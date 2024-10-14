USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle: Never Forget What They Did
WARNING: Disturbing Video Shows 18-Year Old Enlisted, Active Duty, Swarmed On for Refusing the Jab
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1814804807208870209?s=46
The Video
NOTE: This is a disturbing video of Lance Castle being jumped on and held down by a handful of uniformed men.
God bless our troops! No one should be subjected to such violence over medical freedom!
The Thread
In order for him to attended his daughter’s volleyball game, he had to get the Covid jab. He is permanently disabled and could barely speak with clarity. Covid policies prevented his family from visiting , resulting in his getting ulcers on his buttocks, something that was completely preventable.
He has Guillan-Barre disease. His testimony is gut-wrenching. You can watch it here: https://x.com/vaxcasualty/status/1814988969802694971?s=46 (please copy and paste it).
The Video
She is convinced there is something physically or mentally wrong with him:
The Video
Listen to what she says at the end.
LET US PRAY
Father God,
We pray for Lance Castle and every other person who took refused to take the jab, and suffered. We join in prayer and agree with these Scriptures:
Thank You, God, for blessing Lance Castle and those like him who still suffer.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
🙏
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Oh God help us. We sure did allow the god of this world to blind our minds. No more people. Ruck up
Wow! These people are mentally deranged! Larissa Carpenter should be in jail, along with her neuro-psychiatrist, and those soldiers that literally assaulted him