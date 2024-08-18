BREAKING: Twitter/X Leaves Brazil after Getting Served with Secret Orders from President Alexandre de Moraes that Threaten Arrest for Noncompliance with Censorship
Twitter/X Will Keep Brazilian Citizens on Twitter
Source: https://twitter.com/GlobalAffairs/status/1824819053061669244
NOTE there are 23.2 million views of the above tweet.
Brazilian Authorities Want to Censor Twitter/X
Censorship requests from Brazilian authorities include content and to providing personal account information of Twitter users.
Of note, these demands are not just limited to users in Brazil, but currently extend to Twitter/X users in Argentina and the United States.
Twitter Office in Sao Paulo
The Twitter/X Location in BrazilL Av. Brig. Faria Lima, 4055 - Itaim Bibi - SÃO PAULO CAPITAL
Twitter/X Staff
We are glad that the Twitter staff are being protected. They’re out of a job for now, but maybe they can work from home? Maybe not. Maybe they’ll move out of Brazil?
We wish all the employees safety and wellness! May they keep shining the light on evil and remain strong advocates for freedom of speech and truth!
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1824854726657049023
The Thread
Censorship issues are not New to Brazil, Not are They Specific
Here we discussed censorship in May of 2024.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
Be assured that whatever they are doing in the UK, however they censor in Brazil, and whenever they decide to do it, they can do it in the USA. After all, they just use other countries to formulate and implement a template. Then they rinse and repeat.
In case you missed it, when Brazil’s Carnival dedicated itself to worshiping Baal and satanic floats, blasphemy of a Christ actor being poked with a pitchfork by an actor devil, then you may understand that the area was subsequently struck by lightning and flooded.
Many are still waiting for the post-Olympics Ceremony to undergo God’s vengance.
The Only Answer
The only truth that really matters is that Jesus Christ is the Son of God and He came to earth to shed His blood, so that your sins can be forgiven.
You can say a simple prayer for forgiveness and repentance.
And don’t ever think that your sins are too big for God’s forgiveness.
The world is getting smaller. So much for Global aspirations. They know not what they do. Greedy ignoramuses.
Strange isn't it that on one hand X bans Dr Naomi Wolf and yet they are all for free speech in Brasil. It almost looks like there is another CIA psychological operation in progress...