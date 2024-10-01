I love your comments. This article came about after a reader asked if these tropical storm surges such as Helene can correlate with worldwide HAARP facility activity. Here is the article, followed by the question:

The Question

Is there any way to tell the usage levels of worldwide HAARP facilities to correlate against storm surges?

I will be one of those doctors who say,

“I don’t know.”

I have no access to knowing the answer to this question. And the question may not be as relevant as seeing with your own eyes some questionable activity noted at the time of the Helene storm.

However, I was on Twitter/X and saw a conversation about a radar video of the storm. My screenshots led me to see Jonah Boltz, who was interviewed by Dr. Jane Ruby. He called these white lines, “a big beam” projecting from the ground. Dr. Jane Ruby called it, “energy beams from the ground shooting at the storm”.

Jonah said,

“This is not a normal beam coming from radar.”

He estimated it came from a radio tower either in northern Florida or a tower in southern Georgia. I lost my connection but found the link to Dr. Jane Ruby's Truth In Medicine, which is only for paid subscribers. Then I found her discussion on Dr. Ruby’s Rumble.

Both Dr. Jane Ruby and Jonah Boltz think that Tropical Storm Helene could be government-inflicted beams sent across land to accentuate the storm.

I personally don’t know if these storms are natural, partly-natural/partly man-made, or wholly man-made, but these white radar energy beams sure seem irregular and unnatural.

Is the government causing these abnormalities on purpose? I would not be surprised if they were government-inflicted.

The High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, HAARP

According to the Geophysical Institute and the University of Alaska at Fairbanks (https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/):

Observation of the processes resulting from the use of the IRI in a controlled manner will allow scientists to better understand processes that occur continuously under the natural stimulation of the sun. Scientific instruments installed at the HAARP Observatory can also be used for a variety of continuing research efforts which do not involve the use of the IRI but are strictly passive. These include ionospheric characterization using satellite beacons, telescopic observation of the fine structure in the aurora and documentation of long-term variations in the ozone layer. Collaborative Opportunities The HAARP site is an ideal location for deploying synergistic instrumentation for studying radio and space physics. Investigators interested in deploying diagnostic apparatus including radio receivers and radar, lidar, optical imagers and spectrometers, and interferometers are encouraged to contact the HAARP Ionospheric and Radio Science Laboratory at UAF-GI-HAARP@alaska.edu or 907-474-1100. Source: https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/

… and on whether HAAPR is a research facility or a weapons institute:

What do you think? Is it research or a weapon?

Leave a comment