The Thread

The above videos are unable to be downloaded. They are vax injury presentations to government boards.

https://gosar.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=8582#:~:text=Under%20current%20law%2C%20it%20is,in%20a%20court%20of%20law

THIS IS A REMINDER: Do NOT get ANY Nasal Swab Tests!

On avoiding the PCR test, James Roguski agrees with me - and both of our articles came out on the same day! Jim called me to say, “Great minds think alike!” 👇

We have vax injury, PCR test injury, and hospital protocol deaths and injuries. Someone needs to be held accountable for each category! rebecca’s Substack

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

We repent for our sins! Help us! Lead us! Guide us in all Your Ways!

Bless those waiting for justice for wrongful deaths, Good Lord. Bless them with Your Divine Plans and Purposes, so that Your infinite wisdom brings them closer to You.

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.

