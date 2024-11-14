United Cajun Navy Files FOIA with FEMA for Rejected Applications for Hurricane Disaster Assistance
💪 "We've Heard from Too Many Victims Being Denied, and Want Answers!" 🙌
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/Unitedcajunnavy/status/1856717117933941166
The Thread
I tagged @ShawnHendrix on this one, so he will see it. He always sends money for gas and hotel for anyone driving an RV in to help WNC. Please pray that Connie and Shawn make this happen!
4 Pages:
A Previous Video from Ann Vandersteel
FEMA
Look what I found: FEMA admits this happened - (but not that the order came from above and is policy-wide).
Source: https://x.com/fema/status/1856504559360671777
LET US PRAY
Holy God,
We ask you to bless those who have lost everything, or nearly everything, Dear God!
Help the United Cajun Navy with this Freedom Of Information Act, so they access records of who they rejected, and who got the keys to a new RV.
Let Your light shine in this darkness!
No matter what lies ahead of us, we worship Your Holy Name!
Let us worship Your Holy Name, Oh Lord, We Worship Your Holy Name.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. This is my ministry.
The "state" wants nothing better than too become your children's parents...we must at all costs not let that happen!
Keep this going!!! To the NON-BELIEVERS here on Substack who said “this is not happening!! FEMA IS HELPING!” Get a different source for your information!!!!