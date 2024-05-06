We had previously petitioned Biden and our Senators who signed (all 49 Republicans) and who did not sign (all Democrats) a letter supporting we exit the pandemic treaty; the information is HERE.

From this link, you can find your state Senators and call the Republicans to say Thank You for siging the letter to Biden. And if you have Democratic Senators, you can urge them to stop supporting the pandemic treaty - I give you a sample email and a sample phone call HERE and below:

My letter to one of my Senators resulted in this automated reply:

Thank you for contacting my Senate office. I’m grateful for the time and effort you took to share your perspective with me on issues important to you and your community.



It is a privilege to both serve as your Senator and be your voice in Congress. Your message has been received by my office and I, or a member of my staff, will do our best to respond to you in a timely manner. I greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts, which help me to set priorities in Congress to better serve people back home as I continue to fight for issues important to Missourians.



As always, I welcome your comments and thoughts about my work in the Senate. If you need further assistance, or if you have concerns about other issues, please do not hesitate to contact me again. If you would like to get regular updates on my work in the Senate, please visit my website at www. __.senate.gov or follow me on social media at @Sen___.

Then this morning, I received an email this morning from CitizenGo, leading to this petition that thousands have alreaady signed.

It seems that the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body or INB are in an emergency session that is supposed to try to get the plandemic treaty expedited before their own May 27th World Health Assembly.

I have reached out to James Roguski on this, and am awaiting his take. When I hear back from him, I will post his comment below, in the Comments section.

The petition is a letter to Biden and the Delegates to the 10th INB Session, telling them to stop.

CitizenGo Petition. Some emphases are mine.

Right now, the WHO's Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) is engaged in an emergency session in Geneva, convened to expedite the ratification of the treaty before the World Health Assembly on May 27th. The decisions made during this meeting could permanently shift the balance of power, granting global elites unprecedented control over our personal health choices. For nearly two years, we have battled relentlessly against what we see as one of the most significant threats to our cherished liberties. This treaty, driven by the globalists controlling the WHO, seeks to enforce mandates on our health, our movement, and our lives under the guise of public safety. The pandemic may be over, but the push for this treaty continues unabated. Why? Because it's not just about health— it's about control . This treaty is about making us mere subjects under a global power that dictates parts of your everyday life—forcing lockdowns, crippling our economies, and curtailing our fundamental freedoms. The treaty's language has shifted dramatically, moving from suggestive guidelines to compulsory mandates. And there is significant escalation towards a legally binding framework that would strip away national sovereignty and individual rights, consolidating power in the hands of a few. Sign the petition now to demand that your country's ambassador reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty. Stand with us to send a clear message that this treaty must not pass. Amidst these negotiations, there's a lack of consensus, which is our greatest advantage. Many countries are hesitant to cede their sovereignty to an opaque authority influenced by the agendas of globalist elites and their financial backers. This division presents a critical opportunity for us to act. We must use this moment of discord as our window of opportunity. Our collective actions can sway the course of these negotiations. Let's ensure they hear us loud and clear! Add your voice to the millions calling for an end to this overreaching treaty. Your participation is vital in showing that we will not stand by as our rights are negotiated away in closed-door meetings. Join the fight. Help us make a decisive stand against the Pandemic Treaty and protect the individual freedoms of citizens across the globe. This could indeed be our last chance to influence the outcome. Do not let this moment pass without taking action. Your signature today could change the course of history.

Here is the Letter you are signing when you sign this petition:

To President Biden and Delegates of the 10th INB Session, I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of the United States in light of the urgent developments regarding the WHO Pandemic Treaty, which is currently under negotiation at an emergency session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) in Geneva. This treaty, if ratified, would profoundly impact the sovereignty of our nation and the freedoms of citizens like me – leading to new lockdowns, travel bans, forced vaccination and the loss of individual rights. The WHO is actively accelerating its efforts to finalize this treaty before the upcoming World Health Assembly on May 27th. It has become evident that the treaty’s provisions are shifting from advisory to compulsory mandates, and together with the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, signals a significant overreach into personal health decisions which should rightfully remain within the jurisdiction of individual countries and citizens. At this critical juncture, I urge you to stand for the freedom and rights of our citizens by opposing the Pandemic Treaty in its current form or any amended form, during the forthcoming negotiations. Please act responsibly and with the integrity that your position demands, to ensure that our country does not surrender its rights and responsibilities to an organization driven by global interests that do not align with those of our citizens. Thank you for considering this urgent appeal. Yours sincerely, [Your Name]

FIND YOUR SENATORS HERE: https://www.senate.gov/senators/

SEE SAMPLE LETTER AND PHONE CALL HERE OR BELOW:

