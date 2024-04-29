In just 14 days, the defendants could ask for case dismissal while Rebecca is unrepresented by an attorney.

The statute of limitations to file a wrongful death or loss of companionship lawsuit had passed. The April 9, 2024 suit is for medical malpractice and negligence.

The case details are here and include the list of those named: the hospital and its DBA, 8 doctors, 8 physician assistants, and 26 Registered Nurses:

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo Requests $300,000 for Legal Fees: HERE .

Our last article showed current donations were $3,395. Today’s total is $4,470.

