The White House Tweet

The Thread

The Video

⬆️ We reported on these “white lines” of radar energy coming from different ground locations 👇.

The Video

LET US PRAY 🙏

Protect jj and all rescuers under Your wings, Dear Lord! | Image courtesy: SwissCows.com

Holy Lord God,

Thank you for choosing us to be here today. As we seek Your face and favor, grant us Your immeasurable peace that surpasses all understanding.

Help us to help others; lead and guide us through Your magnificent Holy Spirit. Maximize our potential to listen to that still, soft voice, we pray!

Bless the hurricane victims everywhere, dear Lord! Help those who are helping, especially

who has volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse! Protect him, nourish him and his team.

Keep them under Your wings of an eagle, with extra insight and vision, maximum strength and endurance, and all their needs met.

As Hurricane Milton moves in, protect our brothers and sisters in Florida, Hoky God! Ready tgem, assist their endeavors, brace them in protective shelters, and show them Your light and love.

We ask all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

