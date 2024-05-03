In 10 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal while Rebecca is still unrepresented by an attorney.

The statute of limitations to file a wrongful death or loss of companionship lawsuit had already passed. The April 9, 2024 suit was filed one hour and eleven minutes before the deadline for medical malpractice and negligence.

The case details are HERE, including the list of those named:

Northwell Health and its DBA, 8 doctors, 8 physician assistants, and 26 Registered Nurses are listed.

Thank you for your prayers that a donor or lawyer steps forward in the next 11 days!

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Request for $300,000 is HERE .

That is the projected cost of medical malpractice legal fees in New York.

No new donations have been posted in the last 48 hours.

Can you stop by to PRAY or GIVE? And thank you for Sharing this post!

“For all of us, you must succeed.” GIVE NOW

This site is dedicated to helping others avoid a hospital that has killed a loved one with their protocols that may include:

Remdesivir : The only IV FDA-approved Covid antiviral, also known as, “ Run! Death is Near! ” Given IV ten times to Danielle.

Lorazepam : Like Valium (diazepam), a sedative that makes people sleep.

Fentanyl : An opioid that causes respiratory depression.

Propofol : An IV anesthetic that puts people to sleep for surgery.

A Ventilator: A breathing machine has been associated with a mortality rate of 50-97%, which is what every ICU doctor should have been telling us. (Reference: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7177629/). More recently, they're trying to change this number to minimize the death impact (Reference: https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/more-covid-19-patients-are-surviving-ventilators-in-the-icu/2020/07/03/2e3c3534-bbca-11ea-8cf5-9c1b8d7f84c6_story.html).

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

Thank you for sharing and caring! Some of my paid subscribers left me over the last week, so perhaps these things are hard for some to phantom or cope with.

Please know that if this was your daughter, I would be doing this for her, too!

Thank you for considering a donation to Rebecca's GiveSendGo. Keep her in your prayers!

All Blessings!

