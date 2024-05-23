I was originally alerted to this activity by a post that

made in a comment.

Share

You can see that she has a military background and is a Veteran. Do you know what you are supposed to say to anyone you meet who has a military background?

“Thank you for your service, VJCBingham .”

Subscribe ⬆️ as recommended by me ❤️ .

We got to talking. This is her smart and unique article on how she learned of this automated Health and Human Services (HHS) plan:

After her business partner noticed a $40 fee deducted from his regular Social Security check, VJC investigated to find it was a Medicare charge. Without his knowledge or consent, the government had simply and automatically enrolled him in Medicare when he turned age 65!

Why is Being on Medicare a Bad Thing?

Many people feel that they don't have a choice but to be on Medicare. Their medical bills are high, as are their medical insurance premiums. They're disabled and the government helps them pay for everything.

But what if you need a hospital?

For one, Medicare puts you under government protocols that may lead to and have led to medical murder in hospitals, as in the cases of Scott Schara at

and Rebecca Charles

.

It tells them that if you land in the hospital, they can initiate their hospital killing protocols to hasten your death = murder you.

Doctors no longer wear white coats that give life - they wear white coats of coldblooded murder. I am really sorry that the healing profession has been so purely evil. I am officially embarrassed to be in this profession and I cannot even begin to say how sorry I am on the one hand but also how happy I am to be here with you.

👉 AND after you die, Medicare will send you and your estate a BILL for the hospitalization you thought was FREE!

This is when the Catholic in me comes out and I want to say and do a quick “Sign of the Cross”. I put two fingers on my forehead and say,

“In the Name of the Father <fingers to middle of chest>, and of the Son <fingers to left shoulder>, and of the Holy Spirit <fingers to right shoulder>, Amen.

Father God, I beg you to please let me die at home in my sleep.”

How To Protect Yourself

Firstly, be sure to have medical directives and read my Guidebook to Covid Care and Hospital Protocols so you can know what lots of others already know. Catch up.

I also recommend the main websites of Scott Schara (https://ouramazinggrace.net and https://graceschara.com) and Rebecca Charles at https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com. And if you know someone who died from hospital protocols, install her app by the same name,

“Death by Hospital Protocols” or “Dbhp” on your cellphone.

Follow Grace Schara's Case at https://GraceSchara.com

TRUTH: After your death in a hospital or nursing home, Medicare can take your bank assets and property to pay themselves back.

Here is the CMS.gov “Opt Out” Form - FAX or HAND DELIVER it. Do not Mail.

See the Reference section below for the two-page document.

https://www.cms.gov/medicare/cms-forms/cms-forms/downloads/cms1763.pdf

Your Medical Insurance May Give You A Call for a Home Health Visit

This trend appears to be increasingly irritating people who just want to be left alone.

Thank you for reading my writings and don't forget that I really love it when you … buy me a LOVELY cup of coffee ☕️!

https://buymeacoffee.com/dra9/ thank you.

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Reference

Source: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/cms-forms/cms-forms/downloads/cms1763.pdf