Is RFK Jr too anti-vax to be HHS Secretary? Or is he just the perfect man?
Maybe it doesn’t matter because the left and the right both work for the same (Hegelian dialectic) system.
Yesterday’s Tweet
Source: https://x.com/gunthereagleman/status/1886474265278693423?s=46
The Thread
Was it just me, or did you notice anything unusual about unexpected up there in the thread?
We wish Dr. Kirk Moore the best and will follow up with him soon. Stay tuned. If you don’t know who he is:
WHAT DO YOU REALLY THINK?
Is RFK Jr going to get confirmed today?
Let Us Pray
Dear God,
Thank you for looking out for us, for comforting those in pain, and for showing us who needs our help. Thank You for forgiving us our sins, sending us Your Son, and healing our land.
Help us to see that together and through Your Son, we are one in the Spirit, and we are one in the Lord.
Lead and guide our country into Your hands. Forgive us our sins and lead us into Your kingdom, through the blood of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
I don't particularly like him but I do feel he is the last chance. He is not anti Vax. What hebis saying is they test/trials need to be changed because they are totally bogus as they do them now. He wants them "safe". I am totally against ANY and ALL vaxs but he hasn't gotten there yet. His first priority is making food etc healthy again. That IS where it needs to start. IF our gut biom is healthy we would be able to fight these whatever they are. We have been compromised. What is in the shots effects the gut. This is what causes autism and every adverse reaction. We HAVE to stop spraying, putting all kinds of stuff in everything not just food, stopping the stuff sprayed in the atmosphere CHEMTRAILS. The government has polluted our world. Manufacturing has polluted our world. Industry has polluted our world. Trees, individuals, animals have not.
Apologize for my pessimism, but little faith in our system to do the right thing and protect the hard working American tax payers.