RVs NEEDED! | Photo by Roadpass on Unsplash

Thank you for sharing far and wide!

We have 2 homes offering a room for up to 2 parents and 2 children. One is in Elizabethtown, TN and the other is in New York State. No smoking. Email me if you are interested, at TheRebelPatient@Substack.com

Page 1: Needs

I highlighted the vetted organizations in yellow; they are trying to get 300 campers/RVs to families about to freeze in the cold. It’s already approaching FREEZING temperatures tonight!

Page 2: Free Meals for Relief Workers

Page 3: Free Housing for Relief Workers

Page 4: Thanksgiving and Christmas

Page 5: CPS and FEMA

Page 6: Support Asheville Shops

Page 7: Small Business Grants

Thank you for your continued support and compassion! We Love You!

Leave a comment