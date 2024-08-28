Oh, the irony, as Pavel Durov sits in jail for NOT censoring, Zuckerberg gets away with censoring for the Biden-Harris administration.

The Apology

Mark Zuckerberg tries to explain how “challenging” it was to censor “COVID misinformation” because the government was always right the scientific establishment was frequently wrong, causing a rift in public trust:

"Just take some of the stuff around COVID earlier in the pandemic where there were real health implications, but there hadn't been time to fully vet a bunch of the scientific assumptions. Unfortunately, I think a lot of the kind of establishment on that kind of waffled on a bunch of facts and asked for a bunch of things to be censored that, in retrospect, ended up being more debatable or true. That stuff is really tough, right? It really undermines trust."

The Zuckerberg Apology

Mark Zuckerberg Writes Letter that Admits to Government Pressure to Censor Covid-Related Material

"I believe the government pressure was wrong."

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has claimed that senior officials within the Biden administration "repeatedly pressured" Meta to "censor" COVID-related content during the pandemic. Zuckerberg said he regrets not speaking up earlier about the pressure and that he regrets having censored content some of which turned out to be wrongly accused. One example of this was the Hunter Biden laptop being Russian disinformation. This error in practice led to new policy at Facebook not to demote material prior to having been fact checked. Mark Zuckerberg wants us to believe that he is a conscientious person like the rest of us but he spent three years not only in helping rig the election but in censoring almost anything that went against the Democrat agenda including truth about the vaccine and Covid. This is also the same man who spent 400 million dollars, aka "Zuckerbucks" to influence the election through private funding of election offices amid calls for such funding to be banned. Governor Desantis banned Zuckerbucks in his state in 2022. The irony is that at the same time, another social media CEO has been arrested in France, the CEO of Telegram, for not censoring misinformation. The slippery slope RFK Jr recently warned about of tyrannical governments that start with censoring free speech is becoming more and more apparent for any true seeker of truth. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that no one was above the law when Trump allegedly tried to suppress election information with an NDA so lets see if that also was a lie. Source: https://t.me/covidvaccineadversereactions/20210

What Some People Think

Just think how far behind the normies are… They think that Zuckerturd is just now being caught… This is an article from 2021 that I have in the documents. Naw… this dude dropped $350 million a month in stock daily for 8 months starting November 9, 2020. November 12, 2020, 45 signed Executive Order 13959 and declared a National Emergency for all those funding the Chinese Communist Military. That EO specifically says effective: January 11, 2021, at 9:30 AM EST. Which was also why Warren Buffett left the Bill Gates foundation. Bill Gates and his wife announced divorce. Jeff Bezos “stepped down” from Amazon for “philanthropy” reasons. 💩 Amongst many more. As the SEC dot Gov pages are as full as a tick. We know what’s happened to ole Zuck. 👉🏻— 👉🏻 45–47 All of it was placed in a strategic plan in a strategic order for a strategic public demise. Let’s gooooo! 🐂🇺🇸 https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrickcai/2021/07/13/mark-zuckerberg-has-sold-facebook-stock-almost-every-weekday-this-year/?sh=1fc1de1169d4 Source: https://t.me/thepeoplesvoice47/9468

