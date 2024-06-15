Share

This link is making the rounds in several of my Telegram groups.

You can access the entire 67-page PDF document, available in several languages, by Dr. Mark Bailey here:

https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/A-FAREWELL-TO-VIROLOGY-Expert-Edition-V1.2.pdf

Here are a few of the first pages, including the interesting Table of Contents and Abstract. I hope it spurs you (us) on to decide whether you believe in viruses.

Or at least it will open the door and provide you with what I believe is found here: a good background of knowledge and evidence to formulate a basis of whether or not viruses exist.

If you prefer videos, here's my article on the accompanying video that goes over the main premises. It also serves as an introduction:

A Farewell to Virology

What are your thoughts on this Abstract?

Virology invented the virology model. A viral particle. Three parts: a. History and failures. b. Fraud to propagate. c. Maintenance of the illusion. Whether the aim of the essay is met.

Are you interested in going over each chapter and having a discussion?

I would only do this in a very civilized manner, outing people who simply want to argue and not stay on topic. This would be a process where we go step-by-step and then derive our conclusions at the end.

What This is NOT

If you already believe in “no viruses”, this isn't for you. If you already believe in “viruses”, this is not for you, either. After all, you have already formulated your opinion.

What This IS

If you are honestly “not sure” whether or not viruses exist, this is for you.

Why I Am Doing This

The reason why I want to do this is because I am willing to learn, and I like to keep my eyes and ears open to at least LISTEN to this argument in what I feel is an objective paper.

And I will tell you that this is where I am right now. Let me state it for you very simply:

I don't know whether or not viruses “exist”.

I hope you allow me that freedom. After all, I am not expected to know everything. So we would be on this journey together.

More Insight: Quotations

The Goal

The goal isn't just to decide whether or not you believe in viruses. It may take more than one resource, require additional time, or trigger more questions than answers.

The goal is to learn more together, expand our horizons, and stick together as much as possible by creating more community here.

If so, I am willing to first discuss this abstract with you here, and when we are ready to move on, we'll go to subsequent chapters.

That means that we could theoretically go over the whole thing in a few days, or over a few weeks. Of course, if we went too fast for you, then you could always come back and proceed at your own pace:)

Hapoy Weekend! Give thanks to God in all things, and enjoy your family first!

