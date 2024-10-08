Late yesterday, unmarked black helicopters were videotaped closely hovering over supply stations, scattering supplies, deliberately wreak havoc, and destroying easy-up temporary station roof structures with volunteers and supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

Volunteers were left scrambling for cover and gathering materials that are strewn all around.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/blacklabeladvsr/status/1843341771641926039?s=46

The Video

The Thread

More Tweets

Source: https://x.com/marcodacosta187/status/1843075110410088665?s=46

More Tweets

Source: https://x.com/helenagibs/status/1843340760512639143?s=46

Source: https://x.com/3sandy7_/status/1843173263478030824?s=46

Source: https://x.com/shadowofezra/status/1843369735456534753?s=46

Here are more still shots of the ⬆️ video, which I am unable to download; you can see how close it got, and see dust and rocks flying about:

The above link:

Source: https://x.com/diegocesspool/status/1843370373175480725?s=46

The Video

Clips:

Another Tweet

Source: https://x.com/Tandros_MS/status/1843265479059689630

A TWEET

This tweet cites the donation center as being from The Cajun Navy.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

ARREST THEM!

… and then I think that nothing will ever happen and this is the way that it is supposed to be - we are at war with drug cartels, government officials, leaders who don’t lead, world economic forum self-appointed czars who hate people, and this is the spiritual warfare. It will not end, as it is foretold in the Book of Revelations that eventually, we will refuse to take the Mark of the Beast and then be beheaded. And we will enjoy being in the presence of our Almighty God and Creator of All, the Most Righteous One Whose Mercy Endureth Forever!

There are people who still need to repent and be forgiven, turning from their evil ways. It is to these that we pray God, Lord Jesus, arise and send them goodness and kind people who speak of Your forgiveness.

And while the battle rages, put on your Armor of God! Keep your sword sharp, and sharpen my sword as well! For we are all in this together, all the way! If you define yourself now, you automatically dictate whether or not you would leave a woman’s husband by himself, or go ahead and go get him even if you get arrested. DEFINE YOURSELF! And Don’t Change from God’s Ways! HIS PATH IS RIGHT! IT IS TRUTH! AND IT IS ONLY THE TRUTH THAT SETS US FREE!

We see the evil before us. We feel the impact, even as we see others being mistreated and injured. And it hurts our souls, Dear Lord.

Bless those around danger. Bless those in the rescue zone, which feels like a war zone. Father, save us from this evil time, but USE US FOR YOUR KINGDOM!

In Jesus’ Name,

Amen.