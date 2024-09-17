First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout this nightmare. Your kindness and compassion have been the only things holding me together. I truly couldn’t keep going without you. I wish I had the strength to keep writing about what I’ve witnessed, but I have to stop. Each time I try, I relive the trauma, and it becomes too overwhelming, dragging me into a place that is no longer healthy for my mind or soul. The pain is so deep, it feels impossible to escape.

What happened to my healthy daughter Danielle during those 40 days at Northwell Health Hospital in 2021 is something I can never fully put into words. How can I describe the unbearable grief of watching my child—full of life and hope—slip away, not because of her illness, but because of decisions I believe were made out of greed? There is no justice, no accountability, and no answers. All that’s left is the crushing weight of guilt and sorrow that haunts me every day.

I am tormented by the fact that the people responsible for Danielle’s death—doctors and nurses who should have been her protectors—are still working in the same hospital. I live in constant agony, knowing that the very place that took my only child continues to operate as if nothing happened. How do I find the strength to accept that those responsible for her death face no consequences? How can I forgive myself for trusting them in the first place?

Every day, I am forced to relive the nightmare. My email inbox is filled with painful memories of each day 3 years ago. I’m too scared to open, reminders of Danielle lying lifeless in a hospital bed, hooked up to machines that were supposed to heal her but instead filled her veins with poison. The sight of her like that still shatters me. How can anyone expect me to "move on" when those memories are my constant reality?

I know that many well-wishers want me to find peace, to somehow move forward, but it feels impossible. And then there are those who wish I would just shut up and go away, because my story is too painful, too disruptive to their lives or their fame. It feels like the world has become heartless, turning a blind eye to the fact that our hospitals are killing people for financial gain. Doctors and nurses, sworn to heal, are complicit in taking lives, and yet no one seems to care. I never imagined this could happen to me, but here I am, living a nightmare that so many refuse to acknowledge. Some still don’t believe what I’ve been saying, dismissing me as crazy or dramatic. But this is my reality.

The hardest part of all of this is forgiving myself. Every day, I struggle to heal my mind and heart by forgiving myself for taking Danielle into that hospital and trusting the doctors. Somehow, it’s easier to forgive the ones who hurt us than to forgive myself. But I know I can’t do it on my own. It is only through Christ that I can find the strength to keep going. I believe He will work through me because I am willing, even when it feels impossible.

As the date for my case draws near, I have faced a heartbreaking reality: many who profess to be champions of justice and freedom, and who claim to be Christians, are unwilling to fight for my daughter's case if I cannot afford to pay over $500,000. plus. They argue that without financial resources, they cannot help. This is a troubling contradiction. If you are blessed with the ability to fight for justice—whether as an attorney or in another capacity—know that you will have to give an account to God for how you used your gifts. God provides the means for those who are committed to fighting injustice, especially when it involves the most vulnerable among us, like a child of God.

The Bible says, "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms" (1 Peter 4:10, NIV). If you are gifted with the ability to seek justice and choose to limit your efforts based on financial constraints, you are not fully trusting in God’s provision. He promises to provide for those who are dedicated to using their gifts for righteousness and justice.

“For it will be like a man going on a journey, who called his servants and entrusted to them his property... Now after a long time the master of those servants came and settled accounts with them... For to everyone who has, more will be given, and he will have an abundance. But from the one who has not, even what he has will be taken away” (Matthew 25:14-30, ESV).

This parable teaches us that we are accountable to God for how we use the gifts He has entrusted to us. If we let our fear of financial constraints limit our use of these gifts, we will answer to God for how we managed what He provided. God will supply the needs of those who are committed to justice and righteousness.

It’s a painful confirmation of how far we’ve fallen as a society. We’re losing our ability to see what’s right, and it’s terrifying. But I have to believe that God has a purpose in all of this, even though I can’t understand it yet. Nothing happens without Him allowing it for reasons beyond my understanding. As broken as I feel, I know He has a plan.

Thank you again to everyone who has stood by me. Your support has kept me from falling into the abyss completely. I wish I could keep writing, but the pain is too much. For now, I must stop and trust that God will guide me through. He has a plan, even when I can’t see it. And in that, I find my only hope.

The Bible says, *"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit" (Psalm 34:18).* This verse is my lifeline, a reminder that even in the darkest moments, God is near. We are living in a time that feels more and more frightening, a world that seems to be losing its way. But I will keep turning to Him for strength, trusting that somehow, through all of this, the pain of losing Danielle to this evil world will be used for His glory.

