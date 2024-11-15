As of November 14, 2024 with FEMA: 1,500 Families in Motels, 142 Qualify for a Manufactured Home, and As of November 14, 2024, 1 Confirmed Delivery
We Are It. Love Thy Neighbor As Thy Love Thyself.
UPDATED! Shared Microsoft Excel Google Doc now Includes Asheville Shops: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa.
Source: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1857147682587877858?s=46
The Thread
Patriots of Valor
The Video
The devastation continues, and we will not forget the people.
UPDATE on the Hurricane Shared Excel File
There are now 4 pages: needs, free food, free housing, and now the carpentry needs virtually everywhere but super important because some of the shelters are closing today!
See here:
LET US PRAY
Father God,
Let us love one another as we love ourselves. Let our hearts be touched, let our humanity shine through the dire needs, and may we continue to be the light that shines in the darkness.
Let me be a shadow in Your light.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
🙏
Defund fema
What good is FEMA? They built the FEMA built their workers a nice camp. But what are they actually doing for those in need?