Share The Rebel Patient™

"The Day I Walked My Danielle into the Death Chamber: A Mother’s Painful Reflection on Trust and Tragedy" by Rebecca Charles

Three years ago, on August 27th, 2021, at precisely 11:30 AM, I made the most devastating mistake of my life. It was a decision that cost me my only child, Danielle. She had been ill, but I believed she was recovering. There was no fever, no shortness of breath—only a strange cough, unlike anything I had ever heard from Danielle in her 28 years. I was worried, of course, but I convinced myself that we were safe. Why did I place my trust in the thought that we would be protected? Why did I let myself be blinded by the belief that my neighbor, or anyone else, had the power to keep us safe?

This was Danielle when she first became sick, still love to eat her oatmeal, and be with her Teddy.

My husband and I drove just eight minutes from our home to Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital. As we entered, my husband was told he couldn’t come in with us. Danielle was nervous and afraid, and I was worried too, but I reassured myself once more—after all, a well-known doctor had called us in. How could we not be safe?

In the ER, they put a mask on Danielle’s face. It was the first time she ever had a PCR test, and she fidgeted as they tried to swab her nose, they didn’t even get it into her nose. Then they took her blood and did X-rays. Dr. Sheri Andrews came back with the news: Danielle had COVID pneumonia and needed to be admitted for a few days. I was scared, but again, I thought we were in good hands. I signed a document for her treatment and called my husband to let him know they were going to admit her. They never told me the real reason—they were admitting her for hypoxia and sepsis, but it was all lies. My daughter was not meant to be healed; she was meant to be euthanized. I have come to believe that my Danielle was worth more money dead than alive, and that Dr. Heather Mesieleman and Dr. Sheri Andrews decided they would send my precious child to her death.

My God, my heart aches as I write this. Never once did I feel reassured that my daughter would be okay. They never told me they had started her on Remdesivir without my consent. They only told me she was getting IV fluids and that they would treat her pneumonia. They gave Danielle oxygen through a nasal cannula, and we waited in the room, watching the nurses move around outside.

In the afternoon, they brought her pasta with chicken parmigiana. I cut up the chicken and fed my little girl, trying to comfort her, telling her everything would be fine. Around 7 PM, they moved us to a private room—a room I now see as the killing floor. A nurse came in, gave Danielle some medicine, and told us that while she was sick, she had gotten better. She even said I could take off my mask in the room. After she left, I wanted some tea, so I opened the door and went to the nurse’s station for hot water, but they told me I wasn’t supposed to leave the room.

My husband brought some food, clothes, and Danielle’s pajamas to the front desk downstairs, they brought them up to our room. I dressed Danielle in her pajamas and laid her back on the bed as instructed. That night, neither of us could sleep. I had only a chair to sleep in, so I eventually lay down with Danielle on her bed, singing to her and trying to comfort her through the night. I must of slept a few minutes, it was a very difficult time, scary but I never knew the level of evil we were about to face.

As I look back on that day, I am overwhelmed by the weight of the decisions I made and the trust I placed in others. My heart aches with the knowledge that I could not protect my daughter when she needed me most. This pain is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

As I continue this arduous journey, I remain hopeful that justice will prevail. For my daughter, for myself, and for all those who have suffered similar fates, I will not give up. The cost of justice is high, but the price of inaction is far greater. Pray for me, pray for justice for my child.

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

Rebecca’s article may also be seen HERE.

Today: Day 2 in Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, New York: A Mother’s Account of Betrayal and Suffering

Rebecca’s article may also be seen HERE.

By Day 2 at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital.

After 2 years the fog began to lift, and I started to see the chilling reality—I was surrounded by a system in allegiance to harm their patients. It was Saturday, the 28th of August, and the consistency with which these so-called caregivers operated revealed a dark coordination that still haunts me.

It was early, around 6 or 7 AM, when the door opened and RN. Jane San Juan entered. She was an elderly nurse, accompanied by a male nurse who came to take Danielle’s blood. I questioned why they needed to do this, especially since Danielle was so scared of needles. Their response was simply that they had to. As I tried to soothe my daughter, I sang "You Are My Sunshine," and Jane, along with the male nurse, joined in, their voices oddly cheerful for the grim reality that lay ahead for my daughter, and she would be a part of.

