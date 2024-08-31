Would it be a good idea for Dr. Robert Malone to be the head of the FDA?

Share The Rebel Patient™

Malone Offers Himself to Bobby Kennedy

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1829161974321615006?s=46

👇 A clip of an interview of Dr Malone:

Could Dr. Robert Malone Join Trump & Kennedy to Help Clean House at the FDA? "If Bobby calls me and says, 'Robert where could you be used best?' I think FDA is the place...If I was in a position where I had some operational authority, this is the kind of thing I would want to pursue...We've got to end the ability of the pharmaceutical industrial complex to control politics and control media." Source: https://x.com/thechiefnerd/status/1829161974321615006?s=46

The Video Interview

2 hours and 45 minutes:

The Thread

The Above Images (You can download them on my Telegram at https://t.me/therebelpatient)

Let's ask the question again, now that you have had time to think about it:

Leave a comment