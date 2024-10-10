Thank you for having a sense of humor on the last post ~ I got some nasty emails. NOTE: You can unsubscribe anytime by hitting the “Unsubscribe” button from the Substack article (not the email) - just click on the title.

I love your comments. This article came about after a reader asked if these tropical storm surges such as Helene can correlate with worldwide HAARP facility activity. Here is the article, followed by the question:

From a Cruise Ship Port outside of Tampa. The captain said he has never seen anything like it before.

When birds and moths fall from the sky in large numbers from a hurricane, it's often due to the extreme weather conditions disrupting their natural behaviors. Here are a few reasons:

1. Strong Winds: The high winds of a hurricane can disorient and physically exhaust birds and moths, pushing them far off course. They may struggle to navigate, and in some cases, become so fatigued that they collapse or fall.

2. Rapid Air Pressure Changes: Hurricanes cause dramatic drops in air pressure, which can confuse animals that rely on subtle environmental cues to orient themselves. For birds, this may cause disorientation, while moths may lose the ability to maintain their flight paths.

3. Sudden Temperature and Humidity Shifts: Hurricanes drastically alter the temperature and humidity in affected areas. This can shock birds and moths, especially if they are not adapted to such conditions, leading to stunned or weakened states.

4. Loss of Habitat or Food Sources: The destruction of habitats, including trees or plants, eliminates resting places and food sources. With nowhere to land or refuel, birds and moths may become weakened and fall from the sky.

5. Exhaustion: Prolonged exposure to the storm's conditions, especially if they were caught in it for an extended period, can leave them too tired to stay airborne.

These factors combined can explain why these animals might appear shocked or stunned after a hurricane.

