When the First Amendment Leads to the Violation of the Fourth Amendment
The Case of Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
@EMPOWR_us has released an internal screenshot showing former Congresswoman @TulsiGabbard on the TSA's "Quiet Skies" domestic terror watchlist.
@EMPOWR_us and its President, @tristanleavitt, are providing legal support to Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers who have exposed the Department of Homeland Security’s targeting of Gabbard.
Leavitt revealed that the July 26, 2024, screenshot is from one of at least eight flights on which 2-3 Federal Air Marshals were assigned to surveil Gabbard, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard.
"Our clients have first-hand knowledge. It was a gross waste of funds and an abuse of TSA’s authority."
Last week, Gabbard responded, saying, "This is a clear act of political retaliation."
"The day after I warned the American people about the dangers of a Kamala Harris presidency, I was placed on this domestic terror watchlist, which is called the Quiet Skies list, under the Department of Homeland Security."