Thank you again to Cindy Schara, Dr. Aranda, Charles Wright, and everyone who has stood by me. Your support has kept me from falling into the abyss completely. I wish I could keep writing, but the pain is too much. For now, I must stop and trust that God will guide me through. He has a plan, even when I can’t see it. And in that, I find my only hope and never stop shedding a light on the hospitals, doctors and nurses who are following orders to kill the most innocent, and helpless Americans. When they are done they will go after each one of us if we don’t hold them accountable right now.

If you or a loved one has experienced similar deceit or mistreatment, speak out. Your voice can make a difference and help protect others from suffering the same fate.

As I continue this arduous journey, I remain hopeful that justice will prevail. For my daughter, for myself, and for all those who have suffered similar fates, I will not give up. The cost of justice is high, but the price of inaction is far greater. Pray for me, pray for justice for my child.

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Please consider helping me fund my legal cases against Northwell Health Hospital, or by sharing my daughter’s give send go with your contacts.

https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

Death by Hospital Protocol APP

Subscribe to Rebecca’s Substack

Share The Rebel Patient™

PLEASE SHARE - DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOL APP

Download Rebecca’s DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOL APP and report a “killing protocol” hospital HERE. To learn more about her APP, please see today’s article by

C’s Newsletter

Share

THE CASE

The case details Danielle’s entry to the ER with a “dry cough” and in the subsequent 32 days in the hospital, she eventually was intubated, put on a ventilator, given fentanyl in three forms (continuous drip, IV boluses, and a patch), developed right heart failure, and died. The list of those named in the suit include the hospital and its DBA, 8 doctors, 8 physician assistants, and 26 Registered Nurses.

The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

- The Hospital

Northwell Health Hospital, DBA Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital

- Doctors

Heather Meiselman, MD Sheri Andrews, MD Farzin Rahmanou, DO Syed Iqbal, DO Dava Klirsfeld, MD David Brieff, MD Wazhma Hossani, MD Lisa Chen, DO

- Physician Assistants

Edward Wansor, PA Mike Malevat, PA Sindey A. Obas, PA Christopher Taiwo, PA Anand Kumar, PA Milan Petel, PA Richard Ragusa, PA Alexandra Cardinal, PA

- Registered Nurses

Tsege Gebre, RN Leslyn Henry, RN Laura Chin, RN Alissa Madisson, RN Erin Picca, RN Madelyn Roman, RN Jane San Juan, RN Adam Atlas, RN Martiza Jasmine Gallagher, RN Jinsy Jacob, RN Mellissa N. Madision, RN Ivan Savitski, RN Lucinna Fenza, RN Stephanie Barnabel, RN Christine Nolan, RN Marie Gessie Vertis, RN Yasin Ali Addurrasheed, RN Frances Racine, RN Andrea Marchese, RN Blinda Abelarde, RN Michelle Fajardo, RN Tiana Vincuillo, RN Jamie Hodne, RN Alexander Saleh, MD Wellhem Costes, RN Diana Ruiz, RN

Your GiveSendGo (GSG) Donation Helps Fight Back

To help generate attorney representation fees and associated court costs, please consider giving to Rebecca's GiveSendGo (GSG), HERE. There is a possibility that the case could be dismissed if Rebecca doesn’t do everything right, and she needs your help so the case isn’t dismissed on a technicality.

“They should be scared.” The hospital knows that the medical record holds all the evidence that is needed to take them to task. Rebecca wants this case to bring exposure to all those who have lost someone to hospital killing protocols. “It’s all in God’s hands.”

Can we get a big showing of support from all over the nation today? Even your smallest donation will inspire Rebecca, whose heart will sing with gratitude.

Here is the information on the GSG:

Fundraising for Legal Fees: Justice for Danielle, a Life Taken Too Soon by Hospital's Covid Protocol Say No to Profits Over Lives. Help Us Seek Justice for Our Beloved Danielle. Danielle, our loving and caring daughter, was known for her volunteering services at Sunrise Assisted Living in Glen Cove for 10 years. She was a survivor, a shining light in our lives after overcoming oxygen deprivation at birth. Just weeks after celebrating her 28th birthday, we took her to Northwell Health Hospital in Glen Cove, NY, on 8/27/2021, only to lose our precious girl 40 days later. Her life was taken too soon due to the hospital's covid protocol, putting profits before saving lives. Why We Need Your Support Danielle was tragically subjected to a medical protocol involving 10 rounds of Remdesivir without our consent, a drug known to cause kidney failure and heart damage. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against its use in covid patients. Despite this, the hospital used it under their protocol in pursuit of a 20% bonus payment from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare. Her tragedy did not end there. They put her on a ventilator on day 8 with an SPO2 level of 95%. For 32 days, she was administered Propofol, Fentanyl, and Precedex, drugs that should never be used together for prolonged periods, as they suppress breathing. She was alone, tied to the bed without food or water, leading to malnourishment. Danielle passed away, a victim of hospitals prioritizing profits over her well-being. Join our fight for justice against this reckless disregard for human life. Our Mission: Seek Accountability for the Pain Inflicted on Our Beloved Danielle We are dedicated to raising funds to pay for legal fees and holding Northwell Health Hospital, Glen Cove, New York accountable for their cruel actions and lack of care during Danielle's last days on this earth. We have already conducted a private autopsy, which revealed that our daughter's lungs were severely damaged in the last two weeks of her life. These hospitals have tragically become death chambers, with over 1 million Americans euthanized since 2020. We cannot allow these inhumane practices to continue. We cannot forget the suffering Danielle endured and the lives of countless others lost. Stand With Us in This Fight for Justice! Please support our cause by donating to our fundraising campaign for legal fees. Any contribution, small or large, will help us in our quest for justice for Danielle and to end these profiteering-driven hospital practices. Donate Now and Stand up for Those Whose Lives Were Taken Too Soon Don't let Danielle's death be in vain. Together, we can make a difference and hold those who prioritize profits over lives accountable. Stand with us! https://www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Rebecca Charles’ Website: DeathByHospitalProtocol.com

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

Hospital Killing Protocol - Google App

If you have an Android, please download and install The Death by Hospital Protocol APP from the Goggle Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=death%20by%20hospital%20protocol&c=apps

Here is Rebecca’s post on her Google App here:

After four months arguing as to why this is not “political” but “to increase awareness”, Rebecca successfully launched her Death by Hospital Protocol App : How a New App Puts Accountability in Your Hands.

For now, it is only available as a Google App for android phones. Apple and iPhone capability is pending.

Rebecca started this App so that Danielle’s death was not in vain. She paid for the server and will open up an iPhone equivalent. You can add the doctor who performed the protocol, write in his or her names, and include the doctor’s medical license number.

Please also see Charles Wright’s Podcast Interview of Rebecca here:

C’s Newsletter

Rebecca Charles Zoom Audio April 14, 2024.

We discussed the following: The basic facts of the death of her daughter Danielle Alvarez at Northwell Health. How she paid for medical professionals to review her daugher’s records. Her unsuccessful efforts to find an attorney to take her case. (She contacted around 50 attorneys…

Listen now

The statute of limitations to file a wrongful death or loss of companionship lawsuit had passed. The April 9, 2024 suit is for medical malpractice and negligence. On April 5, 2024, literally just one hour and 11 minutes before the Statute ended - and without representation by a lawyer - Rebecca filed the lawsuit.

Trying to Stay Out of the Hospital?

DEATH BY HOSPITAL PROTOCOL APP. I have read the current Death by Hospital Protocol APP stories of those who were murdered in the hospital. and each one is so heartwarming and tragic. But this is the way that God impressed Rebecca to move forward and help others: to develop a FREE APP, “Death by Hospital Protocol” or Dbhp. The primary goal is to share information on which hospitals, doctors, and medical license numbers are associated with a death by hospital protocol.

I have added the link to my Guidebook for Covid Care and Hospital Protocols document in the QUESTIONS section.

Medical Freedom

Dr Margaret Aranda

To print or view complete PDF download HERE: sign up, create a password, and download the PDF from your email. Remember: If you get COVID or any flu bug, your biggest objective is to stay out of the hospital. The longer you are sick without getting well, the more you are likely to need an Urgent Care or ER.

Read full story

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Thank you for being in the lives of Rebecca and Steven, who live without their beautiful daughter. Help Danielle’s life be of extreme significance as not only Your Child, but as a Special Needs person who was eventually left alone and without her mother or an advocate, denying the presence of a loving family member.

We ask you to bless Rebecca with Your Love and Light. And we thank you for her strength in creating the Dbhp APP that can be shared all over the world. Please bless the APP, help it to grow and name hospitals and doctors who did the wrong things. Help it to bless those who need a hospital and are able to go there and find the one(s) to avoid.

Bless Rebecca’s case. Help her find a lawyer who has the strength to carry this case to its ultimate fruition. Don’t allow the next 30 days to go by without some progress in this regard, Oh Holy Father! We call for a miracle! Whether it is one donor or many small donations, Dear Lord, please help the funding come in so that Rebecca can bring this case to the rest of the world. Multiply the forces at stake so that she can be validated as a mother who lost her daughter in the most atrocious way.

Bless all those who have heard of Danielle’s case. Help one lawyer to take this case and present it in a jury trial. We ask this in the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Thank you for sharing, caring, praying, and giving to help Rebecca’s case.

Leave a comment