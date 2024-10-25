Update on Alexis as Candace Owens Reports on Her
WARNING: Painful and graphic face swelling, purple skin, swollen eyes.
WARNING: For those who missed the first videos of Alexis, this is quite stark.
UPDATE Before and After
Source: https://x.com/llexxiiiiiiii/status/1848240163631047132?s=46
Pics
Please don't scroll down if you're sensitive.
The Story on Alexis
Thank you for praying for Alexis and all vax-injured!
LET US PRAY
Dear Fatger,
Thank You for the health we have, and make us ever more grateful that we are a lot better off than many others who suffer greatly, especially from vax injuries.
We lift up Alexis to Your mighty mercy and healing power. Bless her, relieve her pain, heal her, guide her in all Your strength.
Bless all who suffer from vax injuries or any bodily affliction. Let them personally experience Your healing power, love, and light.
We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ.
Amen! 🙏
My god. What happened? It looks like he was severely burned.
You'll want to follow in investigation into this situation. I have located 398 reports VAERS similar to Alexis... finding buzzwords like PNH, Soliris (Eculizumab), Ravulizumab (Ultomiris), Empaveli (Pegcetacoplan), Fabhalta (Iptacopan): https://welcometheeagle.substack.com/p/was-alexis-lorenze-experimented-on-035