenews.com/2024/10/29/satanic-temple-opens-second-abortion-business-to-kill-more-babies/