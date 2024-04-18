It’s not every day that you get to go to the Stairway to Heaven.

What Amalya Has to Say:

As a special treat, I include some images from my book, No More Tears: A Physician Turned Patient Inspires Recovery.

Amalya: Thanks for being back to my show, GrowthFactorORg. I’m Amalya and my Guest today is my friend Margaret Aranda. She is an MD, so this is Dr. Aranda. So good to see you today!

Can you tell us about the near-death experience that you had?

Me: Sure. Thank you so much for having me here, and I really appreciate the opportunity to tell my story. Sometimes, a lot of time goes by where I haven’t mentioned it to anyone … so it’s like reliving it each time. And I appreciate that because it’s so spiritually empowering to me.

To give you some context, my daughter and I were in a very severe car accident where we were T-boned

…at 90 mph, spun in a complete circle, and then jumped over to face oncoming traffic.

The lady that hit us had reached over to grab some food.

Special addition: Later, after talking to her lawyer, the lady that hit us would say that it was an “act of God” because a bee went into her car.

She actually broke the rear axle on the car, a Suburban truck. So it was a very extremely hard hit. Unbeknowingst to me (and everyone else), I had a traumatic brain injury, dysautonomia, and I felt like I was dying this one day. And I got rushed to the hospital.

I had already been to this hospital about 40 times, in a matter of 2-3 months. No one knew what was wrong with me.

Every time I showed up at the Emergency Room, they didn’t know what was wrong with me. They almost literally rolled their eyes at me …

… and just got me out of there as fast as they could.

I was fainting every time I stood up, I was severely bedridden, losing water, totally dehydrated all the time and nobody knew why…

they didn’t know that I had banged my pituitary gland against the brain ventricle, the bony structure that holds the brain. It knocked out my ability to hold on to water, which is not compatible with life. No matter how much I drank, I would urinate more than what I drank.

Eventually, I even got to the point where I was in almost kidney failure, no platelets, and covered with bruises. And they still didn’t know what was wrong with me.

On this one occasion, about 3 months after the accident, I was in the ER again. They rolled their eyes at me again. But this time, I don’t know why, they…

I showed up telling them that:

I felt like I was about to die.

And that’s such a weird presentation. Nobody says that. And I think they literally took me at face value and thought that I was going to die in the ER. Much to my surprise, they took me upstairs.

I did a lot of ER as a doctor, so I knew what they were supposed to be doing. They rolled me upstairs and put me in a room all by myself. With no monitors, no nurse. They left me there alone.

My NDE

The next thing I remembered, there was a priest who walked into the room. He was wearing the black clergy wear with the white collar. And he was carrying a small glass jar that looked like he had oil in it.

He walked over to the right side of my bed. And I saw him dip his finger in it. And after he dipped his finger in the oil, I saw him raising his hand to my forehead.

He started to make the ‘sign of the cross’.

So I closed my eyes.

When I opened my eyes, I was going down a dark tunnel. There were people laughing, and large bubbles blowing towards this large tunnel.

It was happy, as if we were going somewhere fun!

And then, the next thing I knew, there was a gigantic sun in front of me towards my left, and it was God. It was His presence, and He was ‘bounding’, like a pulsation, and it was a very masculine tone, like:

“Boom! Boom!” Like a heartbeat.

It was extremely loving. No judgement, no sin, no bad things I ever did in my life. I wasn’t a bad person. It was as if I was His child, and not only that

It was His favorite child. And there was no one else in the entire universe but me and Him. And I had 100% of His attention. And He loved me just the way I was.

I was floating in a silhouette of myself, as if it was a spiritual body (it was). My ankles were dangling toward outer space. My toes went straight down. Same with my wrists. There was no tone in them.

I remembered that God’s light hit my right leg. And the warmth went up my body to my head. And I remembered thinking,

“How did that happen, when my left leg is closer to Him? How did that light bend around my left leg to hit right leg?”

And at the same moment, I thought to myself,

“Why am I questioning God? I shouldn’t be so scientific. He can do anything!”

And I realized that I wasn’t in a normal place where normal rules applied or were beheld.

The other thing that I remember is that I had No More Tears. I knew, 100%, my body was fully saturated as if under water, that I would never cry again for the rest of all eternity. I would never shed a tear. I would never be sad. I would never know sadness.

I would know only joy! Anything that ever made me sad in the past would never make me sad again.

I would never have sorrow. I remember feeling that so thoroughly, so distinctly, so 100% that it saturated my being in suspended time. It was such a deep feeling. And at that same second, I thought, “If only people on earth knew how I felt and what my level of joy I had, they would not cry for me.” They would miss me in a human way, but they would not be desperately sad. They would be happy for me! They would be rejoicing! If they just believed, if they knew… And that totally changed the way that I feel about death. I know what that feels like, and I can feel that kind of joy for people who pass.

Then God said to me (without words, nothing being spoken, ESP). He said,

“You can go up.”

I turned slightly to my right because He was slightly to my left, and there was the Stairway to Heaven! Just like all the pictures that people see, and I have a picture in my book.

It was a very wide stairway at the bottom, completely white. Big handrails were on both sides, going up to a smaller and smaller step. Then there was a gap of space at the top where I could see the stars.

And there was a white cloud. A big, white cloud. A bright cloud.

I followed God’s directions and I floated up the right side. I didn’t need to hold on to the railing. I floated up to the very top step.

And then I hesitated.

And He said, again by ESP,

“You can go in.”

And I was confused.

I wasn’t sure that I wanted to go in, but I remember that part of me wanted to go in, and so much so, that I noticed the gap of space at the top of the step. I was afraid that if I didn’t jump up high enough into the cloud, I could slip and somehow fall all the way into outer space. So I knew that I had to be careful about taking that jump into the cloud.

I hesitated.

And right then, I saw my father running toward me, inside the cloud. He was pitched forward, with his hands clentched in motion.

He was running as fast as he could.

Interestingly, I could also smell his scent. So I knew that it was him.

I knew he was waiting for me. I knew I would have great joy in there…

… but I wasn’t ready.

I turned to my right and saw planet Earth far away in the distance. And I asked God,

“If I go in, will I be able to go back to my daughter?”

And He said,

“No. Once you go in, you stay there. You can’t go back.”

I remember feeling very humble, very embarrassed, and very ungrateful that I didn’t want to go in.

I wasn’t ready. I wanted to go back to my daughter. She was only two years old.

(A special treat - this is from my book. I wrote this book for my daughter’s 2 year old birthday. Little did we know that it would be the last “big” birthday party that I would hold for the next twelve years.)

She was beautiful. Girls in the grocery store would go home to their husbands and tell them they wanted to have a girl! She brought so many people into wanting to have another baby… and I just wasn’t ready to leave her.

I wanted to go back to earth. The more I thought about it, the more ashamed I felt. I was very ashamed.

I started bargaining with God.

“Can I please go back? Can you take everything I ever did, all the good things that I did, that I didn’t have to do? Can you add them all together and make it “good enough” so that I can go back, so that I can watch her grow up?”

And I even brought up a couple examples. My Mom left when I was 13 and I had to make 35 sandwiches every Sunday for kids’ school. I was a ‘little mom’. I made my first Thanksgiving dinner when I was 13. I ran away from home when I was 16. Tested out of high school and went to college when I was 16. Spent nights in Jail Ward with kids that lied about their age so they could be in with the grown-ups. Made them cry. Lost a lot of sleep trying to talk people into getting out of trouble and getting out of town.

And I know that I reduced some of those people to tears. I know I helped them change their lives and go in a better direction. So I was bringing all that up to God, to His remembrance.

And then I felt even more ashamed.

Of course, He already knew everything! Why was I telling Him?

I actually felt like crawling under a chair and hiding my shame. Hiding myself from that shame.

I bent forward and closed my eyes. I wrapped myself up into a ball of shame. And I waited for the next thing to happen.

I didn’t know what was going to happen next…

After a little time went by and nothing happened, I opened my eyes.

