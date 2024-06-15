Video: Farewell to Virology by Dr. Mark Bailey
An Introductory Video
This ⬆️ is a video primer to introduce you to this paper for review. See if you think it offers an objective study. It's two hours long, so consider breaking it up into bits and maybe invite a friend to study this subject.
A Farewell To Virology (PT1): Dr. Mark Bailey / Steve Falconer
"Part one of a three part series. "A Farewell to Virology" is a 29,000 word essay debunking virus theory and virology, written by Dr Mark Bailey, MBChB, PGDipMSM, MHealSc. It has yet to be contested and the purpose of this film is to explain why.
This film version walks the layperson through the paper and scientific evidence in an easy, simple and understandable way, so that they may better understand and be able to easily explain to others the great hoax of the last few centuries and certainly last three years, that fictional particles called "viruses" exist, cause illness and are reasons to lock down and destroy societies and economies and cause lifelong disease and misery through needless and useless vaccination programs. They don't."
Here is the accompanying document we will study:
I will go over the accompanying document that provides a bunch of evidence, so that we can get closer to deciding for ourselves if viruses exist or not.