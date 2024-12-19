Tucker Carlson: Hints that the U.S. Government is In Agreement with Demonic Forces, and While He was Laying in Bed, He Was Mauled by a Demon
I was in this Space last night, listening to a discussion on Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs, especially an interview Tucker did with him.
You can listen to the hours-long Space (it's like a podcast) and my main point for this article is to look at two videos on Tucker.
Video #1 on Tucker: A Pact with Evil Beings
Tucker insinuates that the U.S. government made a pact with evil beings.
“… It's my personal belief based on a fair amount of evidence that they're not aliens. They've always been here. And I do think it's spiritual … that's my view… If the U.S. government has had direct contact with these beings, whatever they are …”
Video #2 on Tucker: A Demon Attack
He says that about 18 months ago while laying in bed with his wife and four dogs, he was “physically attacked and mauled by a demon. Or by something unseen that left”.
The being left “physical marks … that are still there”.
Upon awakening, he “couldn't breathe” and he thought he was “going to suffocate”.
He walked outside, came back in, then turned on the light to see.
“I had four claw marks on either side, underneath my arms and on my left shoulder”.
“And they were bleeding.”
He never heard of anything like that happening before, he didn't know what it was, and
“I knew it was spiritual, immediately.”
“It didn't make any sense, and it doesn't now.”
He said he's not from “faith tradition that talks things like that or even acknowledges their existence.”
“I've never heard anybody say anything like that in my whole life.”
The next morning, he woke up and thought it was a dream. But then…
He called his assistant, who's the only Evangelical Christian “that I know of”, and she told him that yes, these things can happen. People can get “attacked by demons.”
And Tucker was “seized by a…” 👇
He started reading the Bible without any study aids or teachings. He apologetically said he is “not a fan at all” of Christian Pastors, so he just wanted to read on his own. And so,
“I spent a year and a half reading it, and then I re-read it. It was a transformative experience for me.”
He doesn't care if no one believes him. But the presence of that evil launched something. Watch to the end…
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I was raised Catholic and was never around very many Jews until I was an Attending Physician at the University of Pennsylvania, so felt a little left out for the majority of the conversation in this Space. In particular, it seemed to me that the word, “Jew” and “Zionist” or “anti-Zionist” were used a bit interchangeably, and I thought they were two different things.
I thought that Jews were of a race, not necessarily a religion only. And that the Zionists were Satanic elites in their own eyes, those who literally spit on everyone else.
One bottom line that I walked away with is that Tucker appears to be an anti-Semite because he has aligned himself with Jeffrey Sachs, Soros and the WEF. Or maybe it was just a front for the interview.
He obviously believes that evil beings are controlling the world, possibly aliens.
What do you think?
Demons stay away from me. Must be The Holy Spirit. And my guardian angels.