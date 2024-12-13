While WNC is wondering why no one is looking for more bodies, Eastern Tennessee is still sending out “Bone and Teeth”, not “Search and Rescue” teams.

We previously covered how there are no more “bodies”, just bones and teeth.

Even in the last handful of days, people are still searching for “bodies”.

The Tweet

People don't seem to have grasped the need to search for bones, send them in for DNA analysis, then identify the person so that a Death Certificate can be issued. Until that happens, it will be years before people have closure.

Unfortunately, many will never be found.

Here, Lisa is correct by referencing “body parts”. It's good to see the change in mental thought, but I feel that it needs to be more widespread.

And we have yet to see a mass ceremony for all who are missing, something that is especially important for the children, so that they to go through the stages of grief.

Source: https://x.com/lisahudsonchow7/status/1867332706012426696?s=46

The Video

The Thread

DMORT

DMORTs are deployed to supplement federal, state, local, tribal and territorial resources at the request of local authorities. On location during or after transportation accidents, natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and pandemics such as COVID-19, they focus on the recovery, decontamination, examination, identification, and return of deceased victims to help families, friends and communities find closure. DMORT team members include Coroners

Funeral directors/mortuary officers

Medical examiners

Forensic specialists (anthropologists, odontologists, pathologists)

Dental assistants

Autopsy assistants

Fingerprint specialists

Administrative specialists

Logistics specialists

Security specialists

Safety specialists

Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist DMORT Capabilities DMORT members provide technical assistance and consultation on fatality management and mortuary affairs. DMORTs may be called on to provide a wide range of services, including but not limited to: Tracking and documenting human remains and personal effects

Establishing temporary morgue facilities

Assisting in the determination of cause and manner of death

Collecting ante-mortem data

Collection of medical records, dental records, or DNA of victims from next of kin to assist in victim identification

Performing postmortem data collection

Documentation during field retrieval and morgue operations

Performing forensic dental pathology and forensic anthropology methods

Preparing, processing, and returning human remains and/or personal effects to appropriate recipients

Processing and re-interment of disinterred remains

Providing technical assistance and consultation on fatality management and mortuary affairs Source: https://aspr.hhs.gov/NDMS/Pages/dmort.aspx

Bottom line in WNC: It seems generally known that no one is doing anything. I will have more on this later on today, specifically on the two-part (very disappointing) videos that James O’Keefe recently posted.

The Tweet

C.J. is in WNC:

Source: https://x.com/midwestlady88/status/1867439071951237625?s=46

The Thread

