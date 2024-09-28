🔔 BREAKING NEWS ALERT! 🚨 Congressman Paul Gossar Introduced a Bill that STRIPS Pfizer and Moderna's Immunity from Vax Injury
This 👇
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1839750124601290774?s=46
The Thread
The above videos are unable to be downloaded. They are vax injury presentations to government boards.
The link:
https://gosar.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=8582#:~:text=Under%20current%20law%2C%20it%20is,in%20a%20court%20of%20law
Source: https://gosar.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=8582#:~:text=Under%20current%20law%2C%20it%20is,in%20a%20court%20of%20law
THIS IS A REMINDER: Do NOT get ANY Nasal Swab Tests!
On avoiding the PCR test, James Roguski agrees with me - and both of our articles came out on the same day! Jim called me to say, “Great minds think alike!” 👇
We have vax injury, PCR test injury, and hospital protocol deaths and injuries. Someone needs to be held accountable for each category!
LET US PRAY
Holy Father,
We repent for our sins! Help us! Lead us! Guide us in all Your Ways!
Bless those waiting for justice for wrongful deaths, Good Lord. Bless them with Your Divine Plans and Purposes, so that Your infinite wisdom brings them closer to You.
We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We are a nation of laws… until we aren’t. IF we can’t get a just and honest solution to this and many others we will be left with no other option but to take matters into our own hands and hold those who are poisoning, robbing and lying to us accountable the old fashioned way. The corruption must end and the Constitution and ALL of our Inalienable Rights restored. Shall not be infringed should apply to ALL of our Sacred Inalienable Rights.
Now we shall see by their votes on this bill how many congressmen have investments in Big Pharma.