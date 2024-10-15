While I await clarification from Dr. Mollie James, please continue to donate to your favorite charity. I am supporting Dr. Kelly, whose husband pilot was accused of being a “Domestic Terrorist” for bringing in supplies on a helicopter; my article is here.

I added this ADDENDUM to my previous post on Dr. Mollie James :

I spoke to the Secretary who did not have any information but answered a lot of my initial questions as if she did. Then she got a Mike on the phone for me; he is the EMS and 911 Communications Director at the Emergency Operations Center in Avery County. He told me that he spoke with the Director of the Field Hospital at Avery Co Airport - THERE HAVE BEEN NO DEATHS OVERNIGHT, THEY HAVE POWER, AND NO ONE IS FREEZING TO DEATH. In fact, he said there were no reported deaths ANYWHERE in their county last night, and he had just had a conversation with the local Sheriff an hour ago, around 1:20 pm today CST, 10/15/24. THANK YOU to DazedAgain for your fine work at tipping me off. I had confirmed my information with the Airport CHAIRMAN, who backed up Dr. Mollie's accounting. My next stop is to try to speak directly with Dr. Mollie James.

Dr. Kelly Still Needs Help

Dr. Kelly’s husband is a Special Operations Veteran and pilot who personally delivers goods. He’s the one that was labeled a “Domestic Terrorist” for doing so.

This is a picture of the donated items I purchased today with the $100 donation given to the fundraiser I opened yesterday on Dr. Kelly’s GiveSendGo; with another donation sent to my nonprofit, I will purchase space heaters and additional warm clothing, then post more pictures:

HELP Dr KELLY

DONATE TO DR ARANDA'S NONPROFIT

AND if you can’t donate, please SHARE this post, or start writing from my referral! JOIN my Telegram and download my videos - use them for your own articles (click the button below)!!

I am on my way to go purchase some space heaters, heavier adult gloves, and hope to ship everything today. I will need time to box everything up!

Thank you for supporting my writings, my efforts, and I apologize for the previous post that had incorrect information. GOD BLESS YOU, my readers! I am just one person and I appreciate any and all help that you can be, especially as another pair of eyes and ears! God bless us ALL!