No one had informed me about the Remdesivir that was given to Danielle the previous day. On Day 1, RN. Jinsy Jacobs, following the orders of Dr. Heather Meiselman, had administered 200mg of Remdesivir to my daughter without my consent in the ER.

Source: https://www.northwell.edu/find-care/find-a-doctor/dr-heather-candace-meiselman-md-11510304

Around 9 AM, another doctor came in—a foreign doctor who seemed nice. I asked her if they really needed to take more blood from Danielle, explaining how nervous she was about needles. The answer was the same: they had to. Despite the reassurances, my trust had already begun to fray.

Danielle ate her breakfast and drank her juice as I tried to keep things as normal as possible. My husband sent up food for us, but we were not allowed to leave the room. Even when Danielle needed to use the bathroom, I had to call for assistance to disconnect the oxygen and carry the IV pole. This isolation felt suffocating, both for Danielle and for me.

That afternoon, around 4 PM, RN. Maritza Jasmine Gallagher came in to administer another 100mg of Remdesivir via IV fluids—again, without my knowledge or consent. This order had come from Dr. Heather Meiselman, the ER doctor who seemed more like a phantom than a physician. My daughter had never seen her, and I don’t recall seeing her in the ER either. There was a human disconnect in all of this; they were writing orders to harm, to kill, without ever laying eyes on my child or me.

This RN. Jane San Juan, showed up in Danielle records on Sept 7th, the very nurse who sang with me, would go on to override the pharmacy’s medication protocol and administer three of the five doses of Fentanyl, into Danielle's vain 100mcg, 100mcg, and another Fentanyl, infusion 2500 mcg.

Despite being elderly experience RN, and possibly a mother herself, she showed no concern for my child and followed orders to destroy her organs.

Early that morning, Danielle was already receiving care. Within less than an hour, RN. Diana Ruiz administered two injections of 25 mcg of fentanyl via IV push into Danielle's vein. In just 24 hours, these heartless nurses were fully aware of her actions. Was this because Danielle was special-needs? The medical records coldly labeled her as “mentally retarded,” a term that should have been left in the past but was clearly still in use in this place. As the evening wore on, I tried to keep Danielle’s spirits up, watching TV with her, talking to her, reassuring her that everything would be okay. She had dinner, but the cough persisted—no fever, just that relentless cough. Sleeping was nearly impossible. I stayed by her side, ensuring she was as comfortable as possible, while I now know what Remdesivir could do—how it could cause respiratory distress—gnawed at me.

Danielle didn't meet the inpatient requirements—they admitted her because they saw her as a commodity, not as a human being.

What transpired was not care; it was a deliberate attack on my daughter's life, and I felt powerless to intervene because I placed my trust in the wrong hands. As I write this, the weight of that experience bears down on me. I must document every detail I remember from those 40 days. My Danielle deserved so much more—far better than this.

By standing united, we can honor the lives lost or irrevocably changed due to the negligence and evil of those in power. Your support is invaluable as we pursue meaningful change. Remember, our loved ones deserve justice, and it is our responsibility to advocate for it.

Keep speaking out, sharing their names and stories, and holding those responsible accountable. Thank you for your unwavering support in this ongoing battle for justice. Together, we can make a significant difference and ensure that no more lives are lost to greed and corruption.

The impact of harm within the medical system reaches far beyond just patients and their families. It affects all of society as we witness the erosion of trust in our institutions and the erosion of basic human rights. It is time for change, and it starts with each of us speaking out against these injustices.

As I continue this arduous journey, I remain hopeful that justice will prevail. For my daughter, for myself, and for all those who have suffered similar fates, I will not give up. The cost of justice is high, but the price of inaction is far greater. Pray for me, pray for justice for my child.

Rebecca Danielle’s Mom Rorever.

