This was in my email last night, sent as a personal message and forwarded to Scott Schara.

Please pray and 🙏 stand in agreement with us for God to bless this gentleman from Canada.

Good Evening Dr. Aranda, Still in the process of getting my website up and running & everything else so, please forgive me for responding via this email. Margaret, will you come into agreement with me in prayer for a brother in the Lord & friend that was hospitalized here in Brockville, Ontario around the time I was at the Dallas conference a couple of weeks ago? He had a heart attack & injured himself badly during the fall. He said after he went through testing the doctors told him that he was full of cancer, even in his heart. Today through a divine appointment, a mutual friend shared that he was in the hospital so, I went there. It was a shock to hear that he signed up for MAID. Apparently, this is set to happen next week. He was totally deceived, even as a believer. I prayed over him but, asked the Lord to intervene. That He will come & take him home before they do this because it's clearly not God's will. God is the Alpha & the Omega. He always has the last word! Are you able to pass on this request to Scott & others? There is power in agreement..... 🙏 God Bless You, ❤️ Suzanne 🇨🇦

Let Us Pray

Father God, Almighty Creator of the Universe,

Thank you for listening to our prayers. We lift up this man in Brockville, Ontario to You. We humbly ask You to bless him and show Yourself to him in a very special way so that he knows Your divine love and light.

May Your presence pour out upon him and fill every void, every cancer cell, and every longing for Your true love. May he see himself as Your divine creation made in Your image, and may You heal every bit of cancer, making him whole.

Lord Jesus, cover this man with Your blood, the ultimate sacrifice given so that all men can be forgiven of their sins. Holy Spirit, speak to him in Your still, small voice so that he realizes only You have the power over life and death. Stop him from euthanizing himself and keep him free from those who want him to die.

Comfort and guide him through the coming days, as only You can. Help him bear through the next days and week with remarkable energy, unfaltering faith, and miraculous healing as only You can provide.

You have healed lepers. You have healed the blind and the lame. You have lifted me up from being bedridden for twelve years to say this prayer now and today. In the power of agreement where two or more are gathered in Your Name, we command this man’s body to be conformed to 💯% health!

Bring this man Your divine intervention and help him remain grateful for each breath of life, and for each minute of being a human being made in Your image. Let him realize that only You are the Giver of Life and may he devote his remaining time, as so many of us do, to Your work, Your ministry, and Your lost people who need to be saved from the eternal pit of hell. Bring him forward as Your soldier fighting the enemy!

From America to Australia, from the east to the west and from the north to the south, we ask this from all nations, in the Holy Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen.

Please add your agreement in the comments below.

And God bless you as you go about your day, in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. 🙏 🙌

Please add your own prayer requests below, and yes, you can always message me with any need for prayer. Against all odds, keep your eyes on the things above and never stop believing in miracles!

The Evil

Make no mistake: MAID deaths are murder. They are the same evil punishment given to those on death row, and they cause drowning.

Believe in Miracles, That Your Reward in Heaven will be High!

P.S. Have you heard of the Joe Tippens Protocol for Cancer? Many are using it for turbo cancer.

I pray that through God's power, natural remedies work better than expected and forfeit the work done by cancer cells!

Updated Joe Tippens Protocol

See more here: https://mycancerstory.rocks

Vitamin E. All eight forms of vitamin E, Tocotrienol and Tocopherol. Dose: 400-800 mg/day, 7 days/week). Some recommend Gamma E or Perfect E by Life Extension.

Curcumin. Bioavailable curcumin. Dose: 600 mg capsule, 2/day, 7 days/week. Some use Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics.

Vitamin D. Take with 30 gm fat, and with ivermectin, as both are fat-soluble. Dose: 62.5 mcg, or 2500 IU, 7 days/week.

CBD Oil. Hold under the tongue for 1-2 minutes, then swallow. Dose: 1-2 droppers under the tongue, 7 days/week. This equals 167 - 334 mg/day. Some recommend CBD-X, a potent and full spectrum, organic CBD oil with 5,000 mg activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG/serving.

Fenbendazole. An anti-parasitic. Dose: 300 mg, 6 days/week. For severe turbo cancer, take up to 1 gram six days/week.

Ivermectin. Anti-parasitic. Dose: 24 mg, 7 days/week. For severe turbo cancer, may take up to 1mg/kg/day. A 150-lb man at 70 kg = 70 mg/day.

No carbs or sugar. Cancer feeds on sugars and is optimized in an acidic environment. Eat vegetables! Juice them !