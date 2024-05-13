When I did this survey, it was in response to a short comment on a thread.

To see if there was more to this story, I took a poll. And BOY did the can of worms open.

At the 12 day mark, my post generated 28 Likes, 170 Comments, and 12 Re-Stacks. Preliminary survey results after 24 hours or so, are HERE.

I will first cite the raw data. Bearing in mind that the sampe size is quite small, I conclude with a discussion of the most significant findings.

TRIVIA: Did you know that the word “data” is plural? It’s “the data show the following results”, not “the data shows the following results.” Watch and see how many “scientists” use this word incorrectly.

Raw Data and Findings at Day 12

How many letters have you received asking for insurance to do a home visit? Of people receiving a letter, there were a total of 15 replies. Answers: 1: 27%; 2-3: 33%; 4-10: 20%; Over 10: 7%; Too numerous to count: 13%. Finding: Of 15 people receiving a letter, 80% received at least 1-10 letters. 20% received a large amount, either over 10 or too numerous to count. How many phone calls have you received asking for a home health visit? There were 18 total replies. Answers: 1: 17%; 2-3: 22%; 4-10: 28%; Over 10: 17%; Too numerous to count: 17%. Finding: 67% of 18 respondents received at least 1-10 calls. 34% received a large amount, either over 10 or too numerous to count. Have you received BOTH a letter and a phone call asking for a home nurse visit? There were 19 replies. Answers: Yes: 53%; No: 47%. Finding: About half of 19 people asked said that they received BOTH a letter and a call. Have you received a random letter(s) requesting your insurance sends a nurse to your home? There were 62 replies. Answers: Yes: 34%; No: 66%.

Finding: Of 62 who answered, one third of the population received a letter.

Have you received a random PHONE CALL(s) requesting your insurance sends a nurse to your home? There were 57 replies. Answers: Yes: 40% No: 60%. Finding: Of 57 replies, most people (60%) did not receive a phone call; 40% did. If you received a letter or phone call, did you answer it? There were 42 replies. Answers: Yes: 50%; No: 50%.

Finding: Of 42 who received a contact attempt, exactly half answered it.

If you received a letter or call, did you have a health provider visit your home? There were 39 replies. Answers: Yes: 10%; No: 90%. Finding: Of 39 replies, 90% stated they did NOT have a health care provider visit their home. Why do you think an insurance company would want to randomly visit you in your home? There were 52 replies. Answers: They have good intentions: 0%; They have bad intentions: 56%; I don’t know: 31%; Other: 13%. Finding: Of 52 replies, most (56%) thought they had bad intentions. No one thought they had good intentions and one third didn’t know what their intentions could be. How long ago did this happen? There were 26 replies. Answers: 2024: 50%; 2023: 31%; 2022: 12%; Other: 8%. Finding: Of 26 replies, 50% were contacted in 2024, 31% in 2023, 12% in 2022, and presumably, the other 8% were contacted before 2022. At the worst, how often have you received a LETTER? There were 19 replies. Answers: Every 6 months: 42%; Every month: 11%; Other: 47%. Finding: Of 19 replies, 42% of people were contacted by LETTER every 6 months, with a small portion (11%) being contacted monthly and 47% “other”; some of the latter were contacted daily. At the worst, how often have you received a PHONE CALL? There were 24 replies. Answers: Every 6 months: 33%; Every month: 38%; Daily: 4%; Other: 25%. Finding: Of 24 replies, 71% of people received calls either monthly (33%) or every 6 months (38%). Daily calls occurred in 4% of respondents, with 25% being contacted at a different interval. Who was the person to be sent to your home? There were 17 replies. Answers: A nurse: 65%; a social services nurse: 6%; Other: 29%. Finding: Of 17 replies, 65% of people were to be sent a Registered Nurse and not a social worker (6%). What initiated the letter(s) or phone call(s)? There were 24 replies. Answers: Nothing: 79%; A recent passing of a spouse: 4%; A recent passing of a child: 0%; Other: 17%. Finding: Of 24 replies, almost 80% of people (79%) said nothing initiated the letter or phone call. 4% said the passing of a spouse initiated it; no deaths of a child triggered a call and 17% cited a different probable intention. One person commented that the nurse sat outside in her car for a week pestering his mom after his father died. What insurance company sent the letter or made the call? There were 25 replies. Answers: Blue Cross/Blue Shield: 8%; Aetna: 28%; Humana: 24%; Medicare: 4%; Other: 36%. Finding: Of 25 replies, Humana (24%) and Aetna (28%) made 42% of the contacts. Medicare did 4%, with other companies initiating 26% of contacts. You can go back to the original article and read the comments to put this together with your own conclusions. Or read on and see the data results, comments, and conclusions - with references. If you cannot afford a PAID subscription due to your budget restrictions, please email me. I give it to you for FREE. TheRebelPatient@Substack.com.

Total Findings

While our survey numbers were relatively low, we can look at a