PLEASE SHARE - DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOL APP

Download Rebecca’s DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOL APP and report a “killing protocol” hospital HERE. To learn more about her APP, please see today’s article by

C’s Newsletter

Share

THE CASE

The case details Danielle’s entry to the ER with a “dry cough” and in the subsequent 32 days in the hospital, she eventually was intubated, put on a ventilator, given fentanyl in three forms (continuous drip, IV boluses, and a patch), developed right heart failure, and died. The list of those named in the suit include the hospital and its DBA, 8 doctors, 8 physician assistants, and 26 Registered Nurses.

The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

- The Hospital

Northwell Health Hospital, DBA Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital

- Doctors

Heather Meiselman, MD Sheri Andrews, MD Farzin Rahmanou, DO Syed Iqbal, DO Dava Klirsfeld, MD David Brieff, MD Wazhma Hossani, MD Lisa Chen, DO

- Physician Assistants

Edward Wansor, PA Mike Malevat, PA Sindey A. Obas, PA Christopher Taiwo, PA Anand Kumar, PA Milan Petel, PA Richard Ragusa, PA Alexandra Cardinal, PA

- Registered Nurses

Tsege Gebre, RN Leslyn Henry, RN Laura Chin, RN Alissa Madisson, RN Erin Picca, RN Madelyn Roman, RN Jane San Juan, RN Adam Atlas, RN Martiza Jasmine Gallagher, RN Jinsy Jacob, RN Mellissa N. Madision, RN Ivan Savitski, RN Lucinna Fenza, RN Stephanie Barnabel, RN Christine Nolan, RN Marie Gessie Vertis, RN Yasin Ali Addurrasheed, RN Frances Racine, RN Andrea Marchese, RN Blinda Abelarde, RN Michelle Fajardo, RN Tiana Vincuillo, RN Jamie Hodne, RN Alexander Saleh, MD Wellhem Costes, RN Diana Ruiz, RN

Your GiveSendGo (GSG) Donation Helps Fight Back

To help generate attorney representation fees and associated court costs, please consider giving to Rebecca's GiveSendGo (GSG), HERE. There is a possibility that the case could be dismissed if Rebecca doesn’t do everything right, and she needs your help so the case isn’t dismissed on such a technicality.

“They should be scared.” The hospital knows that the medical record holds all the evidence that is needed to take them to task. Rebecca wants this case to bring exposure to all those who have lost someone to hospital killing protocols. “It’s all in God’s hands.”

Can we get a big showing of support from all over the nation today? Even your smallest donation will inspire Rebecca, whose heart will sing with gratitude.

Here is the information on the GSG:

Fundraising for Legal Fees: Justice for Danielle, a Life Taken Too Soon by Hospital's Covid Protocol Say No to Profits Over Lives. Help Us Seek Justice for Our Beloved Danielle. Danielle, our loving and caring daughter, was known for her volunteering services at Sunrise Assisted Living in Glen Cove for 10 years. She was a survivor, a shining light in our lives after overcoming oxygen deprivation at birth. Just weeks after celebrating her 28th birthday, we took her to Northwell Health Hospital in Glen Cove, NY, on 8/27/2021, only to lose our precious girl 40 days later. Her life was taken too soon due to the hospital's covid protocol, putting profits before saving lives. Why We Need Your Support Danielle was tragically subjected to a medical protocol involving 10 rounds of Remdesivir without our consent, a drug known to cause kidney failure and heart damage. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against its use in covid patients. Despite this, the hospital used it under their protocol in pursuit of a 20% bonus payment from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare. Her tragedy did not end there. They put her on a ventilator on day 8 with an SPO2 level of 95%. For 32 days, she was administered Propofol, Fentanyl, and Precedex, drugs that should never be used together for prolonged periods, as they suppress breathing. She was alone, tied to the bed without food or water, leading to malnourishment. Danielle passed away, a victim of hospitals prioritizing profits over her well-being. Join our fight for justice against this reckless disregard for human life. Our Mission: Seek Accountability for the Pain Inflicted on Our Beloved Danielle We are dedicated to raising funds to pay for legal fees and holding Northwell Health Hospital, Glen Cove, New York accountable for their cruel actions and lack of care during Danielle's last days on this earth. We have already conducted a private autopsy, which revealed that our daughter's lungs were severely damaged in the last two weeks of her life. These hospitals have tragically become death chambers, with over 1 million Americans euthanized since 2020. We cannot allow these inhumane practices to continue. We cannot forget the suffering Danielle endured and the lives of countless others lost. Stand With Us in This Fight for Justice! Please support our cause by donating to our fundraising campaign for legal fees. Any contribution, small or large, will help us in our quest for justice for Danielle and to end these profiteering-driven hospital practices. Donate Now and Stand up for Those Whose Lives Were Taken Too Soon Don't let Danielle's death be in vain. Together, we can make a difference and hold those who prioritize profits over lives accountable. Stand with us! https://www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Rebecca Charles’ Website: DeathByHospitalProtocol.com

