⬆️ U.S. Rent vs. Income, 1985 - December 2023.

While this doesn't reflect home ownership prices, it seems wise to consider that they have planned that people, especially our young adults and elderly, won't find affordable housing.

Why would this be so?

Getting Your First Apartment

When I was age 16, I graduated high school, started college, and ran away from home. It was 1976. My rent was $240 for a 1-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles county. I went to Cosmetology School from 8 am to 4 pm and then from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, was a telephone solicitor (making a full-time salary) on commission for a central air conditioning company.

People are more likely to get roommates, work two jobs, put off school, or stay at home until they're married.

Other Countries

If you live in another country like Turkey, you stay at home all through college (if the government selects you for college).

And by the way, you NEVER ask a child,

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” Because they don't get to choose. The government TELLS THEM what to be.

Not knowing the way things were in Turkey, I asked a 6-year old child this question. And he looked at me like I just swallowed a frog! He could not grasp or comprehend that type of American freedom.

It was then that I realized how very much I have taken for granted, as far as my own personal goals and talents.

May our children and youth cherish their freedoms and take them to the nth degree!

Today's Students

I talk to parents of university students who state that a monthly SHARED ROOM with a bunkbed is $1200 a month.

A 1-bedroom apartment in many big cities is $1800 a month or more.

My 🙏 PRAYER

I pray that our children can get ahead in life, especially should something happen to us. I ask God to bless parents who can keep their kids home as long as possible, and that we don't judge them for it. And I pray for our youth to break through the housing barrier so that they can own their own homes.

May our youth have the freedoms and opportunities that we have had. May they question everything and truly trust in God.

