WARNING: For those who missed the first videos of Alexis, this is quite stark.

UPDATE Before and After

Source: https://x.com/llexxiiiiiiii/status/1848240163631047132?s=46

Pics

Please don't scroll down if you're sensitive.

The Story on Alexis

Thank you for praying for Alexis and all vax-injured!

LET US PRAY

Dear Fatger,

Thank You for the health we have, and make us ever more grateful that we are a lot better off than many others who suffer greatly, especially from vax injuries.

We lift up Alexis to Your mighty mercy and healing power. Bless her, relieve her pain, heal her, guide her in all Your strength.

Bless all who suffer from vax injuries or any bodily affliction. Let them personally experience Your healing power, love, and light.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ.

Amen! 🙏

