Now the water tower is in the spotlight, as a man in black is seen standing on top of it.

Share The Rebel Patient™

Here is the landscape with the water tower in it, clearly seen to the right:

On the top right of this water tower, you can see a small dark person, probably a man. See below also:

Leave a comment

The Video

Here is the video, followed by my transcript, seen further below.

⬆️ The water tower, together with the audio of Trump’s voice.

What do you think the water tower shooter might have hit?

There's no analysis of this yet, and I am sure that the FBI already knows.

Maybe he hit the three people in the stands.

Two people, one in the red, white, and blue shirt standing to the right on the rails, was reported by an eyewitness young mom to have been one of the wounded. A young mom saw shots coming in from Trump’s LEFT (stage left), and recorded it, subsequently seeing the man who was killed, in the audience at Trump’s right:

Since we never saw the shooter in this ⬆️ video, I was happy to find this:

I think the water tower video is a portion of the video the young mom took. She didn't see the man on top of the roof. But perhaps someone blew up her video to only show the water tower with a man standing on it.

For comparison, see this still photo I took from her video, showing the water tower:

It sure looks like the water tower shooter has a straight line to shoot Trump ⬆️ across his right ear, and then fire additional shots into the stands.

The resolution is not good, but it's the same water tower, with a closeup below:

Transcript of Video

TRUMP: “… at that chart. That chart's a couple of months old. And if you really want to see something, they said, take a look at what happened over - (SHOT!) - (SHOT!) - (SHOT!)… A man: DUCK! DUCK! DUCK! DU- ((A bloodcurling scream)) Screams! (SHOT!) - (SHOT!) - (SHOT!) - (SHOT!) - —- (SHOT!) A voice: What are we doing? What are we doing? Chaos, multiple unintelligible voices. A man: Guard! Guard! Guard! A woman: —— a truck! End.

Here is the young mom - you can see the video of the bullet plumes at stage left (to your right). Then the camera goes to your left (stage right, to the right of Trump). She stated that the man in the red, white, and blue (to your right) was one of the injured.

You can also see the man who got killed in the stands as he goes down, who she described as being “to the far right” of Trump, and to her left:

Here is another view of the shooter on the water tower, with a small inserted video of Trump and the stands at the same time. It appears that the man is moving with each shot:

We are left to wonder which ABC agency is going to finally admit this to the American public. They need to stop thinking that we are stupid.

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Leave a comment

Thank you for supporting my writings! Please pray about supporting my ministry, so we can continue to bring forward more facts and insight. We are still working on the microscope project, and are waiting for additional funds. God bless you and keep you well and safe, today and always!

BUY ME A LOVELY CUP OF COFFEE!

DONATE TO MY MINISTRY