This was an email from Scott Schara's website for the case of Grace Schara, at GraceSchara.com

Can't see this message? View in a browser Truth Seekers No Longer Allowed in Hospital AN EFFORT TO HELP A FRIEND’S SISTER, WITH SPECIAL NEEDS On the evening of August 14, my wife Cindy and I arrived at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at 6:55 p.m. [Yes, the same hospital Grace was medically murdered at.] A family friend of the patient had informed us that she was transferred back to St. E’s, from a Madison hospital, for a surgical procedure. The patient had not been assigned a room yet; when we left our home to visit her. Upon arrival at the hospital, Cindy called the number for the receptionist who told her the patient’s room number. There was no mention of any special requirements for visitation.

As God’s providence would have it, this room was on the same floor and the same wing of the hospital in which Grace lost her life. You can imagine the emotions and memories this situation brought back. As we walked down the hallway to the room, we passed a couple of nurse’s stations. I noticed one of the nurses we deposed, in another patient’s room, as we walked. We entered the room at approximately 7:00 p.m. We were greeted by two pleasant nurses, both letting us know who they were and who would be the patient’s nurse overnight, as the shift was changing at that time. Strangely, I saw the ‘deposed nurse’ again, now outside of the room in which we were visiting. This was shortly after we walked into the room. Cindy and I greeted the lady we came to visit and talked with her. She was quite responsive for just getting out of surgery. I noticed her vitals: oxygen saturation 99% and BP 109/62. She was doing well. She acknowledged us and shook her head to our questions. She grabbed my hand and held it tightly and held Cindy’s hand and smiled. Cindy showed her pictures on her phone, and she pulled it closer to see better. This was a precious moment. SECURITY GUARDS ARRIVE After about 10 minutes, two armed guards entered the room and stated we needed to leave. They said we were not on the ‘approved visitor list and were not allowed to be in the hospital.’ We inquired further, while still in the room, and they said the nursing staff contacted them. Since the receptionist didn’t question our identity, nor did the nurses in charge of the patient, we believe the “approved visitor list” is a lie. The next day we talked with a nurse who told us there’s no such thing as this type of list. The security guards did allow us to say goodbye, pray with the patient, and take a picture.

We were then escorted to the elevator by the guards, one leading us and one following. On the way past the first nurse's station, I noticed another one of the nurses whom we had deposed. She had her head facing down. The guards took us to the first floor. They waited with Cindy while I went to get the vehicle, which we had parked on the opposite end of the hospital, by the main entrance.

Early the next morning, Jess, our daughter, pointed out the guards were wearing body cameras. That’s good news because this entire event is documented. The shirt I was wearing got great coverage 😊.

JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS After I parked our vehicle, I went inside to pick up Cindy. While entering the hospital, I turned on the voice record function on my phone so I could document the guards’ responses to my questions. Escorted out of The Hospital Captioned Video:

My mistake was not standing up for the patient and obeying someone with no authority over us. We are to follow God’s law when man unlawfully attempts to control us. Additionally, I should have shared The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates with these guards. It was not their job to escort us out of the hospital. It was their responsibility to stand for truth and stand for the patient. A simple explanation of this Biblical doctrine – if your boss tells you to rob a bank, as part of your job, it is your responsibility to disobey that command. In this case, these guards had a responsibility to the patient – the right to have visitors in this situation. Instead, they obeyed orders [from their people; the nursing staff], presumably because their paycheck was more important than their responsibility to God. The Nuremberg trials showed the world that ‘obeying orders’ was not and is not an excuse for your actions. In Grace’s case, two guards had this same opportunity. One walked me out of the hospital on October 10, 2021, because I was advocating for my best buddy. He witnessed the exchange with the head nurse and escorted me all the way out to my truck. At my truck, he told me, “You need to take this to a higher level.” He knew what happened was wrong, but he still “did his job.” The second guard stood outside Grace’s room (the evening of October 13) with the nursing staff, all refusing to help save her, despite all three of our pleas (Cindy, Jess, and me) to save Grace and refute the claim the nurses made that she was DNR (Do Not Resuscitate). A final crucial point. In both the situation from last week, and with the guard on October 10, 2021, they had no concern for the patient whatsoever. What do I mean? Think about what it would be like, as an ICU hospital patient, to have an armed guard come into your room to remove a visitor or an advocate. That feeling still haunts me as I relive Grace’s last days on earth. Grace and the special lady we visited knew what was going on and were treated with a level of disrespect we’ve been programmed to believe doesn’t happen in hospitals. WE HOPE THEY TURN AWAY FROM THEIR SIN We hope the consciences of the guards, and all involved in sins against patients, are not seared and they repent before it’s too late. This hope is the underlying message of our lawsuit, and this message is for all who are choosing a paycheck over what is right. All people are of value to God. Those with special needs, like Grace, and the elderly are not useless eaters. Hospitals have become the new killing fields, focusing especially on the so-called ‘noncontributing members of society.’ ‘Standards of Care’ have become legal excuses to kill patients. ‘Just following orders’ has become a death sentence for millions. Doesn’t the medical staff realize the Standards of Care used to kill patients today will someday be used to kill them? IN CLOSING Patients need visitors as part of their healing process. For this special lady to be denied love, attention, and encouragement from our visit is unconscionable. A good nurse is to be an advocate for the patient, helping them on their road to recovery, not hindering it – a defendant for patient rights. As we saw once again, the advocate has turned into an accomplice at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton Wisconsin. God bless you and thanks for reading and praying. POSTSCRIPT Will I be welcome [in this hospital] for the next round of depositions, when it is for the convenience of the medical staff (not rhetorical)? Will our family be welcome (or safe) in the event of a hospital stay (rhetorical)? In this world, medical providers don’t follow the law. A doctor can put an illegal DNR on a patient, and the state licensing board and the district attorney approve of this crime (see excerpt below from DA’s letter to our attorney).

Are you also aware that hospitals have transferred authority to your children to be in charge of their “health” care, without parental consent?

Look at this FB post…the programming of the players is so strong that they justify vaccinating your newborn without your permission.

And now, a hospital can unilaterally implement a restraining order without a judge’s ruling? We had every right to visit the patient in that hospital. These are examples of what tyranny looks like today. If you choose to look the other way, you will become the boiling frog. What I’m explaining didn’t happen overnight. The slippery slope of tyranny is designed to get most people to participate in a slow, deliberate way.“ Silence in the face of evil is itself evil; God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” Dietrich Bonhoeffer spoke these words and paid the ultimate price trying to save people during WWII. The medical murder of innocent people during WWII didn’t start with Hitler’s plan to take over the world. It started with doctors and nurses choosing to participate in state-sanctioned euthanasia programs, like T4, modeled after British and American eugenics programs. The German people wanted a king who would fix the reparations from WWI. The world elites had a different agenda – no different than today. God’s warning in 1 Samuel 8 was once again ignored. Although Germany surrendered, the desire to eliminate ‘useless eaters’ did not. Operation Paperclip showed the world America’s evil intentions. History is repeating itself, today. During “Covid,” the elderly and disabled were the number one and two casualties - all by design. Wake up. Repent. Speak out. Your friend’s life depends upon you not staying silent. Are you next? We will all be elderly or disabled someday. Stay tuned. Grace’s Dad Scott Schara, President Our Amazing Grace ™ 1 Sam 17:47 Our Amazing Grace is a trademark of Our Amazing Grace’s Light Shines On, Inc. This email was sent from this site.

Thank you for praying for all those who have been murdered in hospitals!

