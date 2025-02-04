We know that the Mark of the Beast is associated with the number, “666”.



Revelation 13

As mentioned by

in our last article, the Geneva Bible is different than the King James or other versions, which many feel were less truly interpreted and omitted sections.

According to Bible Gateway , here is a description of the Geneva Bible:

The Geneva Bible

All but forgotten today, the Geneva Bible was the most widely read and influential English Bible of the 16th and 17th centuries. It was one of the Bibles taken to America on the Mayflower. Mary I was Queen of England and Ireland from 1553 until her death in 1558. Her executions of Protestants caused her opponents to give her the sobriquet "Bloody Mary." It was her persecution that caused the Marian Exile which drove 800 English scholars to the European continent, where a number of them gathered in Geneva, Switzerland. There a team of scholars led by William Whittingham, and assisted by Miles Coverdale, Christopher Goodman, Anthony Gilby, John Knox, and Thomas Sampson, produced The Geneva Bible, based on Greek and Hebrew manuscripts and a revision of William Tyndale's New Testament, which first appeared in 1526. The Geneva Bible New Testament was published in 1557, with the complete Bible appearing in 1560. A superb translation, it was the product of the best Protestant scholars of the day and became the Bible of choice for many of the greatest writers and thinkers of that time. Men such as William Shakespeare, John Bunyan, and John Milton used the Geneva Bible in their writings. The Geneva Bible is unique among all other Bibles. It was the first Bible to use chapters and numbered verses and became the most popular version of its time because of its extensive marginal notes. These notes, written by Reformation leaders including John Calvin and others, were intended to help explain and interpret the Scriptures for the average reader. With its variety of scriptural study guides and aids—which included cross-reference verse citations, introductions to each book of the Bible, maps, tables, woodcut illustrations, indexes, and other features—the Geneva Bible is regarded as history's first study Bible. In 2006, Tolle Lege Press released a version of the 1599 Geneva Bible with modern spellings as part of its 1599 Geneva Bible restoration project. The original cross references were retained as well as the study notes by the Protestant Reformation leaders. In addition, the Old English glossary was included in the updated version. Source: https://www.biblegateway.com/versions/1599-Geneva-Bible-GNV/

The Meaning of “666”

According to Wikipedia:

Some manuscripts of the original Koine Greek use the symbols χξϛ chi xi stigma (or χξϝ with a digamma), while other manuscripts spell out the number in words. In modern popular culture, 666 has become one of the most widely recognized symbols for the Antichrist or, alternatively, the devil.

According to “GotQuestions”, these are two different things:

At the close of Revelation 13, which discusses the beast (the Antichrist) and his false prophet, we read, “This calls for wisdom: let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man, and his number is 666” (Revelation 13:18). Somehow, the number 666 is a clue to the identity of the beast. Revelation 13 also mentions the “mark of the beast” (verses 16–17), and popular thought often links 666 with the mark; however, the mark of the beast and 666 appear to be two different things. The mark of the beast is something people must receive in order to buy and sell. The number 666 is somehow associated with the beast/Antichrist as “his” number. Source: https://www.gotquestions.org/meaning-of-666.html

Other Interpretations

Many scholars believe it is a coded reference to the Roman emperor Nero.

According to scripture, this beast will rise out of the earth and oppress the world during the end times.

The number 666 is used to signify the devil, the antichrist, or evil in general.

The number 6 is associated with consistency and getting better at things. It’s the numerological representation for “practice makes perfect.” It's also related to the sixth sign in the zodiac, Virgo—a sign of service and worldly devotion. 666 has had a bad reputation because of its biblical meaning… (I note that they call this an “angel number” as in numerology, it means an angel is trying to send you a message).

666 Meaning The meaning of angel number 666 has long had a bad rap. Often associated as being a number that is linked to the devil or the antichrist, it’s no surprise that this sequence has been associated with ideas of evil. However, the number 666 is totally misunderstood… Reference: https://swisscows.com/en/web?query=the+meaning+of+the+number+666

The Tweet

Accelerating AI, XA1666K, Web 3

He mentions 6G that connects with your human body, the cryptocurrency system W02020060606A1 using body activity data, the Series C Funding Round that raised $6 billion with Blackrock as a top investor, XA1666K cryptocurrency (seen below).

The Video

He mentions “the internet of things”, connecting humans and machines, discussed here:

XA1666K Cryptocurrency

Note that the crypto is integrated with all these types of stocks, and with Twitter/X AI. He thinks this is a fulfillment of Revelations 13:

I love that he ends by telling us to keep our faith and remain true to Christ the Savior!

The Thread

The Geneva Bible

Revelation 9:2

Link to Source: https://www.sweetmanna.org/january-2025-jgm-prophecies-in-text

The Site:

And then, in response …

The Mark of the Beast and 666

You may want to refer back to this section over time, to help distinguish events or other interpretations.



The Mark of the Beast and the Number 666 are seen in Revelation 13 as the beast with the ‘number of man, and his number is 666’. Here is the Chapter in the Geneva Bible.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We need to stay strong and keep talking about the saving message of Christ! Whether we are here for the Great Tribulation or not, we will never deny Him!

LET US PRAY

Holy Lord,

Thank You for Your great gift of Your Son, Our Lord. We ask Your forgiveness and guidance on how to help others, and how to best keep our eyes on You.

We bless Your Holy Name! We WORSHIP YOUR HOLY NAME! Oh, Dear Lord, we love You with all of our hearts! And on that day when Your Son comes back, let us be counted as FAITHFUL!!!

Lead and guide us in all ways, WE PRAY! Whatever lies before us, we SHALL Praise Your Holy Name!

Send us to others, so that we may preach Your Saving Word, Your Holy Son. Keep us in Your light and love, so that it shines for all to see!

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen.

