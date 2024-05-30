CONFIRMED: You Will Automatically Get Medicare When You Turn 65
At Age 64, Fully One Year Early, My Email Invitation Was Received This Morning
I turn 64 next month, and just received this ⬆️ email ⬇️ from Medicare this morning.
The conversation about automatic enrollment started here, after I noted a comment in this regard:
The Email
The “Learn More” Button
It leads here:
https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare#utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ocomm-cms-medicare&utm_content=4partseries-email1-cms-learn-more-001
You can get Medicare before age 65 if you're disabled; at age 65, you will be automatically enrolled.
To Opt Out of Medicare At Age 65
As stated in the article co-authored with ⬆️, you can fill out this Form:
The form is “HHS form CMS-1763 - Request for Termination of Premium Part A, Part B, and more.
Go to CMS.gov and Search forms.
Type in: HHS form CMS-1763
Download the Form
Fill it out and FAX or Hand Deliver. DO NOT SNAIL MAIL.
I hope this is helpful to you and your future care.
Get a Family Trust to protect your assets after severe sickness or death (otherwise Medicare reimbusrs itself for all the monies it spent on your care).
Express your “death and dying” wishes to your chil, parents, and loved ones. Get a Family Trust, which can be put together in one document with your Medical Directives.
I worked until I was 72, and was covered by a group health care insurance policy, so I was not enrolled in Medicare. Prior to retiring I applied for social security and was told that I had to apply for Medicare when I retired. I was also told that the only way to opt out of Medicare was to also opt out of social security. I don't believe I ever saw that in writing, but I know that's what I was told.
. . . until Medicare becomes “universal Medicare,” is renamed “OneHealth,” and is administered by the WHO. 😵💫