The priest was taking his thumb off of my forehead.

I had that entire experience in maybe 15 or 20 seconds, but it felt like half an hour.

I didn’t get my healing for another 12 years I spent in bed, looking at the ceiling.

I wrote six books, I prayed a lot, and I learned how to pray. I lived each day knowing that I could die.

I rose in the morning to the sound of the birds and I thanked God that I lived another 12 hours, overnight. And then when I woke up, I asked God to let me live just one more day until the sun went down. And when the sun went down, I would be so grateful.

“Thank you God! I lived through another day!”

I just have to do this over and over and over again, for however long it takes.

And I said to myself,

“I’m going to get up out of this bed! I’m going to get out of this wheelchair! I’m going to get off this walker! I’m going to get off this cane!” (Each took 3 years).

It took 12 years, but I saw myself walking. I saw myself talking.

I couldn’t even say the word, “the” for a long time. I had to go through six cycles of speech therapy and watch what she did with her tongue and lips, just to say the word, “the”.

And I ended up inheriting an entire medical practice, helping a lot of pain patients, after one had already committed suicide. And over COVID, over about three years, I saw about 2,500 patients.

And not one single one of them died.

The only two that died weren’t mine any more - they were in the hospital and I yelled and screamed at a couple of doctors… but I was really helpless. Two of them got Remdesivir, so they were the only two hospital-related deaths that I knew of.

I know that God brought me back for a reason.

My daughter is now a nursing assistant, in school for nursing. She saw her mom pretty much get raised from the dead. She believes in miracles.

I believe in miracles. I am a miracle.

And so my message to people, especially some that you and I both know from some groups we are in with the vax-injured or Long Covid, disabled people that have things like Guillain-Barré… people who have passed away. Children who have died from the vaccine.

Amalya: I so love your story. I’ve been studying near-death experiences for many years. I was struggling from mental health issues, I think it was related to food, and I didn’t want to be here any more.

But I wasn’t going to do anything about it because I have four children. Stories like yours are very soothing, very healing, so I appreciate it. Not everyone is willing to share their story.

And that’s why I call my show, “Growth Factor”. There’s so many ways to grow, so many factors to grow: spiritual, physical, mental. So right now, you are helping us grow heal spiritually. There IS a higher power, a Creator, God, Ashem, whatever you want to call it.

There IS a heavenly realm. People like you are proving that. Can you tell us anything else about that realm?

Me: I’ve listened to your show, and to people explaining their experiences, as well. And I understand that some people come back and they still don’t know why. They wanted to stay.

My experience was a little bit different because I wanted to come back. I feel for those people because my experience was so lovely.

I have the best of both worlds now. I know what heaven is like, and where I’m going to go when I die.

Also, I feel the passion and the plan, what God put in my life to be able to come back.

Even though it took twelve years for me to get a practice, I never prayed for anything more than being able to walk and talk - let alone having an entire medical practice back, as if nothing ever happened.

I want to be of encouragement to those who don’t know why they came back and would have preferred to stay there.

My Most Common Prayer

God brought you back for a purpose. You need to find that purpose and be very careful to speak Life into your life. Find that purpose as if you are walking down a hall with a lot of doors open. Just let God open the doors that need to be open, and close the doors that need to be closed.

That is my most common prayer. I no longer pray for specific things. I let God have the authority over my life. I die to myself every day and dedicate my life to God. I like to leave people with that, because I think it’s a win:win that way!

Amalya: Thank you for being here, Dr. Ferrante. We so much appreciate you telling your story. I hope you follow Dr. Ferrante on her social media (Twitter/X @TheRebelPatient) as well as me at GrowthFactor.org. Thank you for being here, and thank you everyone for watching.

Amalya: Dr. Ferrante, there are people who got Long Covid, who got damaged from contracting Covid over the last three years. There’s also people who got damaged from the vaccines. Can you explain to us, people who are really suffering:

“Why did this happen to me?”

Some are my good friends who are police officers, nurses, doctors, mothers and fathers... it’s so unfair. I do get mad at the heavens, mad at God,

“Why would you do this to these good people?”

