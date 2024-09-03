Share The Rebel Patient™

We previously reported on this Aurora, CO gang takeover of an apartment complex.

This video has gone viral and finally, Aurora’s Mayor made a statement. Here is the video:

Former residents in the area had some choice words 👇 :

And 👇

One tenant is feared missing:

🚨 Colorado‼️ Denver Suburbs Experiencing a ‘Complete Illegal Alien Gang Takeover!’— City Council Member Sounds the Alarm! 🔻Danielle Jurinsky, Aurora City, Co Council-member • This Venezuelan illegal alien gang known as the Tren de Aragu are taking over block by block, apartment complex by apartment complex —— once captured, they mark Their territory, putting up their gang-related graffiti. —— gang members are posted throughout various blocks, using alert whistles. They’re watching and communicating… —— gang members have the internal ‘green light’ to attack Police Officers if confronted. • Business owners and residents are experiencing a record spike in break-ins, violent attacks (kicking down doors) • One tenant literally vanished! —— When the police performed a wellness check on the them, they found an armory of guns, money, and giant barrels of gasoline. —— to this day, no one knows what happened to that man… and it’s feared he was murdered and his property was taken over. • the city is covering up the severity of these issues by trying to close some buildings for “code violations”, when it’s really these criminal gangs taking over. —— the Governor and the mayor are remaining silent… • Jhonardy Jose Pacheco-Chirino aka “The Cookie Monster”is the ‘shot caller’ of the Tren de Aragua gang in this area. —— he’s been arrested several times for brutal assault, being involved in several shootings, and has been released every single time 🤦🏻‍♂️ Source: https://rumble.com/v5cum9t-denver-suburbs-experiencing-a-complete-illegal-alien-gang-takeover.html

CO Mayor Speaks

Blames the feds

The Video 👇

🚨 Aurora, Colorado Mayor Mike Koffman Confirms Illegal Alien Venezuelan Gangs have Taken Over at Least 3 Apartment Complexes — And Suspects Federal Agencies and NPO’s PUT THEM THERE‼️ • 3 Apartments complexes have been seized so far by illegal alien gang members • Armed illegals are going around intimidating citizens • Venezuelans are harder to vet, because they are a failed state, but we’re letting them in by the hundreds of thousands anyway. Source: https://rumble.com/v5cvyis-mayor-mike-koffman-confirms-illegal-alien-gangs-have-taken-over-various-par.html

The Tweet by Collin Rugg

3.5 million views.

⬆️ 3.5 million views.

Source: https://x.com/collinrugg/status/1829552312920191014?s=46

The Thread

The Governor

Says it's the city officials’ “imagination”.

A Different Tweet

Source: https://x.com/blackhawkce457/status/1830052452231483731?s=46

Alas, thousands of bikers have been seen en route to Colorado - for an unrelated annual event, the Four Corners Rally which is to be held in Durango, not Aurora.

While the Hell’s Angels don't appear to be headed to Aurora, all we need is one hero.

Who will rise to deal with the gang occupation of entire apartment buildings?

In the meantime, local news stations deny any such gang activity exists.

Leave a comment