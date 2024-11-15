About 50 days later… FEMA’s Response to House after Hurricane Helene. | Photo by NASA on Unsplash

UPDATED! Shared Microsoft Excel Google Doc now Includes Asheville Shops: https://bit.ly/3UO1vUa.

Source: https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1857147682587877858?s=46

The devastation continues, and we will not forget the people.

UPDATE on the Hurricane Shared Excel File

There are now 4 pages: needs, free food, free housing, and now the carpentry needs virtually everywhere but super important because some of the shelters are closing today!

LET US PRAY

Father God,

Let us love one another as we love ourselves. Let our hearts be touched, let our humanity shine through the dire needs, and may we continue to be the light that shines in the darkness.

Let me be a shadow in Your light.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

Shared Google Document/Excel File:

Now has 4 pages: Needs, Free Meals, Free Housing, and Local Businesses in Asheville, NC.

Coming Soon: A family focus on Kim Tompkins.