Can you tell us, based on your experience, why this is happening to them, and how do we make it go away?

Me: Those are both really great questions. Of course, I had a lot of time to think about the answers while I was laying in bed looking at the ceiling for twelve years.

Why did God allow this to happen?

God allowed this to happen so that you could learn from it and experience it for yourself so that you know what to say to other people who have the same thing. You know what it feels like to be disabled, to be in pain, to wish you weren’t here, to have a whole set of experiences you never knew you would have. You won’t take life for granted. And you will search God constantly for the answer to “why” this happened to you.

In doing so, and this is the best way I can put it, you literally have to beg.

You have to beg, you have to pray, you have to fast, you have to want it more than anyting you’ve ever wanted. But in doing all that, you have to put yourself down and surrender yourself to God. So that through His power, and your submission to Him, He can recreate you as a new person. That re-creation can include 100% total healing from anything, any vaccine injury. It doesn’t matter if the doctors don’t even know what it is, and you don’t have a diagnosis. Because God is bigger than all of that!

There are many healings in the Bible. There are millions of people that have been healed since time began. Blind people have been healed. If God can heal a blind person, that’s nerve tissue, brain tissue! He can do anything!

And I HUNG ON THAT!

What I hung on was visualization: my brain getting better, day by day.

And that’s one of the reasons why I wrote. I was using my brain to write. I hated it! I wanted to throw up every day! I hated every book that I wrote, by the time I was done with it!

But I knew that I was exercising my brain, and that’s what I thought God wanted me to do!

Whether it’s crocheting, art, music, or writing, find what God wants you to do. Find the gift that He gave you at birth. Because everybody has a gift. Find that gift, and start using it. The more you use it, the better you’ll be at it, and the more healing it will be to your insides as well. You will be creating your new life.

That’s what I think. And one of the opportunities I saw…

I’ll tell you one of the stories that I saw.

I felt so horrible and so bad for myself. I saw everybody abandon me. I lost my family, my house, custody of my daughter. I lost everything that the world holds dear.

I put myself at the bottom of a cold, dark well.

I talk about this in my No More Tears book. (This is the new edition, now on Amazon:)

I put myself on the bottom of a well for 72 hours. People think that’s a really long time, but I had nothing but time.

I said, “I’m going to wallow for 3 days.”

And I was at the bottom of this dark well. Crying. For 3 days.

At the end of that time (and it could be 15 minutes for you), I would start crawling like a rock climber, latching on to whatever little pieces that were sticking out, so that I could get out of that well and see the light.

Eventually, I could see the light.

And I could see a rod or something that I could grab onto, if I could just get out of the well. Over time, over those 12 years, I would learn the path to get up.

And then I would fall back down again. And I would spend another 3 days at the bottom of that well. But I would get a little bit higher and higher up.

Eventually, over time, I got out of the well!

For me, what I thought was a rod was actually an arm that was reaching out towards me with a hand on the end of it.

All I had to do was get that far. And the hand would grab me and pull me out!

The first time I got out, it was like The Sound of Music with a big field and a pasture of butterflies.

It was glorious!

I walked in that beautiful nature for a short time before I fell back down to the bottom of the well again.

And the first time I got out, and the first time I ended up at the bottom of the well again, I told myself: I was going to get out, and I was never going to go back down again.

Eventually, I got back out again - I’m still back out - and I’ve never fallen into that well again. And I will never go back.

Because I know what my purpose is, what I am supposed to be doing. I have realized the goals that I think God put before me. I listen for His spiritual clues, I listen for the direction He wants me to go in. I listen to the instinct or the voice of the Holy Spirit. And I spend my days walking in the Spirit and not the way that the rest of the world does.

Everything is spiritual to me.

There is no such thing as chance. And if something bad happens to me, like I broke my arm or I got pushed down at the dog park by a 90-lb pit bull. I broke my arm. So I started a podcast because I couldn’t type any more!

You can’t put me down!

