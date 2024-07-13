Sometimes people leave comments that should be full blown articles. This is the case of Substack writer

. He left an unrelated comment which contained a bunch of links.

Here is the link to his comment, a response to my video on Klaus Schwab. It contains resources for how to approach someone who may be amenable to opening their eyes. Prof. Fred Nazar posted this on one of my comments. Rather than be offended, I thought it would be good to get your first thoughts and then your opinion of these resources. The full text is below.

Informative Articles for Opening the Eyes

A Comment by Prof. Fred Nazar

What’s your best way to wake-up those who don’t want to open their eyes? Please share your most effective wake-up strategies. The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over! The most effective strategy is asking about the person’s opinion on some of these topics: Would you be interested in the story of how a father got 20 million dollars from the Government? Or, show the video of the baby seizures:

That usually works, especially with young couples having children. If the person doesn’t want to discuss injections, then food is a good start: Why is food poisoning legal? How Rumsfeld forced the approval of Aspartame. Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

Then I’d follow with "Are you opened to see if the actual data matches your opinion?" Then I start showing some of the shortcomings of the Pharma industry:

Then, show that every single person on the planet should be suing Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence into the cell nucleus of the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada !!! Not like the topic? I’d show this video (all you need is 10 secs in the middle, who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you): https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8 caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”) 9/11: two "planes", yet the third tower (WTC7) imploded, free falling on its footprint like in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach, and all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center... and the “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, just months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work precisely on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings. The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!

There's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:

- J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by FBI mason agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.

In 2022, the same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the demonstrations of millions of Brazilians against the stolen elections through the rigged voting machines owned by mason Soros:

Weaponization of migration to steal elections and destroy nations

All political parties are compromised/infiltrated. For example, Italy supports vax pass and WHO Pandemic Treaty !!! Meloni's Government! People voted her for being against that!

- At least since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population, for example: . Adding hCG to infertilize women: lab detected in 30 countries 2. Overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas) Check soundchoice.org or videos at bottom of next link: Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries: (don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, an amazing tool to start a discussion):

-COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:

- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:

Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer Go green with gasoline!

- It's genocide for depopulation: Depopulation or EXTERMINATION? (finest quotes): https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depop-vaccines-no-myth - You are the carbon they want to exterminate! 1. No one denies there's man-made climate change but scientists disagree on the cause and remedies. Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.

2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with satellite Electro-Magnetic Frequencies.

3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of the population. Killing me softly with green songs:

Carbon reparations:

Climate deaths:

- Their main source of power apart from sin-empowered demons? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation. This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: masonic and satanic secret societies counterfeit paper money and launder trillions with which they buy Banks, seats in the Federal Reserve (the only private run Central Bank in the world), political careers and parties, puppeticians, listed corporations, media, healthcare corporations and organizations, universities, foundations, judges, etc.: Illuminati David Rockefeller (quotes):

Ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

Illuminati Attali (quotes)

The way out of this mess: 1. Create an easy system for real money: private currencies/warrants based on real assets, goods, services, etc. (gold, corn, oil, distance/volume/weight transportation, labor human hour/minute, etc.) 2. Ban legal tender. Let the free markets decide which real-currencies/valuables/warrants they prefer to trade with 3. Ban paper-backed currencies (unlike real-backed ones of point 1.) 4. Enforce a Legal Banking Reserve of 100% of deposits (so banks don't create money based on air) and therefore there's no excuse for a Central Bank, because there would be no risk of bank-runs since all their loans are fully backed with deposits Anything else you might think of? Now, are you really ready for this?: The full PLAN exposed:

16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.” If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, who is "the great architect" and that he is not Lucifer. If he refuses, then he’ll know who he is really serving, Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW. Sooner or later he’ll be required to trample on a cross to get to a higher degree. Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo: https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism Mason confession: we worship deities/demons https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4 https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0 https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3 https://odysee.com/@Gmail.com:52/822821884_Satanic-Pedophilia-Torture-and-Blood---Dark-Satanic-Secrets-Revealed:4 https://rumble.com/vs9mxb-heres-why-christianity-is-totally-incapatable-with-freemasonry.html Almost all anti-viral vaccines and all COVID vaccines were abortion linked (using cell lines from aborted or butchered alive babies). Christians know that abortion is the most wanted sacrifice by Satan. Abortion linked vaccines have the same effect of hexxed food and it's sharing in the Satanic chalice of blood just the same as when they drink the blood of their victims in their ritual murders. Interesting: vexxed, vaxxed and hexxed sound similar =) More lifesaving articles, like the cure for cancer and dengue, at:

Eventually, everyone will wake up. And then we will pull them in from the drowning waters.

The Christian Perspective

by Dr Margaret Aranda

Everything can be explained by this: We are in the midst of a great battle.

The good news is that through His death and descent into hell for three days and three nights, folloed by His resurrection from the dead, Christ has already defeated Satan, obtaining the keys to life.

This leaves us in a war like no other: a spiritual battle for souls.

Satan waits to devour and destroy, to maim and kill. He wants as many souls as possible to go straight to the firey pit where God cast him. And the worst part of the pit isn't the fire. It isn't the gnashing of teeth. It isn't that you would have to endure the physical place for eternity.

The worst part of hell is that you will be separated from Your Creator God for all eternity.

And forever, you will miss Him, long for Him, and suffer from your self-inflicted punishment with your whole being. And you will doubly regret your decision, because when you reject His Son Jesus, God will say that He never knew you.

The Alternative

Once you accept Christ into your heart and live for Him, you are not only a changed being with an unblemished soul, you are fit to stand in the loving presence of God. Your being is washed with the blood of Christ.

And this is the best part about going to heaven when you die:

You will never be separated from God.

Therefore, they can take everything away from you. They can separate you from your family and put you in a detainment camp. They can throw you into a cell of solitary confinement and abscond with all your possessions. And upon refusing to bow down to the anti-Christ, they can take you to be beheaded. You have nothing to lose.

Because nothing and no one can separate us from the love of God.

