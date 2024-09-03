Izmir’s center square is normally a shopping area, with markets and restaurants lining both sides of the road.

Yesterday afternoon, things changed as a fight broke out.

A Little Background on Turkey

With the U.S., Turkey is also a NATO Member, making the U.S. an “ally”. Turkey has also bid to join BRICS.

Turkey’s President Ergodan also openly threatened Israel, who threatened him back.

The Tweet

"The U.S. soldiers who carry the bl**d of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians on their hands cannot pollute our country," the group said on X. The service members who were attacked are "now safe" and back on board the USS Wasp. Turkey has since detained 15 people for the incident. Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1830672036013985826?s=46

The Video

CAUTION: Street fight with bag put over a man's head 👇 :

A News Interview

The Thread

The Link

US Marines attacked by mob on street in Turkey The two Marines were on shore leave from the USS Wasp when a group of 15 attacked them in the western city of Izmir Monday, putting a sack over one of their heads and chanting "Yankee, go home." Two U.S. Marines from the USS Wasp were attacked during a port visit in Izmir, Turkey, the U.S. Sixth Fleet said Monday. The Marines, wearing civilian clothes, were assaulted by a group of two women and 13 men who are members of the Turkish Youth Group, according to the Izmir Governorship, the local governor's office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The Turkish Youth Union is a national youth and student group that has an anti-American and anti-imperialist stance. They are linked to the Turkish "Vatan Party," a nationalist political party in Turkey.

This is the ⬆️ referenced tweet from the local government's office, providing a statement:

The account does not allow me to access the thread. But I can see the quoted tweets. I found it interesting to see responses from Turks.

Note that Google translate generally does a poor job of translating Turkish to English. I know this from having lived in Izmir for one year during my illness. I went there because I could feel myself dying. I gradually went off all of my 20+ medications, including blood thinners. I left the U.S. in a wheelchair and came back walking.

Hashtag #DeportuDurdurun

From my experience, some Turks don't like people from other countries.

Hashtag #USSWasp

This tweet was n German, translated here:

Above: In Turkey, English is generally taught by teachers from England who are well liked.

Resuming the article:

The Sixth Fleet said the two Marines were aided by other Marines in the area and were taken to a local hospital for evaluation but were not injured and have returned to the USS Wasp. No Marines were detained by authorities and those involved were cooperating with investigators, it said. Local authorities took 15 suspects into custody, the Izmir Governorship said. A "judicial investigation has been initiated regarding the matter," it said. The USS Wasp arrived in Izmir on Sunday for a "regularly scheduled port visit," the Department of Defense said. Source: https://abcnews.go.com/International/2-uss-wasp-service-members-attacked-group-turkey/story?id=113330142

The U.S. Embassy Turkey’s Tweet:

Source: https://x.com/usembassyturkey/status/1830635020077130111?s=46

The Thread

… AND THEN THIS!

My Thoughts on Turkey

I would definitely go back to Turkey, as I was well treated. Izmir is along the beautiful coastline and I still have friends there. During my one-year recuperation in Izmir, I was well treated everywhere I went.

The culture is much different. Most people don't live in houses with yards, but rather, reside in massive communities in high-rise buildings. One large 30-story building may be surrounded by another five that are shorter, about 15 stories. They have a huge population, mandatory military service, and only a limited number of government-approved cars for purchase. I never saw one American car there; the tariffs are ridiculously high.

In Turkey, you don't ask a child,

“What do you want to be when you grow up?”

They are unable to comprehend American freedom, because they are told what they are going to be when they grow up.

The food is incredible. The Izmir market has everything from fresh-laid eggs to sewing stores, Mom-and-Pop shops galore.

I never went anywhere alone, nor would I do that in any country.

I think that our participation in the Gaza war does not sit well with many people in the world, and the bombing of babies is a type of rabid genocide that has angered much of the world, increasingly building animosity toward Americans who should lead that part of the world toward conflict resolution.

Neither Biden nor Trump have made a statement on Twitter/X regarding this Izmir attack. Neither has Kamaka, RFK Jr, or Walz.

