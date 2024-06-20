This morning, a reader had a personal prayer request. We invited you to say prayers for a man with turbo cancer even in his heart, located in Ontario, Canada.

And we are fighting for him.

Shortly after the above article posted, I emailed the link to our reader, Suzanne.

To Suzanne

Please read him my article and tell him that people are praying for him from all over the world! 🙌 https://therebelpatient.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/145791179?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts In His Name, Margaret

The First Reply

Thank you so much, Absolutely, Margaret. 🙏❤️ ****** is a mature (senior) man in his mid- eighties. He's a dear friend & brother in the Lord. Going back to the hospital today. He said they were suppose to move him right where they will perform this evil act. Praying the Lord will use me to speak to the workers, nurses & doctors & believing God will intervene supernaturally. Thank you so much. We are a "body" not "lone rangers". Together, we move those mountains because has given us "all authority & all power over the enemy”. Jesus totally defeated, disarmed & dethroned him at the cross. So appreciate all your prayers. Praise the Lord! God Bless You, ❤️ Suzanne 🇨🇦

IThis was buried in my email for most of the day, so I connected again and received this reply:

The Second Reply: A “Service” is Planned for Monday

Thank you so much Margaret. Will let him know tomorrow. Was at the hospital this evening. He's now on the floor where they actually do this. It is scheduled to take place on Monday. This is unbelievable but, he invited me to attend & called it a service. Lord have mercy! There is so much more...... In the meantime, we keep believing & expecting that the Lord will come & intervene supernaturally. There's power in the prayer of agreement. Believe God has already answered. Let's watch & see His hand move. We give Him all the glory, the praise & the honour ahead of time. Thank you Margaret for your support & the support of all that have & continue to pray. Love & blessings, ❤️ Suzanne 🇨🇦

Thank you for reading this article, and for being updated on this spiritual warfare. Please continue to pray for this gentleman to find Christ as his Savior and Lord. 🙏 WE PRAY FOR HIS SOUL! WE PRAY TO CANCEL THE EUTHANASIA on Monday!

The battle against the dark principalities continues.

LET US PRAY

We lift this man up to You, Lord God Almighty King of Heaven and Earth! We claim him ONLY FOR YOU!

We know You will never want us to take our own lives, the ultimate gift from You. Help him to see.

Our bodies are the Temple of the Holy Spirit, and we shall keep them pure, even to death. Lord, we die to ourselves daily, and become alive unto You. Let this man lift his eyes and his hands up to only You, and create in him a fine warrior for Your Kingdom!

Help this man see the light and YOUR LIFE, Lord! Open his eyes and ears, give Suzanne the right words, and open his heart to accept Christ as his Personal Savior.

Dear Lord Jesus, amass all Your best angels of mercy and kindness, drawing their swords to sparkle like fire in the devil's eyes! Add our swords! And let us also sharpen Suzanne’s voice and sword, so she says the perfect words! And may we pierce the evil forces!

Holy Spirit, we bind the dark forces in this hospital center! We smash them with our words as we surround this man with Your Glorious Swords! We call upon You to show Yourself to him! May he feel Your lovely wind, and may You rest the fire of Your Spirit upon his head.

We call any cancer in his body GONE! We speak ENERGY into his steps! We continue to ask for 💯% HEALING because if You can heal me from being brain injured and bedridden for twelve years - and You are no respector of persons - then You can heal this man's cancer!

And get him out of this center to live for YOU!

We ask all this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.