I will find something to do that God wants me to do. I will get my message out in a different way to share my story, to Speak Life into other people’s lives. So…

NEVER, NEVER, EVER GIVE UP!

You have a gift. You have a new gift, a different gift, something you never knew you could do. If you can wiggle your toes, wiggle your toes. Then eventually, you’ll wiggle your ankles. Then you’ll wiggle your knees. And then you’ll get out of bed.

I love that it took me twelve years to say the words that it took me to say.

Because I did it. And I’m still doing it.

I wish there was somebody like me who taught me how to do it like I say. Even though it happened, even though God sent me back, I did not get my full healing for 12 years. And I know there are other people that have waited 12 years for their miracle. (I don’t know what there is about the number “12” or if you’ve heard of that before - Amalya shakes her head, “No”.) I just found out about that today. Interesting.

But I just hung in there.

Amalya: Thank you, Dr. Ferrante. I really appreciate it. The only thing I would add to it is that I was in that dark pit, too. But it wasn’t a “pit” - it was in my diaphragm, my gut. I felt kike a roller coaster all day long. My favorite time of the day was going to bed, putting covers over my head, and kind of hoping that I didn’t have to wake up the next day.

It was having a hard time for almost two years. I had anxiety most of my life. And the tips I have for you, if you have a gut and a mind like me, for me it was being vegan or vegetarian. For some of us, that’s too much carbs, whether it’s lentils, bread, fruits, vegetables, smoothies, salads. All these things hurt people like me. It was too much oxylates, phylates, lactins, perhaps. That’s what a lot of the doctors I follow say.

For some people, they do great with vegan. For my family, I raised my kids vegan/vegetarian. I felt very guilty about meat; I would give them meat every once in a while.

For me, it’s the red meat, the cow, sheep, goat, the remnant meat. It’s not turkey, chicken, pig. It’s a different kind of creature. And Biblically, Genesis 9, we were given those animals to eat. And in fact, because they have the four stomachs, they can eat the reminants (and this is me repeating Professor Don Layman), whose team brought back eggs.

First it was ‘eggs are bad’ in the 80’s, then the white, and now you can have the whole egg. Professor Don Layman, if you listen to his interviews, he says cows can take the leftover crud from the cottonseed industry and produce healthy, beautiful meat for us to consume.

For me, I needed the heme/iron of red meat that plants don’t have.

I needed the vitamin B12, and all 20 amino acids. The plants either have a little bit, or are lacking, or it pulls those ingredienets out into the bathroom, into your fecal matter, with the fiber.

This is what these doctors are saying. For me, I have to eat red meat. I apologize to the vegans; alot of them get very upset at what I’m saying. But the last thing I’ll say about that is what I say to my clients (I’m a nutritionist/hypnotherapist), my friends and neighbors, my family:

“Either those animals get sacrificed, or my life was going to be sacrificed.”

That’s my theory on mental and gut health. Because I was struggling, and one of my children was struggling with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome).

We healed our mental and gut health by how we eat.

And I know that is different for everyone.

So thank you, Dr. Ferrante. Is there anything else you wanted to add about your near death experience, or health in general?

Me: I will say that I totally agree with you that diet, sleep and diet, in my opinion, are #1 and #2. If you don’t sleep well, anybody would be depressed and anxious, and get cognitive dysfunction and brain fog and not do well. Sleep is a big part of wellness.

#2 is diet. Everything you eat is either going to harm you or help you. End of story right there. I like to promote the Whole30 Diet first, so eat down everything in your house and join the Whole30 group on FaceBook. It’s an anti-inflammatory, anti-histamine diet. You can eat as much as you want, and you won’t be allergic to anything. After 30 days, you slowly add back one food at a time. It’s a simple, easy diet and there are lots of books on it, as well as a good support system.

I love nutrition and sleep. Thank you.

Amalya: Good tips! I really appreciate that! Thank you everybody for being here for the Growth Factor and Dr. Ferrante, and me, Amalya.

You can go in the description to find us both, and I hope you Share this and hit Follow and Subscribe! Bye everyone!

