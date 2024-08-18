Share The Rebel Patient™

NOTE there are 23.2 million views of the above tweet.

Brazilian Authorities Want to Censor Twitter/X

Censorship requests from Brazilian authorities include content and to providing personal account information of Twitter users.

Of note, these demands are not just limited to users in Brazil, but currently extend to Twitter/X users in Argentina and the United States.

Twitter Office in Sao Paulo

The Twitter/X Location in BrazilL Av. Brig. Faria Lima, 4055 - Itaim Bibi - SÃO PAULO CAPITAL

Twitter/X Staff

We are glad that the Twitter staff are being protected. They’re out of a job for now, but maybe they can work from home? Maybe not. Maybe they’ll move out of Brazil?

We wish all the employees safety and wellness! May they keep shining the light on evil and remain strong advocates for freedom of speech and truth!

The Tweet

The Thread

Censorship issues are not New to Brazil, Not are They Specific

Here we discussed censorship in May of 2024.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Be assured that whatever they are doing in the UK, however they censor in Brazil, and whenever they decide to do it, they can do it in the USA. After all, they just use other countries to formulate and implement a template. Then they rinse and repeat.

In case you missed it, when Brazil’s Carnival dedicated itself to worshiping Baal and satanic floats, blasphemy of a Christ actor being poked with a pitchfork by an actor devil, then you may understand that the area was subsequently struck by lightning and flooded.

Many are still waiting for the post-Olympics Ceremony to undergo God’s vengance.

The Only Answer

The only truth that really matters is that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and He came to earth to shed His blood, so that your sins can be forgiven.

You can say a simple prayer for forgiveness and repentance.

And don’t ever think that your sins are too big for God’s forgiveness.

