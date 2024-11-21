🆘 UPDATED 🆘 Shared Google Doc for Hurricane Relief, Resources, Food, Shelter, Holidays, CPS and FEMA, Support Asheville Stores, and Small Business Grants
NOTE: 🛟 300 RVs 🛟 NEEDED FOR FREEZING FAMILIES IN TENTS. Email me TheRebelPatient@Substack.com and WE WILL GET A DRIVER 🙌 PLEASE HELP BY CALLING YOUR LOCAL RV STORE. Enter a drawing to WIN AN RV!
Thank you for sharing far and wide!
We have 2 homes offering a room for up to 2 parents and 2 children. One is in Elizabethtown, TN and the other is in New York State. No smoking. Email me if you are interested, at TheRebelPatient@Substack.com
Page 1: Needs
I highlighted the vetted organizations in yellow; they are trying to get 300 campers/RVs to families about to freeze in the cold. It’s already approaching FREEZING temperatures tonight!
Page 2: Free Meals for Relief Workers
Page 3: Free Housing for Relief Workers
Page 4: Thanksgiving and Christmas
Page 5: CPS and FEMA
Page 6: Support Asheville Shops
Page 7: Small Business Grants
Thank you for your continued support and compassion! We Love You!
I loved Asheville so much that we came very close to selling our AL homestead to move somewhere in that area back in 2014. After much discussion, we decided that at our age it would've been too much work to rebuild an entire homestead from scratch. It takes years to turn raw forest land into a place fit to raise farm animals and grow large gardens. We had already done once and that was enough. Lol
But we used to travel through NC quite frequently and most of the youtube channels who had inspired me to grow more food, actually the majority of it lived in NC, specifically the Asheville area. WNC makes my heart sing. To me it is the most beautiful place. I couldn't believe what happened there and never dreamed it could. I'm a native floridian so no stranger to hurricanes but to see one go hundreds of miles north into the mountains and such damage tells me that it wasn't a natural occurrence. I believe weather manipulation was the cause. I pray for those residents daily.
This document has already been edited to reflect a new Sheet on RVs and Campers.
Thank you for checking it out!