I turn 64 next month, and just received this ⬆️ email ⬇️ from Medicare this morning.

The conversation about automatic enrollment started here, after I noted a comment in this regard:

The Email

The “Learn More” Button

It leads here:

You can get Medicare before age 65 if you're disabled; at age 65, you will be automatically enrolled.

To Opt Out of Medicare At Age 65

As stated in the article co-authored with VJCBingham ⬆️, you can fill out this Form:

The form is “HHS form CMS-1763 - Request for Termination of Premium Part A, Part B, and more.

Go to CMS.gov and Search forms. Type in: HHS form CMS-1763 Download the Form Fill it out and FAX or Hand Deliver. DO NOT SNAIL MAIL.

I hope this is helpful to you and your future care.

Get a Family Trust to protect your assets after severe sickness or death (otherwise Medicare reimbusrs itself for all the monies it spent on your care). Express your “death and dying” wishes to your chil, parents, and loved ones. Get a Family Trust, which can be put together in one document with your Medical Directives.