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

Hospital Killing Protocol - Google App

If you have an Android, please download and install The Death by Hospital Protocol APP from the Goggle Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=death%20by%20hospital%20protocol&c=apps

Here is Rebecca’s post on her Google App here:

After four months arguing as to why this is not “political” but “to increase awareness”, Rebecca successfully launched her Death by Hospital Protocol App : How a New App Puts Accountability in Your Hands.

For now, it is only available as a Google App for android phones. Apple and iPhone capability is pending.

Rebecca started this App so that Danielle’s death was not in vain. She paid for the server and will open up an iPhone equivalent. You can add the doctor who performed the protocol, write in his or her names, and include the doctor’s medical license number.

Please also see Charles Wright’s Podcast Interview of Rebecca here:

C’s Newsletter

Rebecca Charles Zoom Audio April 14, 2024.

We discussed the following: The basic facts of the death of her daughter Danielle Alvarez at Northwell Health. How she paid for medical professionals to review her daugher’s records. Her unsuccessful efforts to find an attorney to take her case. (She contacted around 50 attorneys…

Listen now

The statute of limitations to file a wrongful death or loss of companionship lawsuit had passed. The April 9, 2024 suit is for medical malpractice and negligence. On April 5, 2024, literally just one hour and 11 minutes before the Statute ended - and without representation by a lawyer - Rebecca filed the lawsuit.

Trying to Stay Out of the Hospital?

DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOL APP. I have read the current Death by Hospital Protocol APP stories of those who were murdered in the hospital. and each one is so heartwarming and tragic. But this is the way that God impressed Rebecca to move forward and help others: to develop a FREE APP, “Death by Hospital Protocol” or Dbhp. The primary goal is to share information on which hospitals, doctors, and medical license numbers are associated with a death by hospital protocol.

I have added the link to my Guidebook for Covid Care and Hospital Protocols document in the QUESTIONS section.

Medical Freedom

Dr Margaret Aranda

To print or view complete PDF download HERE: sign up, create a password, and download the PDF from your email. Remember: If you get COVID or any flu bug, your biggest objective is to stay out of the hospital. The longer you are sick without getting well, the more you are likely to need an Urgent Care or ER.

Read full story

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Thank you for being in the lives of Rebecca and Steven, who live without their beautiful daughter. Help Danielle’s life be of extreme significance as not only Your Child, but as a Special Needs person who was eventually left alone and without her mother or an advocate, denying the presence of a loving family member.

We ask you to bless Rebecca with Your Love and Light. And we thank you for her strength in creating the Dbhp APP that can be shared all over the world. Please bless the APP, help it to grow and name hospitals and doctors who did the wrong things. Help it to bless those who need a hospital and are able to go there and find the one(s) to avoid.

Bless Rebecca’s case. Help her find a lawyer who has the strength to carry this case to its ultimate fruition. Don’t allow the next 30 days to go by without some progress in this regard, Oh Holy Father! We call for a miracle! Whether it is one donor or many small donations, Dear Lord, please help the funding come in so that Rebecca can bring this case to the rest of the world. Multiply the forces at stake so that she can be validated as a mother who lost her daughter in the most atrocious way.

Bless all those who have heard of Danielle’s case. Help one lawyer to take this case and present it in a jury trial. We ask this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Thank you for sharing, caring, praying, and giving to help Rebecca’s case.

Leave a comment