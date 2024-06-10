Slovak Prime Minister and Populist leader Robert Fico spoke for the first time on June 6, after the brazen attempt on his life on May 15th. A man in a street audience fired a handgun at point-blank range.

I covered the assassination attempt HERE. Thankfully, the initial eye-witness account of his being shot in the head was incorrect, and I provided an update and discussion HERE, along with a review of gunshots and the different types of bullets, and their analysis. HERE I provided information that Fico was placed in a medically-induced coma, was stable, and then given a positive prognosis.

As it turns out, Prime Minister Fico sustained injuries to the gut, hip, arm, and leg. In the gut, the small intestine was perforated in five areas. From the beginning, multiple Slovak government statements made it clear that Fico came close to losing his life, and through the efforts of multiple major surgeries, his life was saved.

Fico forgives his assailant, vowing not to press charges or ask for compensation. Listen to him talk.

We can be sure of one thing that Breitbart stated in the above article:

“The international community turns a blind eye to abuses by governments which hold correct opinions, the Prime Minister claimed, while coming down hard on governments that deviate.”

The ‘almost’ assassin is named Juraj Cintula. His police confession showed that he shot Prime Minister Fico because he disagreed with his government policies and wanted to get him out of office.

The Video

The Transcript

On May 15, an activist of the Slovak opposition tried to assassinate me in Handlova because of my political views. The great medical team at Roosevelt Hospital in Banská Bystrica prevented the worst. Now the hospital of St. Michael in Bratislava is providing me with equally excellent medical care on an out-patient basis. If everything goes as planned, I could gradually return to work at the turn of June and July. It’s time for me to make the first move. And that is forgiveness. I feel no hatred towards the stranger who shot me. I will not take any legal action against him, nor will I seek damages compensation. I forgive him and let him sort out what he did and why he did it in his own head. In the end, it is evident that he was only a messenger of evil and political hatred, which the politically unsuccessful and frustrated opposition developed in Slovakia to unmanageable proportions. It is to be expected that the anti-government media, foreigh-funded political non-governmental organizations and the oppoeision will begin to downplay my assassination attempt. That is was only an attack by a deranged person, that there were no connections between him and the opposition, that the harm to my health was not serious. I have always protected my privacy, so even now I will limit myself to just stating that the attack caused serious damage to my health, repeated surgeries, a lot of pain and suffering. It will be a minor miracle if I return back to work in a few weeks. I want to ask the anti-government media, especially those co-owned by the financial structure of G. Soros, not to go down this path and to respect not only the gravity of reasons for the attempted murder, but also the consequences of this attempt. And again, I challenge them to conduct the already known test by Robert Fico. How would they behave if something similar happened to one of the leaders of the Slovak opposition and the attacker was a person with connections to SMER- Slovak Social Democracy? I have no reason to believe this was an attack by a lone madman. For several months, I have been publicly communicating that the probabiity of an assassination of a government politician in Slovakia is approaching certainty. I spoke about it publicy i the media and a press conference, I said it to all EU and NATO Ambassadors in Slovakia. Source: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/248021

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need more forgiveness, and more miracles!

And what a happy ending!

Given that he was shot in one arm, I watched for hand or arm movements. The arms differed from one another. Fico’s left arm had a rolled-up sleeve showing some lower forearm skin, and he rotated it a bit, best seen at 2’20”. In sharp contrast to my eyes, his right arm was fully covered by a long sleeve, no skin showing - and no movement. It was held closely to his side, as opposed to his left arm, which was separated from his side.

NOTE: There are explicit abdominal surgery images below. Use discretion.

An Expanded List of Injuries

Right arm. Held close to side, not moving. Gut: 5 small intestine perforations. This would have required an immediate exploratory laparotomy, where the surgeon goes in and opens the belly wide open from stem to stern, takes out every inch of intestine into the air for inspection, and checks all organs. In an uninfected abdominal injury that undergoes an exploratory laparotomy, the incision can heal very well - but it will always result in a large scar. In the image below, you can see that they didn’t close the incision with sutures (stitches); they used a stapler that left large pothole marks best seen at the bottom 1/3 of the scar (white lines). When the belly has signs of infection or is considered to be a very “dirty” wound, the incision is not closed; it is literally left “open” so that any bacteria or pus can drain. I am not sure why this necessitated multiple surgeries, because intestinal traumatic injuries should/could have been identified on the initial surgery. Knowing that he had to be taken back to the Operating Room on several occasions (which could have been for the arm, hip, or leg), it is perhaps most likely that he suffered intestinal ischemia or lack of blood supply, and had to go back to get additional sections of intestines taken out. Leg Hip

He certainly looks good! And WHAT A MIRACLE! Thank you for keeping Prime Minister Fico in your continued prayers!

LET US PRAY

We Believe in Miracles! | Photo by Pablo Heimplatz on Unsplash

Father God,

Thank you for the miraculous recovery of Prime Minister Fico. You have answered many prayers from all over the world, and we pray that You can heal his body, mind, and soul. Bless the doctors and nurses caring for him. Help his pain management and physical therapy, so that he can resume all the activities he needs for continuing Your work. In the Name of Jesus. Amen.

