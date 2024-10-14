The Tweet

The Video

NOTE: This is a disturbing video of Lance Castle being jumped on and held down by a handful of uniformed men.

God bless our troops! No one should be subjected to such violence over medical freedom!

The Thread

In order for him to attended his daughter’s volleyball game, he had to get the Covid jab. He is permanently disabled and could barely speak with clarity. Covid policies prevented his family from visiting , resulting in his getting ulcers on his buttocks, something that was completely preventable.

He has Guillan-Barre disease. His testimony is gut-wrenching. You can watch it here: https://x.com/vaxcasualty/status/1814988969802694971?s=46 (please copy and paste it).

The Video

She is convinced there is something physically or mentally wrong with him:

The Video

Listen to what she says at the end.

LET US PRAY

Father God,

We pray for Lance Castle and every other person who took refused to take the jab, and suffered. We join in prayer and agree with these Scriptures:

Thank You, God, for blessing Lance Castle and those like him who still suffer.

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!

🙏

