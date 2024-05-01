In just 12 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal while Rebecca is unrepresented by an attorney.

The statute of limitations to file a wrongful death or loss of companionship lawsuit had passed. The April 9, 2024 suit is for medical malpractice and negligence.

See case details HERE, including the list of those named. The hospital and its DBA, 8 doctors, 8 physician assistants, and 26 Registered Nurses are listed.

Rebecca's GiveSendGo Requests $300,000 for Legal Fees

Our last article showed current donations are now $4570 of $300,000 projected for legal fees.

Can you stop by to PRAY HERE or GIVE HERE?

Thank you for your recent donations in the last two days!

Rebecca Charles’ Website: DeathByHospitalProtocol.com

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

NEW! Hospital Killing Protocol - Google App and Apple!

Now available on BOTH Android or iPhone, please download and install the

“Death by Hospital Protocol” App on Your Phone

Did your loved one die from hospital killing protocols? Tell your story, participate in the Chat, name the doctor and nurses, share to protect others.

Please consider telling others what you know: the hospital, doctors, anything that helps stop people from going there.

Prayer Chain

Add your name and prayer 🙏. Keep up the spiritual battle!

Some of my paid subscribers left me over the last week, so perhaps this is hard for some to phantom or cope with.

Thank you for also installing the FREE Death By Hospital Protocol App from your iPhone or Android App Store!

All Blessings!