The Above Forbes Article

After a year during which he didn’t let go of any Facebook stock, Mark Zuckerberg is back to his selling ways. Since November 9, 2020, the Facebook cofounder and CEO, who is worth $127 billion, has unloaded shares nearly every business day, according to filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Overall, he’s sold 9.4 million shares, worth $2.8 billion, over the past eight months through Wednesday. About 90% of the sales were made by his philanthropic and advocacy organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). A smaller portion—roughly $200 million after taxes, per Forbes’ estimates—went into his own pockets. Zuckerberg, who is the world’s fifth richest person, has now winnowed his stake in Facebook to about 14%, down from 28% at the time of the company’s IPO. Since Facebook went public in May 2012, Zuckerberg and CZI have sold more than 132 million shares of the social media giant, worth nearly $15 billion in total. Of that, he has personally pocketed around $2.1 billion after taxes, Forbes estimates. Zuckerberg began consistently selling Facebook stock in 2016, the year after he and his wife Priscilla Chan established CZI. At the time, the couple penned a letter to their unborn daughter, pledging to give 99% of their Facebook shares over their lifetimes toward areas such as education and curing diseases; the shares were worth $45 billion then. Zuckerberg and CZI’s sales reached a peak in 2018, when they offloaded $5.3 billion worth of shares—the vast majority through CZI. But Zuckerberg ceased selling in November 2019, only making a single donation through CZI of 204,700 shares worth $60 million last year to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF), a Mountain View, California-based nonprofit that among other things operates charitable donor-advised funds. As of 2018, Zuckerberg and Chan had donated nearly $2 billion worth of Facebook shares to SVCF. A spokesperson for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative did not explain why Zuckerberg stopped and then resumed selling one year later, but said that his sales are conducted through pre-determined plans filed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These plans, known as 10b5-1 plans, allow corporate officers to sell stock at regular intervals and are fairly common among executives with large stock positions in companies. Despite a tumultuous couple of years, which has seen Facebook come under fire for allowing data harvesting of its users, proliferating misinformation on the platform and hate speech—which led to an advertising boycott by more than 1,000 companies—the company’s stock has continued to soar. After a federal court tossed out two antitrust lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission against the tech giant on June 28, shares in the Menlo Park, California firm closed at a record high of $355.64. Facebook stock has since continued to trade at similar levels; its current share price is up more than 800% compared to when it went public nine years ago, when Zuckerberg was worth $16.9 billion. In particular, the stock has been on a tear since March 2020, more than doubling in value over the past 17 months. The vast majority of Zuckerberg’s Facebook share sales—an estimated $11 billion—have been made by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, primarily through CZI Holdings, a limited liability company, or CZI Foundation, the initiative’s nonprofit grantmaking arm. CZI has awarded $2.9 billion in grants and invested $150 million into for-profit ventures since 2015, according to its website. (The rest of the proceeds are likely invested elsewhere by CZI as well as being used to fund the organization, which has more than 200 employees.) In 2016, Priscilla Chan announced that CZI would spend $3 billion over a decade in an attempt to cure all diseases. “We believe we can cure, prevent or manage all disease within our children’s lifetime,” Chan said at the time. “It doesn’t mean that no one will get sick, but they should get sick a lot less.” It’s unclear how much progress CZI has made toward this ambitious goal. Late last year, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Advocacy—CZI’s political advocacy arm—sold all 103,000 of the remaining Facebook shares it held. According to data from the Center for Responsive Politics, CZI Advocacy has contributed $17.8 million to left-leaning ballot initiatives, mostly in California, since 2018. Zuckerberg’s stock sales over time are common among founders who took their companies public, and similar to those of his fellow tech moguls. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos decreased his stake to 24% from 42% in the first nine years after IPO—selling about $500 million worth of shares—while Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin trimmed their stakes to about 7% from 16% in the same amount of time. Relatively speaking, though, Zuckerberg has sold far less Facebook stock (in dollar terms) than Bezos has sold of Amazon in total. Since Amazon went public in 1997, Forbes calculated that Bezos has sold nearly $27 billion worth of Amazon shares (before taxes). Of that amount he sold $10 billion last year. That makes Zuckerberg’s $2 billion worth of sales look paltry. Today, Bezos’ Amazon stake stands at 10% after he notably relinquished a quarter of his then 16% stake in 2019 to ex-wife MacKenzie Scott as part of the most expensive divorce in history. Still, the former Amazon CEO, who stepped down from the position earlier this month, is the richest person in the world. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrickcai/2021/07/13/mark-zuckerberg-has-sold-facebook-stock-almost-every-weekday-this-year/?sh=1fc1de1169d4

What Former NBA Player Enes Kanter Thinks

"Please do not let him off the hook. They knew what they were doing."

Former NBA player Enes Kanter slammed Mark Zuckerberg after he blatantly admitted Facebook was pressured by the Biden Administration to censor Americans - and then he did it. Hear him speak 👇:

What Tyrus Thinks

In this video, he destroys Zuckerberg and the continuing nonsense that continues on Facebook 👇.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

No, I don't think so! You can’t just throw out a minimal apology and then think everything is going to be okay.

It doesn't work like that.

No, we want you to be held accountable for treason and the lies that led to people’s deaths.

In all fairness, you made your own bed, and now you should deal with the obvious consequences of your own actions.

Maybe every single Facebook user should get a settlement from Meta (thank you, Texas, for setting the trend!).

Source: https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/07/30/meta-texas-fine-facial-recognition/

… and now we find out that in March, French authorities had issued arrest warrants for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and his brother, Nikolai.

And in refusing the Russian Embassy official's request to visit Durov, France has violated Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Affairs:

