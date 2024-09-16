Attempted Assassin Identified: 58-year old Ryan Wesley Routh, Who was Camping Nearby when Secret Service Spotted a Rifle Sticking Out from a Shrubbery Fence
Caught because of a civilian witness who got a picture of the getaway car and license plate
Here's a summary of information gathered on yesterday's attempted assassination of Trump.
What Happened
We summarized fundings yesterday, and have updated information today.
Updates
Source: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/265970
This shows how close Routh was to Trump, who was at the 5th hole on his golf course.
We don't know how Routh knew Trump would be there.
There are fears would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh had help from the inside to target the former president at his Florida golf club Sunday.
The alleged gunman has been identified as registered Democrat Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, who was found unarmed after fleeing the scene, leaving behind a backpack, GoPro camera and AK-47 style rifle. He is now in custody.
Trump's game was not publicly known about as it was a last-minute decision and his schedule is not provided to the press, sparking curiosity as to how Routh knew Trump would be on the greens.
Reporter Marc Caputo said Sunday that Trump has already raised questions about the first attempt on his life two months ago and that Sunday's events are likely to cause wilder speculation about 'dark forces' trying to take him down.
As Ryan Wesley Routh is set to be charged with plotting to assassinate Donald Trump , those who support and oppose the former president are wondering how the would be shooter found him.
'Leading up to this, the former president had been subject to some critical coverage in the news media for stoking some conspiracy theories about the first attempt and now that the second one came along, it's going to be hard to convince him that there's not some deeper, darker force at work.'
One social media user wrote to that effect: 'It's time to start working on the assumption that there must be some sort of collaborative effort to take Trump down'.
Caputo says that what's bedeviled both observers and authorities is how Routh - who moved from North Carolina to Hawaii in the 2010s - was able to plot this from out of state.
'The question no one's able to answer yet and hopefully will be answered: the alleged assassin appeared to have been from out of state. How did he drive down there? How did he case the joint? How did he know when the former president would be there and come within his potential line of sight?
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk put it succinctly: 'President Trump's round of golf was NOT on any public schedule. How did the suspect know Trump was golfing there today? How did he get a semi-automatic rifle so close to the president?
Caputo adds that local law enforcement are asking the same question, with no real theories yet.
He also notes what some liberals have been theorizing on social media: that golf is Trump's favorite hobby and that he was likely to be found at his golf club on a Sunday.
'It is true that Donald Trump is somewhat of a creature of habit. He does have a tendency to play golf on Sundays when he's in town.’
An anti-Trump X user wrote exactly this: 'Because he golfs every day'.
However, a conservative social media account immediately responded: 'Secret Service can't be trusted!'
Michael Wilner, writing in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, immediately questioned as such in a column titled: 'Can Secret Service protect Trump?'
'We have increased the amount of assets we have supported. We live in dangerous times', a Secret Service representative said at a press conference following the attempt when asked how this could happen.
Wilner noted that Joe Biden himself said that the Secret Service 'doesn't let me' go out in crowds anymore 'because it's too dangerous'.
Bradshaw himself admitted: 'He's not the sitting president. If he was, we would've had the entire golf course surrounded. Because he's not, the security is limited to areas the Secret Service deems possible.'
Florida Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez said that Bradshaw's reasoning is not good enough.
'At this point, the man's already been shot. He barely escaped with his life. He is a candidate for president of the United States, he is a former president, and that's the excuse you give? If he were president you'd protect him better? That's inexcusable.'
Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's closest allies on Capitol Hill, said that the solution was to give the Secret Service independence from Homeland Security.
'It is imperative that we move Secret Service out from under the Department of Homeland Security and back to the Treasury Department, where they had more focus,' Graham said. 'It is time to increase resources.'
Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters at a press conference hours after the incident that the witness was able to share the plate and later identify the suspect as the person he saw fleeing the scene.
Bradshaw said that the Secret Service had a 'limited' ability to protect Trump at the golf course.
'The golf course is surrounded by shrubbery, so when somebody gets into the shrubbery, they're pretty much out of sight, all right, and at this level that he is at right now, he's not the sitting president,' Bradshaw said.
The former president was rushed to safety on Sunday after multiple shots were fired in his vicinity while he was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach.
Routh was able to get within 400-500 yards of Trump.
The 2024 Republican nominee's bulked up Secret Service advance team, however, spotted the shooter in the tree lines just two holes from where Trump was golfing.
Special Agent Rafael Barros explained at the press conference on Sunday that Secret Service moves with Trump and is usually surveying one or two holes ahead of him when he goes for a round of golf.
Asked if the security has changed around Trump since the first attempt on his life earlier this summer, Barros said: 'Yes, the threat was high.'
Real estate investor and New York City landlord Steve Witkoff was Trump's golfing buddy on Sunday, sources told DailyMail.com.
The FBI released a statement two hours after the incident claiming the attack 'appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.'
The armed suspect was posted up outside the club around the 5th and 6th hole, which is confirmed to be a more 'vulnerable' area of the course because it is closest to the road.
Sheriff Bradshaw detailed that the suspected assassin was wielding an 'AK-47 style weapon with a scope', which was recovered at the scene.
So was a backpack and GoPro camera, which Sheriff Bradshaw revealed in images of where the suspect was set-up in the bushes along the fencing of Trump's golf club.
The area where the suspect was first spotted by his security detail was two holes ahead of where Trump was golfing at the time of gunshots, causing the individual to flee.
Undergrowth is cut back in this area every summer and is one of the parts of the course closest to the road.
Routh's arrest has led to a search for who he is and how he ended up alarmingly close to the president with a a semi-automatic rifle.
The would-be shooter went from voting for Trump in 2016 to donating to Democrats in 2020, to four years later calling him a 'threat to democracy' and that he'd 'be glad when' Trump's gone and had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his car.
He also appears to have a record of over 100 counts of various crimes, including a 2002 arrest for possessing a weapon of mass destruction, per the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
Source: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13854285/Trump-assassination-attempt-sparks-chilling-theory-gunman.html?ico=related-replace
West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw released a statement.
The agent who spotted the rifle was part of a team that stays a hole or two ahead of Trump on the course, Bradshaw said.
A Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel with a scope sticking out through a fence on the golf course and 'immediately engaged' with the shooter, according to Bradshaw.
Source: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/266028
Sheriff Will Snyder
Above: Some felt the Sheriff appeared “staged”. Mar-a-Lago is in Palm Beach County, not Martin County.
Source: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/266036
A civilian witness happened to take a shot of assassin's getaway car, leading to the arrest of a Caucasian male identified as Ryan Routh.
Ryan Routh
A 58-year old registered Democrat.
The GoPro Camera
Symbolism and Recruiter
Source: https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1835452692119867827?s=46
Here is a 2023 interview Ryan Routh had with Semafor. He discusses recruiting Afghan fighters to go to Ukraine.
Video 👇
Source: https://t.me/sonar_21/13062
Erik Prince Calls for Florida to Lead the Investigation, NOT the FBI
Deleted Facebook Page Moved to Rumble Video
Source: https://t.me/dailyrealtimenews/30328
Deleted Facebook Page
Here are some screenshots posted on the above-referenced Rumble video that shows the now-deleted Facebook pages:
Source: https://rumble.com/v5f3fp1--got-him-.html
Deleted Twitter Account
BREAKING: The X/Twitter account of 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, linked to an attempted attack on Trump earlier today, has just been suspended from the platform moments ago.
Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/10449
LinkedIn Profile
Source: https://t.me/realKarliBonne/265973
Video: Routh Speaks to Newsweek Romania
Here's the alleged attempted assassin of President Trump, Ryan Wesley Routh, speaking to Newsweek Romania about why he went to Ukraine to fight in the war. He claims he spent 8 months in country recruiting foreign fighters to wage war against Russia.
Source: https://t.me/mel_gibsonchannel/4470
Routh and FEC Records
BREAKING: FEC records reveal that suspected Trump shooter Ryan Routh made 19 political donations, all to Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, and Tulsi Gabbard, during 2019 and 2020.
Source: https://t.me/GeneralMCNews/10448
DeSantis is Running His Own Independent Investigation
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida will conduct an independent investigation into an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump in the state on Sunday.
“The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club,” the Republican governor wrote on X. “The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee.”
The announcement came hours after a suspect reportedly identified as Ryan Routh was spotted camping in bushes near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course with what local officials later determined was an “AK-style rifle” with a scope. According to Fox News, a Secret Service agent “walking a hole ahead of Trump” — who was playing on the course — “noticed the muzzle of the AK-style rifle sticking through the fence around the course and opened fire.”
The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a car and was subsequently arrested by authorities.
Trump campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung released a statement shortly after non-specific reports of the incident became public, confirming the former president was safe.
In addition to the gun, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw later said Routh was in possession of a GoPro camera and two backpacks containing ceramic tile. The sheriff further asserted the suspect was 300 to 500 yards from Trump when he was engaged by the Secret Service.
The FBI announced Sunday it is investigating the “apparent assassination attempt,” according to CNN.
Former Navy SEAL Erik Prince asked DeSantis hours before the governor’s announcement for the Sunshine State to take priority control of any government-led inquiry.
“@GovRonDeSantis Please assume direct control of the investigation into this attempted assassination of DJT,” Prince wrote on X. “Tell the Feds to wait in line until Florida resources have done a thorough and transparent look into all the evidence. The Feds have dropped the ball thoroughly on Butler PA. Time for Florida to save the day especially since this attempt happened only 300m from the State Forensics Lab.”
Prince notably participated in a forumhosted at The Heritage Foundation last month that focused on the myriad securityfailures by the Secret Service during the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service and federal agencies have reportedly stonewalled requests for more information on the incident by members of Congress investigating the matter.
Speaking with fellow panelists and participating GOP congressmen, Prince said the agency’s negligence could have cost Trump his life if a member of an international terrorist organization had taken the shot at the former president.
“Thank God that 20-year-old … aimed at a headshot at President Trump, because if he’d aimed center mass, President Trump would probably be dead. … A Hezbollah team, or ISIS, or you name the terrorist organization that actually knows what they’re doing, would have been successful that day,” he said.
Source: https://thefederalist.com/2024/09/15/gov-desantis-announces-independent-investigation-into-second-trump-assassination-attempt/
… And Now MSNBC Says Trump Needs to “Tone Down the Rhetoric”
Trump Expresses Gratitude
For what it's worth, I'm not buying any of this.