Most people who like traveling love traveling afar. Equally exquisitely, one can explore the world under a microscope.

Mine is new in the box. I have opened it before, and set it up. Now I will do so again because I have a new office in my home. Get yours out, or order one as a gift for someone who wants one.

Let's do this together.

I am going to open my microscope box on video but I first wanted you to see if you want to get one, too.

We can open it together, because we have to learn about it before we do it, anyway. Pray about it and see if this is a good time or whether you already have skills in this area. This may be your time.

My goal is to verify what is already out there and then run repeated verifications. Then we can go our own ways and keep a central station, if you would like.

First, I need help.

If you can help, there will be many waypoints and pauses. I am not a professional microbiologist and have not looked at slides since 1991 microbiology class in medical school at Oral Roberts University Medical School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. So I am starting almost from scratch and with knowledge that was in my brain before the car accident.

Anyway, this is coming to me with excitement, like the Holy Spirit put this little fire under me 🔥 I feel it is a direction from God.

As I brainstorm, please allow me to begin with an outline of what I am thinking.

Microscope Studies

Microscope and Supplies A. Microscope: I actually have the one pictured. “OLD TED BINOCULAR MICROSCOPE”. 40X - 2,000X. You can see for starters, the magnification speaks for itself: 40X is 40 “times” larger than normal. We will learn its capabilities and how to use it by first reading the package insert. B. Order a camera and download app. I think that part should be easy. C. Start using it. Lab desk. I am using a regular desk. First we should look at everyday objects and make a uniform description of what we see. The first real experiment is to look at our own blood. And then we can talk about what we see, what it could be, and what we can do about it. And devise future projects and spinoffs that can be subdivided into categories.

Are you in?

Once we see our own blood, then we can start looking at that of others.

We can also look at everyday medical products like local anesthetics and other injectables.

