BREAKING: Dr. Robert Malone Says He's Open to Join Trump and Kennedy as Head of the FDA
"If Bobby called me and asked where I could be used...where could you be used best? I think FDA is the place..."
Would it be a good idea for Dr. Robert Malone to be the head of the FDA?
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Malone Offers Himself to Bobby Kennedy
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1829161974321615006?s=46
👇 A clip of an interview of Dr Malone:
Could Dr. Robert Malone Join Trump & Kennedy to Help Clean House at the FDA?
"If Bobby calls me and says, 'Robert where could you be used best?' I think FDA is the place...If I was in a position where I had some operational authority, this is the kind of thing I would want to pursue...We've got to end the ability of the pharmaceutical industrial complex to control politics and control media."
Source: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1829161974321615006?s=46
The Video Interview
2 hours and 45 minutes:
The Thread
The Above Images (You can download them on my Telegram at https://t.me/therebelpatient)
Let's ask the question again, now that you have had time to think about it:
That would be disastrous!!! Robert Malone has evil intentions. You apparently have no idea what he has done in the past. I concur that people change, but he has not, based on my personal experience. He’s very good at hiding his true protocol.
The fact that RFKjr endorsed Agent Orange should speak volumes to anyone in the US. Malone will do an equally good job in the FDA as Agent Orange did draining the swamp between January of 2017 and January of 2021.